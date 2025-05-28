Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Have The Biggest Hearts? It Always Seems To Be These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Some signs are more reserved with their affection, for instance, and others have seemingly endless amounts of unconditional love.
And while someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll have a big heart, the following three signs have a reputation for being pretty generous with their love and care.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, rising, or Venus sign.
Leo
The zodiac sign with the biggest heart of them all is Leo. After all, they are ruled by the sun—which gives us the very life-force energy we all need. In that way, Leo is charitable and generous with their affection, whether they're paying you compliments or paying for your dinner.
To them, extending kindness and grace is part of what makes them a true, regal leader. They see themselves as big-hearted individuals, and while their ego might be on the stronger side, that doesn't mean their self image is inaccurate.
Cancer
Coming in a close second to Leo, we have Cancer as the second biggest-hearted zodiac sign. Known as the archetypal "mama bear" of the signs, Cancer embodies compassionate and nurturing energy.
Their biggest priority is making sure everyone feels emotionally safe and secure—and with their sensitive and intuitive nature, they have a soft spot for practically everything. Their first inclination is to help and care for others, and that's a trait they can't shake even if they wanted to.
Libra
As the most relationship-oriented sign of them all, it's no surprise that Libra naturally has a big heart. They're diplomatic and constantly striving to maintain peace and harmony, because they genuinely want everyone to experience peace and harmony.
Libras are also known for their ability to see all sides of a situation, which makes them kind and open-hearted to just about anyone. if you're happy, they're happy—and they'll do whatever they need to do to ensure that.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign might give you a clue into their personality, but it can never assure someone will definitely have a big heart. All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be big-hearted depending on the individual, but in terms of which signs are known for it, it's always going to be Leo, Cancer, and Libra.