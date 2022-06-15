This Zodiac Pairing Can Indicate A Karmic Relationship, Experts Say

To understand the energy between Gemini and Scorpio, consider what both signs are all about. Gemini, for instance, is a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. It's symbolized by the twins, representing Gemini's dual nature—and their propensity for adapting to different scenarios.

Scorpio, on the other hand, is a fixed water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth. It's represented by the scorpion, inspired by Greek lore that a scorpion stung and killed Orion.

Air and water are already pretty uncomplimentary to begin with, as water deals with emotions, while air is all about thought. Plus, mutable signs and fixed signs have very different modes of operating, with fixed signs embodying a kind of "workhorse" mentality and mutable signs embodying the energy of "the editor."

As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn tells mbg Scorpio is also quite deep, while Gemini prefers to keep things light. "Gemini tends to look for the positive out of situations, and they want to stay away from shadow work, so pairing them with a Scorpio is really challenging because Scorpio's main goal is to come into rebirth, to find the truth—and they're the epitome of the sign that does shadow work," she explains.

You can really see how Gemini and Scorpio don't "line up" (literally) when you look at an astrological chart. They sit next to the other's opposition (Scorpio's opposing sign is Taurus, which comes before Gemini, while Gemini's is Sagittarius, which comes after Scorpio). Without getting too into the nitty-gritty of aspects in astrology, what's important to understand is that these two signs are considered "quincunx" or "inconjunct."

As Quinn puts it, this basically just means there isn't much flowing between them in terms of how they relate to each other.

Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.