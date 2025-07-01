Advertisement
The 3 Zodiac Signs That Should Look Out For Love This July
It's officially summer here in the northern hemisphere, and that means the time for summer flings is upon us. Throughout the month of July, as the sun treks through Cancer and four (yes, four) retrogrades go down, we'll be caught between craving connection and guarding our hearts.
But of course, there are a few signs that might still have a lucky month in love—despite all the retrograde madness. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to love this July.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Gemini
Hope you're ready to feel popular, Gemini, because as the planet of love makes moves into your first house of self and identity, you're going to be extra magnetic this month. With Venus in your sign, you're going to feel lit up from the inside-out, and others are definitely going to notice.
Plus, Uranus will be in your first house as well. As the planet of radical change and revolution, but also unexpected events, it's possible someone you weren't exactly looking for catches your eye.
With the full moon in Capricorn on July 10, which illuminates your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and sex, you could have an eye-opening connection with someone that pushes you to release fears and blocks around intimacy.
Sagittarius
You're not typically one for commitment, Sagittarius, but as Venus in Gemini makes its way through your seventh house of long-term partnership, you might be feeling more inclined to get close than usual. And considering Uranus (the planet of change) is linking up with Venus this time around, you might even surprise yourself with your urge to deepen bonds.
With motivator Mars in your ninth house of travel and expansion, you'll definitely want to book a trip somewhere exciting. The ninth house is associated with your sign, after all, and the only thing better than a summer fling is a vacation fling. Right now, you can do both!
Come July 10, we have a Capricorn full moon spotlighting your second house of self worth. Sometimes, the very thing keeping us from a healthy relationship is not seeing our own value, so if that resonates, use this moon to shed those limiting beliefs.
Aquarius
If you've been feeling flirty, Aquarius, you'll be happy to know July is shaping up to be an intimate month for you. Not only is Venus in your fifth house of passion, flirting, and celebration, but so is Uranus—your ruling planet. With both the planet of change and the planet of love in your fifth house, don't be surprised if you meet someone new.
You also might be more emotionally attuned than usual, as Mercury makes its way through your seventh house of long-term partnership. You're known for being one of the more aloof signs, but with Mercury here, you might be more inclined to think (and talk) about what you want in your love life.
Finally, Mars in Virgo is touring your eighth house for the entire month—the sector of your chart that deals with sex, vulnerability, and intimacy. It's giving steamy summer romance, just remember that true intimacy is a two-way street.
The takeaway
If you're not a Gemini, Sag, or Aquarius, have no fear. They may be the most poised for luck in love this month, but that possibility always exists for every zodiac sign. Understanding the astrological forecast of the month is simply one way to know what to expect—and how to work with it.