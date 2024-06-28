I'll be upfront and say that I am a fan of this tool. It has kept wrinkles from forming in areas I started to notice fine lines, dramatically reduced my redness and sensitivity, and has overall just made my skin more vibrant. In the year-plus that I've used it, several people have asked me if I started getting injectables (I haven't) or what in-office treatment I'd started (none in the past year). All that I've done differently is use the Lyma Laser.