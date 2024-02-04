Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Cocokind Slugging Balm Is The Best Formula That I've Tried

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
February 04, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm
Image by cocokind / mbg Creative / mbg creative
February 04, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ever since slugging took over the skin care space in 2021, occlusive balms have become far more elevated. No longer must you slather on a petroleum-laced product to create a thick, slug-like barrier. Instead you can find a plethora of options infused with non-greasy plant-based occlusives to lock in moisture and leave you dewy—all without making a mess of your pillow. 

Plus, these updated balms simultaneously replenish the skin barrier with healthy lipids (as opposed to those traditional jelly salves, which really just sit atop it to keep precious water locked in). Think of it like slugging 2.0. 

I've tested numerous slugging balms over the past few years, but nothing has left me quite as glowy as cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm. I'm very picky about my occlusive balms (finicky combination skin, here)—and I've become enamored by the brand's simple, skin-loving formula.

cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm

$22
Cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm

What is slugging?

A quick refresher: Slugging is a skin care technique where you slather on a heavy-duty occlusive as the last step of your nighttime routine to prevent transepidermal water loss (when water literally evaporates from your skin). The slugging balms of today often feature silky, antioxidant-rich oils to help seal all that water inside. 

How the cocokind balm will save your skin

Instead of mineral oil (or beeswax or lanolin, which are common occlusive alternatives), cocokind's formula features sugar-cane-derived squalane, which is known for maintaining the skin's moisture barrier.

"Squalene is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands in your skin. It plays a role in skin hydration and barrier protection," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once said regarding the ingredient. "Squalane is a cousin to squalene that can be produced in the lab from botanical sources. Squalane can give similar emollient benefits to its cousin squalene."

The balm also includes oat kernel oil, which is like colloidal oatmeal's supercharged cousin. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg, "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil."

Nothing against colloidal oat extract—it's a wonderful anti-inflammatory ingredient—but when you apply oat oil, you're directly feeding the skin those targeted, soothing lipids. 

Lastly, the balm contains ceramides, which function as the literal "glue" that holds your skin barrier together. "When applied topically, ceramides mimic the skin's own moisturizing system," says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. Research shows creams with ceramides can improve hydration and decrease transepidermal water loss significantly over 24 hours1

With these three high-quality ingredients, you really can't ask for a more perfect slugging balm—and my results speak for themselves.  

Jamie Schneider with cocokind balm
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

My skin before the cocokind balm

I have combination skin, which means I tend to accrue oil on my chin and around my nose, yet I remain painfully dry everywhere else. My forehead notably appears parched during the chillier months, thanks to the brutal NYC winds and my apartment radiator; I once even mistook my dehydration lines for premature wrinkles. True story

My results from the cocokind balm

Rather than applying the formula as an allover slugging balm, I targeted my roughest areas: my forehead, neck, and décolletage. I also applied some balm to my lips for good measure (because, yes, lip slugging is a thing you should be doing). 

Come morning, I was pleasantly surprised to find my skin supple and hydrated. It felt so soft, in fact, that I kept running my fingers over it in disbelief. The results are really that good.

My forehead lines also looked way smoother—practically nonexistent. I kept the balm on my desk with me during the day, too, to rub over my cuticles and replenish my lips. Remember: This is a multipurpose balm that delivers hydration all over, and my hands could certainly use the extra love. 

Overall, I'd say the term "skin salve" is just right. cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm is a true savior that calms and nourishes your skin without feeling too heavy or greasy.

I should note, I was visiting the Arizona desert when I first tested the balm, and I made it my go-to moisturizer for the trip—and I woke up 100% flake-free. As someone whose skin easily withers up out West, I consider this a true success. 

cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm

$22
Cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm

The takeaway

cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm is brimming with nourishing, soothing hydrators your skin will literally drink up, and you can score one for $22. Yes, it's slightly more than your traditional tub of Vaseline, but if you're looking for a petrolatum-free product to keep your skin glowing all winter long, it's worth the extra few dollars. Take it from someone who shied away from highly occlusive balms in the past. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Cook Every Day & This Is One Non-Toxic Kitchen Item I Can't Live Without
Home

I Cook Every Day & This Is One Non-Toxic Kitchen Item I Can't Live Without

Carleigh Ferrante

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

This Surprising Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions
Beauty

This Surprising Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions

Alexandra Engler

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins
Home

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins

Michael Rubino

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$

Jamie Schneider

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine
Beauty

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine

Hannah Frye

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis
Paid Content | Micro Cotton

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis

Devon Barrow

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This
Beauty

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This

Hannah Frye

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

I Cook Every Day & This Is One Non-Toxic Kitchen Item I Can't Live Without
Home

I Cook Every Day & This Is One Non-Toxic Kitchen Item I Can't Live Without

Carleigh Ferrante

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

This Surprising Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions
Beauty

This Surprising Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions

Alexandra Engler

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins
Home

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins

Michael Rubino

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$

Jamie Schneider

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine
Beauty

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine

Hannah Frye

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis
Paid Content | Micro Cotton

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis

Devon Barrow

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This
Beauty

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This

Hannah Frye

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.