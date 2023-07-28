Everything To Know About Pisces Compatibility + A Breakdown Of All 12 Sign Matchups
Pisces is known for being the dreamy and sensitive Fish of the zodiac, so when it comes to compatibility, which of the other signs make a good match? Here's how Pisces fares with each of the 12 zodiac signs, according to experts, plus what to know about Pisces in love.
Pisces in love
As the last sign of the astrological year, Pisces finishes out the zodiac wheel with seemingly psychic intuition, sensitivity, and etherealness. Like the fishes that swim around each other, which symbolize this sign, Pisces swims in its own mystical depths, representing a culmination of all of the signs that came before it.
Its planetary ruler, Neptune, is no doubt to thank for Pisces' dreamy nature, as the planet of spirituality, dreams, and the subconscious—but also illusions and fantasy.
And when it comes to love, astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Pisces' susceptibility to illusions and fantasy can strongly come into play.
"They're a water sign, and they're a mutable sign, so that can make them very impressionable in love. They can kind of take on the personality of the person they're dating, especially if the person they're dating has a stronger personality," Quinn explains.
But while this propensity for being over-empathetic can happen, Pisces are generally very romantic, intuitive, and thoughtful partners, she says, adding that they have a knack for anticipating people's needs before they ask. "They're going to idealize romance, which means they're going to want to do acts of romance that are really sweet," Quinn adds.
These are people who will wear their heart on their sleeve, according to Quinn, so this can be a great thing because they're not afraid to give love their all—but it can also lead to codependence.
Pisces compatibility with all 12 signs
Pisces & Aries
As astrologer Desiree Roby Antila previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Aries and Pisces form a "semisextile" aspect, which is initially met by resistance due to their differences. "They can even feel jealous or intimidated by one another at first, but when they drop the competition, they can start to uniquely blend their individual attributes to create something beautifully their own, becoming supportive and complementary to one another," she explains.
And according to Quinn, Aries can help push Pisces to take action on things when Pisces is being flighty. "There's going to be a lot of growth—it's just going to be challenging growth," she says, adding, "Pisces is the incubator for being a big dreamer, and Aries is the person who's going to make those dreams happen."
Compatibility rating: 5/10
Pisces & Taurus
According to Quinn, Pisces with any earth sign is going to be a good match because they offer nurturing soil for Pisces' watery emotions. And in the case of Taurus, Pisces will find them to be particularly comforting and loving, she notes, adding, "Taurus will give them a lot of grounding and help them feel stable."
And considering Taurus' planetary ruler is Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, the vibe between Taurus and Pisces is very much two people who love being in love. "They're very romantic, and their whole thing will be the act of being in love and doing romantic things for each other, so I think they would be a great match," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Compatibility rating: 9/10
Pisces & Gemini
Pisces and Gemini are two signs inspired by expansion and growth, which can serve them well together in a relationship. As Quinn explains, Geminis are curious and change their minds a lot, favoring travel and staying on the move. Pisces is one of the few signs that can keep up, Quinn says, because they're so flexible. These are two mutable signs, after all.
"Pisces is the kind of person that will go with a Gemini and be ready to the roll," Quinn says, "but what can be hard is that Gemini might feel like they can't be patient to Pisces' sensitivities." Gemini can certainly communicate, to be sure, but needs to be mindful not to move on to the next thing before Pisces is ready.
Compatibility rating: 8/10
Pisces & Cancer
While you might think that two water signs would make a great pair, there's more than meets the eye with a Pisces-Cancer matchup. According to Quinn, they'll be able to understand each other, thanks to their shared element, but there's always the possibility of drowning when the water gets too deep. "They can actually struggle to get themselves out to do things because they're overthinking and both sides are very sensitive," she explains.
However, Cancer is a very loyal and protective sign, which Pisces will definitely appreciate. Plus, Cancer will feel safe and nurtured by Pisces, encouraging them out of their shell. Overall, Quinn says, this pair needs to watch out for their waters becoming stagnant or oversaturated with emotions.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Pisces & Leo
When fire and water come together, it's no telling when one will overpower the other, and in the case of Leo and Pisces, Quinn says it would need to be a very sensitive Leo for this pair to work. "Leo could easily stomp all over a Pisces' sensitivities without even doing it purposely," she says, "And I think that would be the way that this relationship is hard."
What can make it strong, however, is that Pisces is a very creative and intuitive sign, which can be further boosted by Leo's generosity, regality, and loyalty. "They could be muses for each other—Pisces would be a muse for Leo, and Leo would be a muse for Pisces, so that would work well for them," Quinn adds.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Pisces & Virgo
Virgo is Pisces' opposite sign, and it's no secret that opposites attract. Astrologically speaking, in fact, the sign opposite yours on the zodiac wheel is likely someone you'll feel very compatible with, as there's a strong balancing of forces with opposites. For Pisces and Virgo, Quinn says, this duo can feel like the fantasy of an ideal romance manifested on Earth.
