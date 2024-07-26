I want to call out that the first ingredient on the list is aloe vera—not water. Why is this important? Well, aloe is a known skin-plumping humectant (it’s also what gives this cream its bouncy, easily spreadable texture), and this night cream has basically buckets of it.

There’s also postbiotics to fortify the skin barrier, vitamin C to support collagen production, shea butter to fill in microcracks, rosewater to soothe, allantoin to reduce inflammation, and I could go on. If you’re looking for one cream to use all over, trust me, this is a stellar pick.

What our tester says

I’m consistently floored by the price of my Andalou Naturals goodies. I mean, this formula is so high-quality, rich, and brimming with science-backed ingredients—all for under $30. The texture is also positively whipped and airy, sinking effortlessly into the skin (read: no greasy pillowcase). When I apply, I slather on all over: My face, my neck, my décolettage, my hands…you name it.