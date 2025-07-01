Advertisement
July Could Be An Unlucky Month In Love For These 3 Zodiac Signs
With summer in full swing, some of us might be thinking about kicking off a summer romance—but what do the stars have to say about that? Considering there are not one but four retrogrades to watch out for this month, that doesn't exactly spell "romantic."
While some signs (and their relationships) might be able to make it through July unscathed, the following three signs might want to watch out for clashing egos, or simply focus their attention on themselves, rather than partnership.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Pisces
We have a lot of retrograde energy to contend with this month, Pisces, and that includes Mercury going retrograde in your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and sex. While the potential for healing and transformation exists during this transit, it will likely require you to slow down and focus on yourself.
That way, you can redefine your approach to intimacy in a way that's healthier for you. In fact, with Saturn activating your second house of self worth, it might be high time you bolster your own relationship with yourself.
Not only that, but both Venus and Uranus are transiting your fourth house of home and family. Simply put, it's not that this month is bringing you relationship disaster, it's just more of a time to focus on other things—like your home life, self worth, and relationship to intimacy.
Scorpio
Like Pisces, Scorpio, it's not that this month has anything super ominous going on for your love life, just that there's a lot of energy concentrated elsewhere. Take Saturn and Neptune, for instance, which are both transiting your sixth house of self care and routines in the sign of independent Aries.
You're feeling encouraged—even pressured—to level up your own life and habits, and sometimes that means putting dating on the back burner. Not to mention, Mercury in Leo is keying up your tenth house of career, especially when it goes retrograde later this month.
Between Mercury in your 10th house, and Mars in your 11th house of larger networks, this is ultimately a good month for you to focus on your career, public image, and yes, your daily habits.
Cancer
This could be a tough yet healing month for you, Cancer, as the planet of love moves into Gemini and your 12th house of endings, closure, healing, and the unconscious. With Uranus, the planet of radical change, linking up with Venus in your 12th house as well, don't be surprised if you have breakthroughs related to inner wounds or your own shadow.
Not very romantic, of course, but this transit allows you to clear out baggage that keeps your heart guarded. Come the Capricorn full moon on July 10—which lands in your seventh house of long-term partnership—you can work on clearing some of that aforementioned baggage related to your relationship life.
Lastly, it's worth noting that the planet of challenges, Saturn, is currently hanging out in your 10th house of career and public image. So if things have been developing on that front, or you've been running up against roadblocks at work, you have a change to focus on that right now.
The takeaway
If you're a Pisces, Scorpio, or Cancer, we're certainly not trying to curse your love life. No one can say for certain what any one zodiac sign can expect, but understanding the astrological forecast in store allows us to have an idea of what to watch out for, as well as where to direct our energy.