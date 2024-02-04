cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm is brimming with nourishing, soothing hydrators your skin will literally drink up, and you can score one for $22. Yes, it's slightly more than your traditional tub of Vaseline, but if you're looking for a petrolatum-free product to keep your skin glowing all winter long, it's worth the extra few dollars. Take it from someone who shied away from highly occlusive balms in the past.