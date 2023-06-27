When you think about these two zodiac signs, it may be difficult to find commonalities between them, but they both possess introspection and discipline—two things that make love last. They do, however, practice these gifts in very different ways.

Virgo is ruled by the planet Mercury, which covers all things communication, intelligence, reasoning, and thought. This makes Virgos sharply intelligent, but also discerningly critical.

Leo, meanwhile, is ruled by the center of our solar system, the sun. The sun in astrology rules physical energy, life force, and character. The sun blesses Leo with a grand aura and bright personality, giving them dominating characteristics that exude power in a life-giving way.

On the astrological wheel, this pair sits right next to one another, giving them their semi-sextile aspect. The semi-sextile aspect vibration can initially be met with resistance and variance, making Leo and Virgo initially feel odious or even overwhelmed by each other’s variances. However, if they find love between them, they can flourish into a pair that is both supportive and complementary.

While their aspect can lead to challenges, their modalities and communication styles are quite complimentary. Virgo is a mutable sign, which makes them flexible, movable, and excellent communicators. Leo is a fixed sign, which makes them organized and consistent.

In their shadow forms, mutable energy can become indecisive, while fixed vibes can be stubborn. Virgo will be able to bend more than Leo can, but Leo will be able to bring consistency, especially when it comes to passion. Fascinatingly enough, Virgo’s modality is movable but its element of earth is sedentary, while Leo’s modality is unmovable, while their element of fire is never static. Together, they will find both stillness and changeability in one another, which they both deeply resonate with.

The trickiest part of combining this pair is the mixing of their elements. Virgo’s earth element truly grounds their mercurial minds, while Leo’s fire element adds dazzle to their fixed flames. As I explain in my book, Sun Signs in Love, earth remains where it is unless moved by an outside force, where fire creates its own course.

Fire can scorch earth, but can never destroy it. Earth can support fire by giving it a foundation to burn upon—just remember, if a flame is covered by dirt, it can put out the brightest flame. While other earth and fire couples have a harder time understanding how to blend, the commonalities found in Leo and Virgo’s planetary rulers and modalities make it easier for them to find common ground.

Before we dig deeper into the compatibility between these two, it's worth noting that astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account (also known as "synastry," or relationship astrology).