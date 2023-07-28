According to Quinn, this unsuspecting pair can actually work really well. With Aquarius and Pisces, you have two people who know how to dream big—plus Aquarius is the water bearer, so it understands how to hold space for emotions. "They'll be able to show up for a Pisces' and cater to their emotional needs, and because Pisces is so empathic, they'll have compassion for Aquarius' lack of emotional expression," Quinn explains, adding that if these two share a humanitarian focus, they can see it through.