Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have Type A Personalities? Watch Out For These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique personalities, with some of those personalities being more "type A" than others.
Type A personalities are described as impatient, particular, competitive, and driven (compared to the more laid-back type Bs, for instance), and while someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll have a type A personality, that's what the following three signs are known for.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, which influences what motivates us.
Capricorn
As the most ambitious sign of them all, it's really no wonder that Capricorn tops the list as the most type A zodiac sign. Even their ruling planet, Saturn, is giving type A energy as the planet of discipline and hard work.
Capricorn embodies what it means to be driven and goal-oriented, and they're also not afraid to step on toes or push boundaries if it means getting what they want. They can be aggressive if they feel like you're slowing them down or wasting their time, as well, which is another classic characteristic of type A personalities.
Of course, while they might be aggressive, you have to admit their ambition is inspiring. You might not want to take orders from them, but there's a reason Caps always succeed in the end.
Aries
The second most likely sign to have a type A personality is Aries. With their energetic ferocity and strong tendency towards combativeness, Aries definitely gives new meaning to the word "particular."
Ruled by Mars, the planet of war and aggression, Aries can be reactionary when things don't go their way, as well as impatient and action-oriented. They have a short fuse because their sense of urgency keeps them constantly keyed up. All signs point to type A!
Not to mention, Aries motto tends to be "Don't ask for permission before, ask for forgiveness after," and considering type A personalities tend to be more authoritarian, that definitely tracks.
Leo
Finally, we have Leo as the third most type A sign in the zodiac. As a fixed sign, Leo has a natural stubborn streak that is further bolstered by their big ego. And can you really blame them? They are ruled by the sun itself, after all.
Leo tends to seem themselves as royalty, so when it comes to type A traits like impatience, being particular, and even tending towards aggression, they almost feel entitled to act that way. They know what they want, they believe they deserve it, and they'll do whatever it takes to get it.
Again, though, type A personalities can also be incredibly inspiring and motivating to others, so at their best, Leo can show up as a generous (if not uptight) leader.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign won't guarantee they'll have a type A personality, and any of the signs can be type A depending on other aspects of their birth chart. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs are known for being more type A, Capricorn, Aries, and Leo definitely top the list.