There isn’t a dreamier couple out there than Libra and Pisces. Libra immediately feels allured by Pisces’ charm, and Pisces will instantly sense Libra’s strength and admire their beauty. When two of the most romantic zodiac signs decide to pair up, they create an enchanted alchemy that can only happen with this bubbly mixture of air and water.

Many wonder how an intellectual air sign (Libra) and an intuitive water sign (Pisces) are able to see eye-to-eye in a partnership. However, what many do not know is that there is secret sauce created by the stars that is surreptitiously laced throughout their synastry.

In Hellenistic astrology, there are two "benefic" planets, and Libra and Pisces are ruled by both them. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, while Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance, as well as Neptune, the planet of dreams. When a couple is simultaneously ruled by positive planets, it makes for many joyous, beautiful, and fortunate exchanges.

Another astrological fact about Venus is that while it is domicile in Libra, it is exalted in Pisces, which is one of the many reasons why this match makes sense. Libra is a cardinal air sign, while Pisces is a mutable water sign. Their modalities also work wonderfully together, especially because Libra leads in a gentle way compared to the other cardinal signs, making Pisces happy to follow their tender lead. However, their divergent elements can cause some complications.

In my book Sun Signs in Love, I talk about how to carefully blend their elements: When air meets water, air stirs, turns, and can cause waves in the water, but then quickly moves away, giving the water no control. When water penetrates the air, it creates moisture and ignites the process of rain. Rain is needed for life and rebirth, which air has no control over. There is no choice of these things occurring in either of the elements, so it is better if these elements appreciate one another’s differences and individual energy.

Even though their elements may cause some snags from time to time, it is nothing that they cannot work around with enough love and patience.

Now's also a good time to mention that I'm specifically talking about the dynamics between these two signs' energies, and to get a real sense of astrological compatibility between two people (aka synastry), their whole birth charts need to be taken into account.