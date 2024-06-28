Advertisement
I've Used This $2.7K Laser For Over A Year — Even On Vacations
My skin absolutely freaks out during travel. The dry plane air dehydrates my skin. The change in schedule and atmosphere sends my already sensitive skin into panic mode. And the jet lag and sleep disruptions leave my complexion looking dull.
I always looked forward to vacation but never to how my skin looked while on vacation. However, last year, I tested out the Lyma Laser, a first-of-its-kind at-home cold laser device that helps smooth wrinkles, reduce redness, and improve overall tone. (Read more about my experience here.)
I'll be upfront and say that I am a fan of this tool. It has kept wrinkles from forming in areas I started to notice fine lines, dramatically reduced my redness and sensitivity, and has overall just made my skin more vibrant. In the year-plus that I've used it, several people have asked me if I started getting injectables (I haven't) or what in-office treatment I'd started (none in the past year). All that I've done differently is use the Lyma Laser.
It is by far my most cherished beauty product—and comes with a price tag of $2.7K to match.
I use it so regularly that I even take it with me on vacations. Yes, I take a $2.7K laser with me on holiday. Let me explain.
My skin in travel mode
I have naturally sensitive and rosacea-prone skin. That means my complexion turns red, bumpy, and dry when irritated by internal or external changes.
I'm also in my 30s, so I'm developing faint fine lines on my forehead, around my eyes, and on my nasolabial folds. I'm also genetically blessed with thin skin under the eyes, so I have dark under-eye circles fairly frequently.
All of these skin concerns are exacerbated by travel.
- Airplane air is notoriously dry. Some research shows it may even contribute to overall dehydration1. For the skin, this can mean sensitivity, ashiness, flakes, dullness, and an increase in superficial wrinkles.
- If traveling to new time zones or taking a redeye, traveling also means major changes to sleeping patterns. And research shows that sleeping in unfamiliar environments also inhibits sleep quality2. Lack of sleep leads to collagen damage, reduced cell renewal, increased dullness, and worsened dark circles and sallowness.
- The skin may react to changes in the environment, such as going from a dry to a humid atmosphere (or vice versa). Even simple environmental changes may cause flare-ups, such as different towels and pillowcases.
- Often, it's not possible to bring normal skin care products during trips. So one's typical skin care routines will be disrupted, which may result in the skin reacting poorly—from breakouts to eczema flares.
- Finally, habits change while on vacation. Perhaps you're not eating as you normally do or are drinking more. These lifestyle changes can lead to skin irritation, especially if you're prone to acne, sensitive, or have inflammation-induced skin care conditions.
Personally, the things I notice most while I travel are a dramatic increase in dryness and fine lines (I'm constantly reapplying moisturizers that my skin just laps up), flushing (my cheeks are especially prone to redness), and very purple under-eye bags.
That is until I started traveling with my Lyma Laser. At first I was hesitant to travel with a skin care tool so expensive, but the thought of being away from it for more than two weeks sent me into skin care withdrawal.
So I tossed it in my carry-on, and now it's one of my travel staples.
But first: What is the Lyma laser & how does it work?
The Lyma Laser is considered a non-ablative and uses Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) technology. LLLT technology works through photobiomodulation, or using light to stimulate rejuvenation, rather than thermal damage. Because it's not reliant on heat, these types are often nicknamed "cold lasers."
It works by stimulating adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production and encouraging cellular regeneration. ATP is a molecule that transfers energy throughout the body and supports mitochondrial function—it essentially is what keeps cells functioning properly.
Skin cells require a constant supply of ATP to fuel a variety of functions3, such as skin cell turnover and collagen production4. ATP also plays a role in skin protection5 by fueling both the inflammatory and antioxidant response.
With age, ATP production declines. This results in aesthetic changes to the skin, such as sagging, fine lines, dullness, redness, dark spots, and more.
Benefits of the Lyma Laser
Because of its ability to enhance ATP production, LYMA Laser targets skin concerns associated with aging. It can be used as both a treatment (i.e., rejuvenate and reverse skin issues) and a preventive tool (i.e., keep issues from forming in the first place).
So, by optimizing ATP production via the LYMA laser, you can expect:
- Wrinkle reduction: Given it improves collagen production, it will help improve the look of fine lines.
- Improves skin elasticity: When it stimulates the fibroblasts, it encourages not only collagen production but also elastin.
