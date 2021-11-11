Stress is no good for the skin—and this likely comes as no shock. How often do we discuss combating oxidative stress in the beauty space? Not to mention, the stress hormone, cortisol, can literally impact your skin barrier over time. But when your skin care ingredients themselves are stressed out—well, that may be a very good thing indeed. Read: a brighter tone and a healthier, more resilient complexion.

Stay with me here: In the food space, the more “stressed out” a plant is, the brighter colors it will have (think of a beautiful, multi-colored heirloom tomato). Those spots reflect defensive molecules that make the plant more resilient—and when we consume those stressed-out plants, we're ingesting those healthy, resilient molecules as well. One study even showed that "wounding" the leaves of strawberry plants the same way insects do resulted in a higher concentration of antioxidant compounds.

That same logic could apply to skin care, and it turns out, brands are already all over the idea—they call it wild-crafting.