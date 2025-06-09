Advertisement
Jupiter Is Making Moves Into Sentimental Cancer—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
If luck has just not been on your side this year, you can thank Jupiter in Gemini for that. The planet of luck and growth has been in Gemini since May of 2024, which isn't exactly its favorite place to be.
But on June 9, things will finally start to pick up as Jupiter makes moves into the sentimental waters of Cancer—and depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by this transit a little differently.
Here's what to know about Jupiter in Cancer, plus what it means for your sign.
Jupiter dives into Cancer from June 9, 2025 to June 30, 2026
From June 9 all the way until June 30 of 2026, the planet of luck, expansion, and abundance is cozying up in Cancer—the sign of Jupiter's exaltation.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Jupiter was in "detriment" or debilitation" in Gemini, which essentially just means the energy of the planet and the sign don't really get along. In Cancer, on the other hand, Jupiter is exalted, meaning this is its strongest position in the zodiac and its favorite sign to be in.
In true Cancerian fashion, this transit is going to stir up major themes around home, family, and emotional security. Not to mention, this is actually the first time Jupiter has visited Cancer since 2024.
As such, it's a great time to focus on your home life and create a sanctuary that nurtures your soul, the twins note—but they add it's also an excellent opportunity to reconnect with long-distance relatives, or even take a life-changing trip to your ancestral homeland.
As the red-spotted planet sounds a global call for empathy, kindness and compassion are very much in, they say: "For the many people around the world, including in this country, who've lost their homes through illegal deportations, war, and economic strife, here's our fervent wish that Jupiter in Cancer brings healing and justice."
One more thing? According to the twins, Jupiter in domestic Cancer can heat up the real estate market and even create opportunities for first-time home buyers. "Fiscal security is highlighted, so start tucking away more funds in your investment accounts," they advise, adding that home-based businesses are blessed by Jupiter in Cancer, as well.
What Jupiter in Cancer means for your sign
Depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by Jupiter in Cancer differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what area of life you can expect to be blessed by Jupiter's abundance:
- Aries rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Taurus rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Gemini rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Cancer rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Leo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Virgo rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Libra rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Scorpio rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Sagittarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Capricorn rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Aquarius rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Pisces rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
The takeaway
Jupiter dares us to dream big and grow, while Cancer wants us to look more closely at our home and family life, as well as our emotions, memories, and inner child. We have a whole year to feel the progressive and expansive energy of this transit, so no matter your zodiac sign, enjoy the ride and let the blessings rain down.