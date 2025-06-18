Advertisement
Here Are The 5 Big Transits To Watch As We Make Our Way Through Cancer Season
Summer is nearly here in the Northern Hemisphere, which can only mean one thing: Cancer season is upon us. From June 20 to July 22, the sun is moving into the realm of the Crab, and we'll all be feeling more sensitive and emotional as a result. Not only that, but there are three retrogrades on the horizon, a powerful Capricorn full moon to look forward to, and more.
Here are the five big astrological happenings to watch out for this Cancer season, from astrologers.
Cancer season begins June 20
Cancer season begins with the summer solstice on June 20 this year, marking the sun's highest peak in the sky here in the Northern Hemisphere.
According to the AstroTwins, we can expect these sensitive sun rays to cause our feelings to run deeper. "For the next month, emotional connection takes precedence over hustle," they explain, adding, "Cancer season invites you to soften, nurture, and reconnect to what feels like home."
Take the opportunity to create spaces that support your emotional safety, the twins suggest, whether you lean into more alone time or you connect with your nearest and dearest.
On June 25, we have a new moon in Cancer to double down on these comforting and watery vibes, so be sure to use that day to get in touch with your emotions and set intentions.
Get ready for the Day of Miracles on June 24
Once every year, the sun and Jupiter sync up for The Day Of Miracles—also known as the Sun-Jupiter Cazimi. This year, it's on June 24, and according to the twins, it will be especially heartfelt, as the cosmic optimists align in nurturing Cancer for the first time in over a decade.
"Under this rare and radiant cazimi—when Jupiter sits in the heart of the Sun—waves of hope, generosity, and soulful connection wash over us," the twins note, adding, "If you've been manifesting a new home, healing a family rift, or calling in emotional security, this is a powerful day to plant those seeds or see them bloom."
Venus & Uranus keep things interesting in Gemini
Gemini season might be over, but we'll still feel a touch of that curious and excitable energy as not one but two planets move into Gemini this Cancer season.
First, we have Venus in Gemini from July 4 to July 30. And if there's anything we know about Gemini in love, it's that variety is the spice of life—but this doesn't have to equal infidelity or even opening your relationship (unless that's your thing). Venus in Gemini encourages us to focus on connecting mentally and intellectually, as well as remaining open and curious in how you approach your love life.
Then, on July 7, Uranus begins a long trek into Gemini that will last the rest of this decade and then some. Aside from its retrograde later this year, which will push Uranus back into Taurus from November 7, 2025 to April 25, 2026, the planet of radical change will be in Gemini all the way until May of 2033.
If that sounds like a big deal, that's because it is. Uranus rules all things revolutionary, inspiring innovation and forward movement. And in equally progressive, adaptable, and open-minded Gemini, there's no telling where Uranus might take us collectively over the next eight years. (Hint: AI and other technological advancements are not going anywhere!)
The Capricorn full moon asks us to get serious
On July 10, the Cancer sun will illuminate the full moon in Capricorn, bringing with it a heavy reality check. Two opposite signs, Cancer and Capricorn, represent the duality of sensitivity versus structure, emotion, and tangibility.
Under these moonbeams, Capricorn will have us all assessing our goals, ambitions, and the actions we're taking to get there. If something is holding you back or simply not working, Saturn-ruled Cap will force you to nip it in the bud.
Ask yourself where you could use more structure and discipline in your life in order to create abundance, growth, and security—both physical and emotional.
Cancer season features not one but three retrogrades
Last but not least, if you thought this Cancer season was going to be all smooth-sailing, we have some bad news. Neptune, Saturn, and Mercury will all be retrograding this month, and some for longer than others.
But before you get too freaked out, know that retrogrades don't have to be a bad thing. Yes, they might cause delays, miscommunications, setbacks, and more—but they also provide a much needed reset so you can process and assimilate what you've learned before moving forward.
First, we have Neptune retrograde in Aries from July 4 to December 10, arriving back in Pisces on October 22. During this five-month backspin, don't get too hasty. You might feel more impulsive (and even more delusional!) so be sure to think things through.
Then, from July 13 to November 28, Saturn goes retrograde as well. It will start its retrograde in Aries, but like Neptune, it will eventually fall back into Pisces on September 1, until it spins back to Aries on February 13. All that to say, if you thought you got the message from Saturn in Pisces over the past two years, this retrograde comes around to make sure you really got it down. Expect struggles around faith, boundaries, and recklessness.
And of course, how can we leave out Mercury retrograde? From July 18 to August 11, the planet of communication will be retrograde in loud and proud Leo. As always with any Mercury retrograde, be sure to think before you speak, double check all your plans and schedules, and avoid making any big commitments until the dust settles.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we can all enjoy the cozy and comforting energy Cancer has to offer the next four weeks. While things might get a bit rocky with all those retrogrades in the mix, Cancer reminds us that emotional safety and security starts on the inside.