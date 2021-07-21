"It more suffocates the skin than anything else," says Shamban. "The molecular structure is simply too large so it can both clog pores, cause a disruption or even damage to the skin barrier, and ultimately increase transepidermal water loss." (Remember: You still need some degree of transepidermal water loss1 for proper skin barrier function, as it signals to your skin cells that it's time to jump-start repair; if there's no signaling, your skin cells may think everything is A-OK and won't repair.) And while the actual oil might not clog your pores, such an occlusive environment can trap dead skin and oil, causing acne to thrive.