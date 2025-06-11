Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Least Brave? These 3 Tend To Be A Bit Cowardly
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how courageous they are. Some signs, for instance, are known for being fearless and bold—while others, well, let's just say they're on the opposite end of the "brave" spectrum.
And while someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be courageous versus a coward, the following three signs aren't exactly known for their bravery.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, which influences our actions and energy.
Pisces
The least brave sign of them all is none other than sweet and serene Pisces. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisces is just about as soft as they come. In fact, they're the only water sign that doesn't have armor; Scorpio has its scorpion stinger and Cancer has its pincers, while Pisces has no boundaries to keep them safe.
As such, they're not one for big risks or rocking the boat. They're averse to conflict and would much rather people-please than stand up for themselves or what they believe in.
After all, part of being brave is trusting yourself, and Pisces is easily the most impressionable sign. They'll go with someone else's idea before sticking to their own, simply out of fear and a lack of self trust.
Cancer
Up next, we have Cancer as the second biggest coward of the zodiac. Like Pisces, Cancer is a water sign, so they're more emotionally sensitive and moody than some of the other signs. And in terms of their lack of bravery, this translates to being cautious and emotionally guarded.
They're often calculated, as well as extremely sensitive to their environments, so they plan things around their own security. And their biggest trigger? Accountability. Cancer tends to be fragile, and the thought that they could do something wrong fills them with deep fear and insecurity.
While we tend to think of bravery as heroic feats, it takes bravery to own up to your mistakes, and that's a big struggle for the Cancerians out there.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third most cowardly sign. Unlike Pisces and Cancer, Libra is an air sign, so they're less emotional and more logical—but that doesn't mean their incapable of feeling fear.
And for them, they feel fear the most around their own image and whether people like them. As you might imagine, this easily lends itself to people-pleasing, with Libra shuddering at the thought of confronting someone or causing an argument. They value peace and harmony, but in order to maintain it, they'll often silence their more brave impulses.
Of course, the one exception is when Libra is standing up for the underdog—that might be the one and only time you see them get fired up. Other than that, you can expect them to roll over.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign won't guarantee whether they'll be brave or not, and all the zodiac signs have the capacity to be daredevils or cowards depending on the individual. But in terms of which signs tend to struggle with bravery the most, Pisces, Cancer, and Libra undoubtedly top the list.