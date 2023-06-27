In their shadow forms, mutable energy can become indecisive, while fixed vibes can be stubborn. Virgo will be able to bend more than Leo can, but Leo will be able to bring consistency, especially when it comes to passion. Fascinatingly enough, Virgo’s modality is movable but its element of earth is sedentary, while Leo’s modality is unmovable, while their element of fire is never static. Together, they will find both stillness and changeability in one another, which they both deeply resonate with.