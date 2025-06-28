The trick for Sagittarius is to know that there is more than what lies on the surface with sex, while Scorpio should make an effort to let loose and free themselves in the bedroom. Writer and astrologer Liz Simmons from The Crone states, "Sagittarius and Scorpio will likely have excellent sensual compatibility. Both zodiac signs are naturally erotic since Scorpio has secret desires waiting to be unleashed and Sagittarius has the open-mindedness to try anything once."