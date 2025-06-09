Advertisement
Mercury Is Moving Into Cancer—Here's What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Have you been running your mouth? It's been nothing but yap-fests and intellectual conversations so far this Gemini season, with Mercury, the planet of communication, in loquacious Gemini as well.
But all that changes on June 8, when Mercury moves into the emotional waters of Cancer. Of course, depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by this transit a little differently. Here's what to know about Mercury in Cancer, plus what it means for your sign.
Mercury cozies up in Cancer from Sunday, June 8 to Friday, July 4
Mercury rules everything from communication and information to mental processes, technology, and travel—so when it moves into sentimental Cancer, we all might be feeling a bit more nostalgic.
And not only that, but according to the AstroTwins, the energy will feel softer as well. As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this is an excellent time to clarify your boundaries and keep personal intel under wraps; Extreme privacy is the best policy with Mercury in emotionally guarded Cancer.
"Take time to create a solid emotional bond with people before revealing your innermost thoughts," the twins say, adding, "If you’ve been pondering a social media break, consider taking the month of June off from scrolling and posting."
Cancer is undoubtedly the homebody of the zodiac, so with that in mind, the twins note you can use the next few weeks to make your home both streamlined and cozy. "Make a gallery wall of cherished family photos, update to smart gadgets, and liven up rooms with verdant houseplants and colorful textiles," they suggest.
What Mercury in Cancer means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by Mercury in Cancer differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Mercury in Cancer is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Taurus rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Gemini rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Cancer rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Leo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Virgo rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Libra rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Scorpio rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Sagittarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Capricorn rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Aquarius rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Pisces rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
The takeaway
While Mercury wants us to be logical and analytical, Cancer wants us to look more closely at our emotions and connect with our memories, nostalgia, and inner child. This transit only lasts a few weeks, but no matter your sign, this is a great time to focus on yourself and enjoy your own company.