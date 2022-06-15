This Zodiac Pairing Can Indicate A Karmic Relationship, Experts Say

And further, Geminis dual energy helps them look at the complexities of life. "They don't need to look at life in this very simplified way," Quinn says, noting that Scorpios are always searching for the truth and the deeper meaning, so both of them will appreciate this aspect of the other. "They can be complementary as far as them being able to drop in on philosophy together, probably in a light to short-term environment, not long term," Quinn tells mbg.