Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For This Year's Summer Solstice
The summer solstice is nearly here, with the sun reaching its annual peak in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday, June 20 (10:42 p.m. EDT). And not only that, but the solstice also marks the beginning of Cancer season.
For the next four weeks, we'll all be basking in the warmth and sensitivity of this Cancerian energy, but depending on where the sun is landing in your chart, we each have something different to expect. Here's what your zodiac sign needs to know for the summer solstice.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
With the Cancer sun making its way through your fourth house of home and family, Aries, you might be feeling like more of a homebody than usual. Nothing wrong with that, so lean into it. Get cozy, have friends over, and revel in all things domestic.
This is a great time to revamp your space, as well as prioritize emotional safety and security. Of course, with summer festivities in full swing, you might feel more selective about who you're spending your time with. Nearest and dearest only!
Taurus
If you're feeling chatty, Taurus, you can thank the Cancer sun moving through your third house of communication for that. Under these sensitive (and sometimes moody) rays, your typical grounded approach to conversation might take a more emotional bent.
You might be feeling or saying more sentimental things, for instance, so this is a great time for healing and heart-centered conversations. The third house also rules siblings and local networks, so get out in your neighborhood and socialize!
Gemini
Money on your mind, Gemini? The Cancer sun is lighting up your second house of finances and material security this month, making it an excellent time for you to check in with your budget. Is there anything you could be doing to up your savings, or perhaps make an investment?
Keep in mind that the second house also rules self-worth, and Cancer is a sign that seeks emotional security. The influence of this energy is encouraging you to validate yourself and know what you deserve—including financially.
Cancer
Happy birthday season, Cancer! With the sun in your sign—and your first house of self-image and identity—the next four weeks are officially all about you. Let yourself be a little selfish, focusing on what you truly want out of the next year and how you're going to get it.
You've reached another milestone, and right now the wind is at your sails to take you forward. Be clear and intentional with your actions right now, because the sun is making them that much more powerful.
Leo
If the start of summer feels a little slow or even heavy for you, Leo, it's likely because of the Cancer sun spotlighting your 12th house of endings, closure, and the unconscious. There is an opportunity for healing for you now, as we come up on your birthday season.
But first, you'll have to look at your shadow and pay attention to what is coming up for you emotionally. Dreams may be especially symbolic right now, so pay attention—and don't forget to lean on your faith and spirituality if things feel overwhelming.
Virgo
Hope you're feeling social, Virgo, because with the Cancer sun illuminating your 11th house of community and larger networks, you might just be extra popular this month. You'll definitely want to accept those invites—you never know where a new connection might lead!
Keep in mind that the 11th house also deals with humanitarianism, so if you're feeling fired up about the state of the world (or your corner of the world) this is an excellent time to get involved.
Libra
You're on track to make big moves over the next four weeks, Libra, as the sun shines its light on your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Whatever you've had cooking up in your mind is ready to be actualized now.
This could look like a promotion or changing to a new career altogether. You might reach larger audiences or even start a new project that will surge your professional life forward. It's your move!
Scorpio
You might just have a travel bug over the next four weeks, Scorpio, as the Cancer sun lights up your ninth house of global adventure, growth, and expansion. Of course, even if you don't literally take a trip (though now would be a great time for it), you might be more inclined to expand your mind.
You tend to be a stubborn one, but under the Cancer sun, you're feeling more open to different perspectives, worldviews, and philosophies. Bonus points if your newfound perspective helps you empathize with others!
Sagittarius
Feeling vulnerable, Sagittarius? As the sensitive Cancer sun makes its way through your eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and shared resources, you're being encouraged to connect on a deeper level in your most intimate relationships.
Trust is huge for the eighth house, as well as mutual gain. Under these Cancer rays, you may open yourself to others in new ways–or on the flip side, run into skepticism and distrust. Use your discernment and remember to include a dose of Cancer's compassion.
Capricorn
Cancer is your opposite sign, Capricorn, which means the sun will be beaming down on your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitment. As such, relationships—and deepening them—might be on your mind over the next four weeks.
Of course, there's also the chance you'll notice aspects of a relationship that aren't working anymore, and you adjust accordingly. The seventh house can speak to business relationships, as well, so don't forget to take a closer look at those too.
Aquarius
Self care is in the air for you over the next four weeks, Aquarius, with the Cancer sun bringing some much needed attention to your sixth house of habits, routine, and health. You don't have to change everything all at once—think realistic, baby steps.
If you keep meaning to do a new workout, clean up your diet, or perfect your morning routine, for instance, this is exactly the energy you need to make it happen. All in all, focus on the habits that actually make you feel good and ditch the rest!
Pisces
Feeling flirty, Pisces? With the sun in fellow water sign, Cancer, you're getting a serious solar boost in your fifth house of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Let yourself be loud and proud over the next four weeks, and you'll attract exactly the right people.
Cue the summer romance, and let yourself have fun. The fifth house is all about joy and celebration, as well as expressing yourself creatively, so the moral of the story is: Follow your bliss.
The takeaway
As summer gets underway, Cancer season kicks it off with sensitive, nurturing, and compassionate energy. It's a time to slow down, feel our feelings, and lean on our nearest and dearest—and we could all certainly use more of that, no matter your zodiac sign.