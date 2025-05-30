Advertisement
Here's The One Sign You Should Avoid Dating, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
If you're into the world of astrology, we probably don't need to tell you that some signs get along with each other better than others. A Libra might form a dynamic duo with a Gemini, for instance, but absolutely loathe a Capricorn.
Of course, any two signs can get along—and even fall in love—depending on the individuals, but each sign typically has a "least compatible" match based on things like personality and preferences, temperament, and communication style.
Curious to find out your worst astrological match? Here's the zodiac sign you might want to avoid when dating.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries & Cancer
When an Aries and Cancer meet, they might immediately sense a love-hate vibe between them. They are both cardinal signs, for one thing—but other than that, they don't have much in common.
These two signs form a "square aspect," which isn't typically thought of as compatible. When signs are square to each other, there tends to be a lot friction and fighting over each other's turf. Not to mention, Cancer is ruled by the moon, which makes them highly sensitive. Mars-ruled Aries? Not so sensitive...
Aries likely cannot give Cancer the emotional security they need, which doesn't come naturally to Aries to begin with. Cancer craves reassurance and consistency, meanwhile Aries prefers a certain bold and reckless attitude. They may find they have to compromise themselves too much to make this relationship work.
Taurus & Aquarius
Another example of signs that form a square aspect is Taurus and Aquarius. With completely different priorities, these two are motivated by very different things. In fact, the only thing they have in common is their fixed modality, and that usually just lends itself to stubbornness for both of them.
Taurus is primarily driven by self-pleasure and desire, for example, while Aquarius prioritizes individuality and the collective. As such, Taurus may feel bored or pressured by Aquarius, while Aquarius may find Taurus to be too rigid or material-minded.
Speaking of rigidity, Taurus prefers to settle down for the long haul in love, and that's exactly what sends Aquarius running for the hills. Aquarius is aloof and needs to feel independent, while Taurus is looking to build something that lasts. These preferences are obviously not aligned, so getting this relationship past the situationship phase can be tricky.
Gemini & Pisces
Up next we have Gemini and Pisces—two mutable signs that are known for being curious and adaptable. But despite these similarities, they're often still too different to work out in the long run.
For one thing, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and information. Pisces, meanwhile, is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, spirituality, and illusion. Gemini wants to dive into intellectual, logical conversations, while Pisces wants to talk about their feelings—leading to a conversation that ultimately goes nowhere.
While these two are flexible enough to be patient with each other, they just don't get the other (as hard as they might try). They'll find they're always at odds with each other, trying to balance different perspectives and preferences, such as Gemini's desire for independence and Pisces desire to merge—or Pisces deep emotionality compared to Gemini's analytical nature.
Leo & Virgo
Leo and Virgo might be right next to each other on the zodiac wheel, but that doesn't mean they always get along. In fact, you're more likely to run into ego clashing with this pair. At their worst, Leo has a ton of pride, meanwhile Virgo can be hyper-critical and never satisfied.
Leo needs to feel like their partner worships them, not picks them apart. On the flip side, Virgo wants to be with someone they respect and take seriously, and might find Leo to be a bit too full of themselves. Virgo may set the bar high, but they're all about humility and being somewhat understated.
And even though Virgo is a mutable sign, which lends itself to flexibility, Virgo is definitely the most particular of the mutable signs. Leo, meanwhile, is fixed, which can make them equally as unyielding. All in all, these are two strong personalities that might repel each other.
Libra & Capricorn
When you put a Libra and Capricorn together, you get a push-pull dynamic that could seem intoxicating at first—but turn out to be just plain toxic. That's because these two square each other on the zodiac wheel, creating a conflict style where they can never quite get on the same page.
Even when Libra and Capricorn try to understand each other, they're too different to ever truly click. And considering their ruling planets have completely different priorities, it's not unlikely that Libra and Cap will have different motivations, interests, and even love languages.
Libras, for example, are fun-loving and pleasure-seeking, prioritizing beauty and harmony with their Venusian influence. Capricorns, on the other hand, take themselves pretty seriously and only prioritize pleasure when all their work is done, which by a Cap's standards, is never.
Scorpio & Sagittarius
Similar to Leo and Virgo, Scorpio and Sag are two next door neighbors who—despite their proximity—often end up clashing. With different elements, modalities, and ruling planets, Scorpio and Sagittarius have completely different motivations.
Scorpio, for instance, is deeply emotional and intuitive, while Sagittarius is independent, adventurous, and free-spirited. As such, Scorpio might be way too intense for commitment-phobe Sag, and that will not make possessive Scorpio feel very good about their relationship.
Sagittarius is the kind of partner who can easily trigger trust issues, which is something Scorpio struggles with to begin with. They'll have a hard time accepting Sagittarius' devil-may-care attitude, which will leave Sag feeling caged-in and resentful.
The takeaway
As always, take astrological advice with a grain of salt. Every zodiac sign has its shadow qualities, but that doesn't mean every individual will display the worst side of their sign. Again, any two signs can get along or fall in love depending on the couple in question, but understanding your (and your partner's) zodiac sign can definitely help you know what to look out for.