- Even out tone: As the LYMA laser is able to penetrate deeper into the epidermis, it targets the areas where dark spots form.
- Smooths texture: Thanks to the increase of collagen and elastin, it can help smooth out uneven texture due to acne scars, enlarged pores, and age-related texture changes.
- Reduces flare-ups: It can help reduce inflammation in the skin immediately, which can help ease the appearance of redness or irritation.
Lyma Laser At A Glance
|Cost
|$2695 for 1x starter kit
|Technology
|Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT) technology
|FDA-registered
|Yes
|Wavelength
|808-nanometer laser
|Warranty
|2 years & guaranteed global repair
|Product lifespan
|10 years
|Usage
|30 mins daily for 3 months
Why I like to travel with the Lyma Laser
The simple truth is that I want to have nice glowing skin while on holiday. Not only does this just make me feel better about myself, but I also like to wear less makeup, and having an even complexion lets me do that.
However, given my extremely sensitive skin, I'm often battling red, blotchy, tired-looking skin.
The Lyma Laser has changed all that. The night before I travel, I do a full 30-minute session. This helps my skin be in a good place before travel stress. Then, after arrival, I typically like to cleanse my face and do another session while decompressing. This allows my body and mind to relax while the Lyma Laser helps deal with any inflammation in my complexion.
This combo gets me off to a great start—so the rest of the trip I'm less likely to break out, have a flare-up, or worry about my complexion in general.
While I certainly don't use the laser daily while on vacation (it is vacation after all), I like to use it for tuneups while getting ready in the morning or while relaxing at night. It just keeps my skin at peace when it wouldn't otherwise be.
It's especially important to use it during sunny trips. While I'm diligent about sun care (lots of SPF and hats), the Lyma Laser can bolster the skin's antioxidant response, so it's more able to fight UV-induced free radicals.
Plus, whenever I come back from a trip, people always compliment me on my post-vacation glow.
Logistics:
- It comes with a neoprene cushioned case that protects it in transit, so you don't have to worry as much about damage (although, I still always pack it in a safe spot in my carry-on luggage).
- As for keeping it powered: The tool has a reusable battery that you pop into its charger (which comes with the tool). When the battery is low, I just pop it into its charger before bed and wake up to a full battery. The charging cord works with any USB power box, so it's relatively easy to find a place to fuel it up. Although, for most trips, I don't even bring the charger, as it has a long battery life. I just make sure it's sufficiently powered before I leave.
My skin after using the Lyma Laser for over a year
The Lyma Laser is obviously not just a travel companion. It's designed for regular use over time to experience the best results.
I have used it for over a year now (save for a monthlong break when I wasn't able to use it) and can confidently say this has made the most meaningful impact on the look of my skin out of everything I do.
Since I've started using it, I regularly get asked about who does my Botox, or "What in-office treatments have you done lately?" The answer is that I haven't started Botox (no shame if you do; I just personally haven't), nor have I received any treatment in the past year.
What I have done is use the Lyma Laser consistently. I believe this is the most effective preventive aging tool on the market.
I have almost all but avoided developing lasting, static wrinkles (I still get situational fine lines, but those are normal). My day-to-day redness has subsided substantially. I no longer experience dark spots or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. And overall, my skin just appears more luminescent and dewy.
I no longer use it daily like I used to (they tell you to use it every day during the first three months for the initial protocol), but I still use it for 30 minutes a session about two to four times a week. Even keeping it at this cadence, I've maintained my results.
Know before you buy: This is an investment
This is a time and cost investment, and there's no way of getting around that.
$2.7K is not a price tag everyone can afford—and even if you can, it's still a lot to stomach. There's certainly an argument to be made that investing in this will save you the pricey trips to a facialist or doctor's office. And considering the wand is said to work for up to 10 years, you can get your money's worth.
It's also a time investment, as you do need to use it consistently. In fact, for the first three months, you're encouraged to use it daily for 30 minutes a session. (Once you start "maintenance" mode, it's much more flexible.)
Not everyone has the bandwidth to manage this, so know the commitment going in before making a purchase.
Why you should trust me:
The takeaway
I feel lucky to have the Lyma Laser—the skin care tool has become such a core part of my skin care routine that I even take it with me when I vacation.
Not only does the laser help me manage any signs of aging, but it keeps my skin from freaking out while I travel. It's an investment, but if you've been thinking about making the purchase—I wholeheartedly endorse the product. And that's coming from someone who is still using it consistently over a year later.
