Advertisement
This Cocokind Slugging Balm Is The Best Formula That I've Tried
Ever since slugging took over the skin care space in 2021, occlusive balms have become far more elevated. No longer must you slather on a petroleum-laced product to create a thick, slug-like barrier. Instead you can find a plethora of options infused with non-greasy plant-based occlusives to lock in moisture and leave you dewy—all without making a mess of your pillow.
Plus, these updated balms simultaneously replenish the skin barrier with healthy lipids (as opposed to those traditional jelly salves, which really just sit atop it to keep precious water locked in). Think of it like slugging 2.0.
I've tested numerous slugging balms over the past few years, but nothing has left me quite as glowy as cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm. I'm very picky about my occlusive balms (finicky combination skin, here)—and I've become enamored by the brand's simple, skin-loving formula.
What is slugging?
How the cocokind balm will save your skin
Instead of mineral oil (or beeswax or lanolin, which are common occlusive alternatives), cocokind's formula features sugar-cane-derived squalane, which is known for maintaining the skin's moisture barrier.
"Squalene is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands in your skin. It plays a role in skin hydration and barrier protection," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once said regarding the ingredient. "Squalane is a cousin to squalene that can be produced in the lab from botanical sources. Squalane can give similar emollient benefits to its cousin squalene."
The balm also includes oat kernel oil, which is like colloidal oatmeal's supercharged cousin. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg, "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil."
Nothing against colloidal oat extract—it's a wonderful anti-inflammatory ingredient—but when you apply oat oil, you're directly feeding the skin those targeted, soothing lipids.
Lastly, the balm contains ceramides, which function as the literal "glue" that holds your skin barrier together. "When applied topically, ceramides mimic the skin's own moisturizing system," says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. Research shows creams with ceramides can improve hydration and decrease transepidermal water loss significantly over 24 hours1.
With these three high-quality ingredients, you really can't ask for a more perfect slugging balm—and my results speak for themselves.
My skin before the cocokind balm
I have combination skin, which means I tend to accrue oil on my chin and around my nose, yet I remain painfully dry everywhere else. My forehead notably appears parched during the chillier months, thanks to the brutal NYC winds and my apartment radiator; I once even mistook my dehydration lines for premature wrinkles. True story!
My results from the cocokind balm
Rather than applying the formula as an allover slugging balm, I targeted my roughest areas: my forehead, neck, and décolletage. I also applied some balm to my lips for good measure (because, yes, lip slugging is a thing you should be doing).
Come morning, I was pleasantly surprised to find my skin supple and hydrated. It felt so soft, in fact, that I kept running my fingers over it in disbelief. The results are really that good.
My forehead lines also looked way smoother—practically nonexistent. I kept the balm on my desk with me during the day, too, to rub over my cuticles and replenish my lips. Remember: This is a multipurpose balm that delivers hydration all over, and my hands could certainly use the extra love.
Overall, I'd say the term "skin salve" is just right. cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm is a true savior that calms and nourishes your skin without feeling too heavy or greasy.
I should note, I was visiting the Arizona desert when I first tested the balm, and I made it my go-to moisturizer for the trip—and I woke up 100% flake-free. As someone whose skin easily withers up out West, I consider this a true success.
The takeaway
cocokind's Ceramide Recovery Balm is brimming with nourishing, soothing hydrators your skin will literally drink up, and you can score one for $22. Yes, it's slightly more than your traditional tub of Vaseline, but if you're looking for a petrolatum-free product to keep your skin glowing all winter long, it's worth the extra few dollars. Take it from someone who shied away from highly occlusive balms in the past.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel