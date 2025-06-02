Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know As Venus Moves Into Taurus
If your love life has been out of sorts for some time now, you can thank Venus in Aries for that. The planet of love has spent most of 2025 in Aries, which is not exactly its favorite sign to be in. Rather, Venus is considered “detriment” in Aries, with their very different energies often clashing.
But on Friday, June 6, the tides are finally turning—and Venus is moving into Taurus.
Unlike Aries, Taurus is exactly where Venus loves to be. It's her home sign, and we should all feel a lot more loving as a result. Not only that, but Venus in Taurus is a time to enjoy yourself, indulge in earthly pleasures, and bolster your own self-worth.
And with the committed, grounded energy of this earth sign, you might just find your relationships feel more secure, too. Of course, depending on where Taurus lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
How's your budget looking lately, Aries? With Venus in Taurus activating your second house of finances and material security, you have a chance to make some money moves this month. And? The Venusian influence might just infuse more beauty and intention into your material world.
Whether it's money, investments, or even your own time and energy, Venus rules them all. Her message? When you listen to your heart and let your values guide your financial decisions, abundance will follow.
Taurus
You're feeling the love this month, Taurus, riding high off your birthday season. Just when you thought the festivities were over, your ruling planet makes its way into your first house of self and identity, bolstering your latest chapter with deeper self-love and appreciation.
Bear in mind, with Venus in your sign, you might be even more attractive to people than usual, so don't be surprised if suitors are coming out of the woodwork. Of course, why not enjoy it? If there's anything you and Venus have in common, it's appreciating life's pleasures.
Gemini
It might be your birthday season, Gemini, but with the planet of love and beauty moving through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the unconscious, you might be working through some heavy feelings around relationships and self-worth.
This is not the time to breeze over these feelings as you normally might; Taurus is grounded and tactile. Let yourself feel in order to transform, and Venus can bring new blessings in for you in the form of deeper intimacy and healed relationship wounds. The 12th house deals with dreams as well, so pay attention to any messages that come through.
Cancer
Where could you infuse a little more love and beauty into your larger community, Cancer? With Venus making its way through your 11th house of networks and humanity, you could even feel especially fired-up about a cause you believe in, or more inclined to socialize than normal.
Of course, it could also just look like finding a new group of cool, like-minded people that you feel connected to. With Taurus at the wheel, your deepest values will be front and center, so this is an ideal time to stay true to yourself in order to stay aligned in the ways you show up for the world.
Leo
Get ready to seize the day (or month), Leo, as Venus in Taurus moves through your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny. This is not a time to play small, but rather to step into the next phase of your career—a phase with more grounded action, practicality, and tenacity.
Taurus, like you, is a fixed sign, so you're no stranger to the hard work necessary to get the job done. Whether you go for a promotion or pivot to a new career entirely, the name of the game now is to follow your heart when it comes to your job.
Virgo
Go big or go home, Virgo—that's your motto for June as Venus treks through your ninth house of growth, philosophy, and higher learning. Right now, not only is it in your best interest to keep your mind open, but it will actually feel good.
Venus is a planet that appreciates balance, and in Taurus, we're reminded that there's nothing more balanced than grounded, aligned action. The ninth house relates to literally traveling or taking up a new course, but it can also speak to spiritual growth, wisdom, and widening perspectives. Be open to it all right now!
Libra
Feeling collaborative, Libra? You're already a relationship-oriented sign to begin with, and Venus in Taurus is moving through your eighth house of shared resources and intimacy. Not to mention, you and Taurus are the only two signs ruled by Venus, so you're definitely feeling the love.
Lean in to the help of others this month, and don't be afraid to be radically authentic. (It's what Taurus would want.) The eighth house also deals with sex and rebirth, so if nothing else, you might find it beneficial to spice things up in the bedroom—Taurus would want that, too.
Scorpio
June is shaping up to be a pretty romantic month for you, Scorpio, as Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments. You're more open to merging than usual this month—a far cry from your typical, mysterious persona.
Not to mention, the seventh house can also deal with business contracts and partnerships, so don't rule out any important professional commitments that could come out of this transit. In any case, Venus in Taurus is all about aligning your actions with your heart and values, so let that be your number one priority.
Sagittarius
Prepare to pamper yourself, Sagittarius, as the planet of love and pleasure makes its way through your sixth house of self-care, habits, and routines. With Taurus at the wheel, it could feel like it's never been so easy to focus on yourself and get the job done in grounded and practical ways.
Use this energy wisely, of course, because it's not necessarily here to stay. Rather, it's a reminder that when you do keep up healthy routines, you feel good. Taurus' motto? Consistency is key.
Capricorn
Feeling flirty, Capricorn? The planet of love is not only in a fellow earth sign (arguably one more "lovey-dovey" than you), but it's also moving through your fifth house of passion and creative expression. In other words, you're feeling way more sensual and romantic than usual.
And let's be honest: you work so hard, you deserve to enjoy yourself and life's simple pleasures. This could be just the rush you've been craving, so lean into it! After all, you never know where the grounded energy of this transit might go in the long run.
Aquarius
You're focusing on the home front right now, Aquarius, as Venus, grounded and stabilizing, plants you in your fourth house of home and family. Above all? The energy is encouraging you to think practically about matters at home, whether that's redecorating or even deciding to move house altogether.
It obviously doesn't have to be that dramatic, and in fact, redecorating would be very Venusian indeed. In any case, know what you need when it comes to your own home base, and make strides to get there.
Pisces
Your words hold extra power right now, Pisces, with amenable Venus in your third house of communication. You might find your conversations are going even smoother than usual with Taurus at the wheel—or that you're able to communicate in a more grounded, practical way.
In any case, Venus in Taurus asks us to stay true to ourselves and our values, and that includes in our speech. Under this transit, say what you mean and mean what you say—and don't say it mean. With the right delivery, you could find that your thoughts and opinions are more influential than you may think.
The takeaway
After an admittedly turbulent spring season with plenty of Aries energy, Venus in Taurus is sure to feel like a breath of fresh air. No matter your zodiac sign, the name of the game as Venus is in Taurus is this: Love what (and who) you love unapologetically.