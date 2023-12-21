Advertisement
How Do Aquarius & Taurus Match Up? Here's What To Know About Their Compatibility
Knowing your astrological compatibility can help you understand why you click with some potential lovers and friends, but with others, it feels like you’re speaking two different languages.
It’s not just you, it’s astrological—and understanding the dynamics between elements and signs can help you figure out why vibe is off, or why the chemistry is on fire. It’s all in the astrological synastry, and when it comes to Aquarius and Taurus compatibility, here's what you need to know.
Aquarius & Taurus compatibility
In order to know how these Aquarius and Taurus fare together, let’s first look at each sign individually.
Aquarius is a fixed air sign that is ruled by Uranus and the 11th house of our larger community. They are represented by the water bearer, which brings much-needed nutrients to the earth and humanity. Aquarians are most notable for being independent thought leaders who carry a deep compassion for the global community and spirituality. It’s also important to note that while they can empathize with emotional people, they aren’t emotional creatures themselves.
Taurus is also a fixed sign, ruled by Venus and the second house of possessions. Taureans are represented by the bull, taking on a particularly stubborn and steadfast approach to life. Taurus also loves a life of luxury, being one of the more romantic signs of the zodiac. They take pride in their home, appreciate the quality time they get to spend in it, and will not waste a moment of beautiful ambiance.
Aquarius and Taurus may be motivated by different things, but they’ll find that they operate very similarly, thanks to their fixed modality. They both have a tendency toward intellectual drive, which will make them great conversationalists.
However, Taurus is driven by self-pleasure and desire, which could leave them a bit bored with Aquarius, who's more concerned with self-growth and the community at large. Aquarius and Taurus make great friends or colleagues, and if they’re willing to work at it, they can also make suitable lovers.
Aquarius is going to be most romantically compatible with other air signs, Libra and Gemini. They’re also compatible with the element of fire—most notably their opposite, Leo. Taurus is most romantically compatible with their fellow earth signs, Virgo and Capricorn, but also compliment water signs, especially their opposite, Scorpio.
Keep in mind that knowing the compatibility of your sun signs is a great way to see how your main characteristics mesh with each other, but, it’s also helpful to look deeper into your birth chart. Check your Venus, Mercury, and moon placements for greater clarity on how you’ll approach deeper levels of connection.
Summary:
Aquarius & Taurus in a friendship
When it comes to friendship or even the workplace, Aquarius will feel very drawn to a Taurus because they provide dependability and consistency. Meanwhile, Aquarius can help Taurus to push forward and see the bigger picture.
Because they’re both fixed signs, they move in a similar way, remaining focused, patient, and calm. When on a team together, or when needing support as a friend, these are great qualities that will make both parties feel seen and appreciated.
Aquarius & Taurus in a romantic relationship
While these two signs' fixed modality is a great recipe for friendship, exciting conversation, and a consistent commitment to completing goals, this may not translate romantically.
In love, Taurus' ability to be dependable will be enticing to the Aquarius when they are looking for stability, but once the Aquarius is ready to spark change, they may get push back from the stubborn Taurus.
Taurus may feel inspired and grow from the Aquarius when intellectual conversation pushes them to new heights. However, the Taurus' need for luxury may seem too extravagant for the Aquarius, who's more focused on how to give back to humanity.
Taurus is also driven by romance and pleasure, which Aquarius might find frivolous. The Taurus may also become frustrated with Aquarius’ inability to commit romantically, so it’s important they focus on their shared ability to fulfill each other's basic needs to allow the dynamic to grow.
If the initial attraction is rooted enough in a solid foundation, there is a possibility for the relationship to flourish. And if they’re willing to work with each other, they can really help one another grow and create change that moves them.
Ways they match up
Both signs are fixed, which means that they operate in a very similar manner when it comes to how they show up in the world. They are both dependable, steadfast, and highly focused when they have something to accomplish.
So, if Taurus and Aquarius are given a goal to work on together, they will be engaged until the goal is complete. This shared experience and satisfaction of completing a goal could foster a continued sense of gratification from each other.
Where conflict may arise
Aquarius is a very independent sign and can come across as a commitment-phobe, always wanting to explore and focus on the outer world.
Taureans, on the other hand, are very long-term focused with their romantic partners, thanks to their planetary ruler, Venus. They prioritize their relationships, and that prioritization may not be mirrored by the independent Aquarius.
Taurus will want to focus on the home and the relationship, where Aquarius will be caught up with the outer world and their community. If they don’t find a shared vision for long-term commitment, challenges could arise.
FAQs:
Are Aquarius and Taurus a good match?
Aquarius and Taurus are a great match when it comes to friendship, but this may or may not translate romantically, as the Taurus, while Aquarius might find Taurus' desires frivolous.
Why is Aquarius so attracted to Taurus?
Taurus are very attentive lovers, priding themselves on their patience and ability to observe their partners. Aquarius’ are always looking out for others, and they will appreciate being adored by a Taurus.
Who should a Taurus marry?
A Taurus is going to be most compatible with Capricorn, Virgo, and Scorpio. Cap and Virgo are fellow Earth signs, while Scorpio is Taurus' astrological opposite, allowing them to reflect in each other what they need.
Can an Aquarius man marry a Taurus woman?
An Aquarius man could marry a Taurus woman if they want similar things out of life. The Aquarius man will find himself attracted to the sensuality of the Taurus woman, and they will also find a mutual understanding within the way they operate, both being steadfast and dependable.
The takeaway
Aquarius and Taurus make compatible friends, and in some cases, they have what it takes to make great life partners. It’s important to note that astrological compatibility comes down to more than just your sun sign, so there are other areas that can reveal our compatibility that should be considered.
Ultimately, with effort and an openness to grow, any astrological sign pairings have something to gain and learn from each other.
