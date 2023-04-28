Libra and Pisces are from two totally different worlds. Libra lives in the sky like a bird, and Pisces lives in the sea like a fish. There will be days when even they wonder how a bird and a fish could ever truly be together, but once caught in each other's nets of ardor and accord, they figure out a way to create a special world for them to live in: a tranquil place where Libra and Pisces can be friends, lovers, and even soulmates.