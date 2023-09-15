And this is good news for a Cap-Scorpio matchup, because they'll likely feel those sparks right away. According to Roby Antila, not only are these two able to open up to each other more than they might with other signs, but they're also both very selective when it comes to how (and with whom) they spend their time with. Both of these signs are also incredibly loyal and family oriented, so you can think of them as the long-haulers of the zodiac.