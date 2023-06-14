As the first sign of the astrological year, Aries likes to initiate and dive headfirst (like their symbol, the Ram) into whatever it is they're passionate about. This is partly due to their planetary ruler, Mars, which rules desire, action, and war.

Aries is also a cardinal sign, meaning it starts its respective season (spring), and not only that, but it's a fire sign too. As such, Aries prefers to stay on the move and travel a million miles an hour. For more slow-and-steady types, it might even be hard to keep up with an impassioned and empowered Aries.

The Aries archetype is also about the passion and innocence of youth. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries leaps in horns-first and asks questions about it later. This self-starting personality can be inspiring, energetic, ferocious—and yes, a little intimidating. When you think about the sheer boldness, risk, confidence, and life force needed to start any kind of project or phase in life, that's all Aries.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "Aries really represents starting something and thriving on new beginnings, and being ruled by Mars, they're also daring and passionate risk takers. They're not afraid to start over, so they can perpetually be in a place of new beginnings."