"They balance out each other's characteristics, with Pisces helping Virgo to relax a bit, which they need, and Virgo helping Pisces to be able to actually act out a lot of the things they think about doing," Quinn tells mindbodygreen. Further, she adds, Virgo would care for Pisces in a way that makes Pisces feel really loved, which is important to this sensitive sign.
Compatibility rating: 9/10
Pisces & Libra
If Pisces needs a sensitive and considerate partner, Libra is an excellent person for the role, as a sign that strongly values balance, harmony, and social graces. "A Libra isn't going to hurt a Pisces, so Pisces' sensitivity isn't going to be a problem. Libra is going to be able to find a lot of sweetness in their relationship," Quinn says.
And Roby Antila echoes this point, previously writing for mindbodygreen that there's no dreamier couple than a Pisces-Libra duo. "Libra immediately feels allured by Pisces' charm, and Pisces will instantly sense Libra's strength and admire their beauty. When two of the most romantic zodiac signs decide to pair up, they create an enchanted alchemy that can only happen with this bubbly mixture of air and water," she says.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Pisces & Scorpio
Two water signs, Pisces and Scorpio, Quinn says, can understand each other, yes—but also implode on themselves because there's too much water. This is a couple who will have frequent deep talks and have no problem diving into each other's psyches. But love can't be all heavy all the time.
Further, Scorpio tends to be a bit more intense than a Pisces can handle, Quinn says, whether that's with regard to commitment, loyalty, or boundaries. "So they're different in that sense, but once they do finally commit, it could really go the distance," astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, because a Pisces' love is unconditional, and Scorpio is incredibly loyal and steadfast when they make up their minds to be.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Pisces & Sagittarius
While Pisces is ruled by Neptune in modern astrology, in ancient astrology, its planetary ruler was Jupiter. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter too, so what these two share in common is an expansive quality and a happy-go-lucky attitude. As Quinn explains, these two will likely revel in traveling, learning new things, or otherwise expanding their minds.
What they do need to watch out for, though, is Sagittarius' occasional lack of tact. "That could end up hurting a Pisces because they're very sensitive, and a Pisces could end up annoying a Sag," Quinn says, adding, "There are going to be some incompatibilities in the way they move and communicate with each other that can be somewhat challenging."
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Pisces & Capricorn
Like the other earth signs, Capricorns can offer Pisces the solid ground to stand on they so desperately need. When earth and water come together, Quinn says, it's a great contrast where things can grow. "Capricorn is going to help Pisces feel grounded and secure, and Pisces is going to help Capricorn tap in their emotional selves," she adds, noting that Capricorns can tend to be overly focused on work and logistics.
One caveat with this pair, however, is that Capricorn's tendency to overwork and shut everything else off might not work well for Pisces. "A Pisces could definitely get left behind in the dust—and Capricorn is probably going to be the more dominant personality," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Pisces & Aquarius
According to Quinn, this unsuspecting pair can actually work really well. With Aquarius and Pisces, you have two people who know how to dream big—plus Aquarius is the water bearer, so it understands how to hold space for emotions. "They'll be able to show up for a Pisces' and cater to their emotional needs, and because Pisces is so empathic, they'll have compassion for Aquarius' lack of emotional expression," Quinn explains, adding that if these two share a humanitarian focus, they can see it through.
It's also worth noting here that Aquarius isn't quick to settle down. As Pennington previously explained to mindbodygreen, Pisces is the type to suggest getting married in Las Vegas on a whim, for example. Aquarius, on the other hand, can be a bit of a commitment-phobe and will take longer to really open up to a new love interest.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Pisces & Pisces
Finally, we have Pisces and Pisces. And while, as you might imagine, these two share plenty in common and can understand each other, too much of anything is still too much. Like the other water signs, Quinn says, when you get too much water in one pond, things can overflow. And since Pisces already struggles to be a self-starter on their own, another Pisces in the mix could lead to both people feeling stuck.
"They're going to feel very seen by each other, but they might end up enabling each other too much because they're so understanding of the other," Quinn explains, adding, "They're never going to really challenge each other to step outside of their comfort zones."
Compatibility rating: 7/10
FAQ:
What is a Pisces best love match?
The best love match for Pisces is its opposite sign Virgo.
Who is a Pisces soulmate?
The soulmate for Pisces is its opposite sign, Virgo.
What is Pisces' worst match?
No singular sign is the "worst" match for Pisces; however, a matchup with Aries, Leo, or Capricorn could be more challenging than other pairs.
What is Pisces attracted to?
Pisces is attracted to people who seem mysterious, dreamy, creative, or otherwise ethereal.
The takeaway
When it comes to astrological compatibility, comparing both people's entire charts (aka "synastry" or relationship astrology) is necessary to get the full picture. However, when it comes to the Pisces archetype, it's clear that certain signs will get along with them better than others.
