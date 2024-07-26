Advertisement
15 Best Neck-Firming Creams Of 2024 For Tight, Toned Skin
Derms say it all the time: Skin care shouldn’t stop at your jawline. Board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D., even once told me that “anything you use on your face should extend down to your tatas,” and, well, that clever beauty mantra is one I now swear by.
And it’s an important one to maintain: Even those with a tried-and-true skin care regimen will often forget about the neck and décolletage—both of which are notably thin, sensitive, and prone to crepiness. (It’s why folks often claim the neck area is one of the first to experience signs of aging.)
So to echo Idriss, make sure to send your neck and chest some love. Might I suggest one of the best neck-firming creams below?
Whether you’re hoping to prevent sagging for as long as possible, treat existing fine lines, or fade pesky sunspots, you’ll surely find a formula you adore.
- Best budget: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Fortifying Night Cream
- Best natural: True Botanicals Boob Cream
- Best with retinol: Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream
- Dermatologist-recommended: SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair
- Best for dark spots: Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% AHA Firming Night Crème
- Best for mature skin: fresh Black Tea Anti-Aging Ceramide Moisturizer
- Best texture: Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream
- Best serum: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum
- Best for tech neck: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
- Best for wrinkles: Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Overnight Retinoid Cream
- Best luxury: Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Serum
- Best for sensitive skin: Nécessaire The Neck Serum
- Best with SPF: Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25
- Best for crepey skin: Renée Rouleau Intensive Firming Neck Creme
- Best for menopausal skin: Stripes Evening Wear
How we picked the best neck-firming creams
- Smart ingredients: To help tighten neck skin, collagen-promoting ingredients are key. Each of these products below contains science-backed players known for their firming abilities.
- Safe for sensitive skin: The skin on your neck is super thin, sensitive, and prone to irritation—so we made sure to include gentle, clinically tested formulas in this list. Even the products with AHAs and retinol contain plenty of soothing, nourishing buffers.
- Tried & tested: We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. Every single product comes with personal accounts and tips.
- Skin concern: While each formula targets firm, plump skin, you’ll also find products to help with a variety of skin concerns, like dark spots, dryness, and fine lines.
mindbodygreen's picks for the best neck-firming creams
Best budget: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Fortifying Night Cream
Pros
- Sensitive skin safe
- Very hydrating
- Postbiotics strengthen the skin barrier
Cons
- Doesn’t include retinol or AHAs, if you’re looking for those
Price:$28.99
Key ingredients:Alpine rose stem cellsPostbioticsVitamin CAllantoinShea butterAloe vera
I want to call out that the first ingredient on the list is aloe vera—not water. Why is this important? Well, aloe is a known skin-plumping humectant (it’s also what gives this cream its bouncy, easily spreadable texture), and this night cream has basically buckets of it.
There’s also postbiotics to fortify the skin barrier, vitamin C to support collagen production, shea butter to fill in microcracks, rosewater to soothe, allantoin to reduce inflammation, and I could go on. If you’re looking for one cream to use all over, trust me, this is a stellar pick.
What our tester says
I’m consistently floored by the price of my Andalou Naturals goodies. I mean, this formula is so high-quality, rich, and brimming with science-backed ingredients—all for under $30. The texture is also positively whipped and airy, sinking effortlessly into the skin (read: no greasy pillowcase). When I apply, I slather on all over: My face, my neck, my décolettage, my hands…you name it.
Best natural: True Botanicals Boob Cream
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Contains organic & wild-harvested ingredients
- Smoothing scent
Cons
- Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
Price:$48
Key ingredients:CeramidesRosehip oilCoconut oilPeach butterJojoba oil
True Botanicals is known for their high-quality, certified-organic, and wild-harvested ingredients, and their Boob Cream is the definition of moisture: In addition to ceramides, rosehip oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, it also includes antioxidant-rich peach butter to soften the neck and chest. If you’re a fan of scent, you’ll also fall in love with the earthy ylang ylang, neroli and frankincense aroma.
What our tester says
If you’re looking for a nighttime neck-firming ritual, you can’t go wrong with this balmy pick. It has a rich, pillowy texture that does take a little bit to work into the skin. But I use those extra few minutes to really massage my neck and décolletage—this stimulates blood flow and circulation, which, in turn, supports collagen production and keeps skin firm.
Best with retinol: Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream
Pros
- Simultaneously promotes cell turnover & fights dryness
- Great for crepey skin
Cons
- Contains butylene glycol, which some people find irritating
Price:$37
Key ingredients:Vitamin EPeptidesRetinolGreen tea extractNiacinamide
This cream contains a trifecta of neck-firming ingredients: retinol, peptides, and antioxidants. It actually features a 0.01% retinol concentration, so it remains gentle enough for the sensitive skin on the neck; as for peptides, the cream includes a very special hexapeptide, which "can produce a mild, Botox-like effect, inhibiting the release of neurotransmitters that keep facial muscles from forming wrinkles,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg about the ingredient. Finally, you’ll find niacinamide and green tea extract, and vitamin E for antioxidant power and brighter tone.
What our tester says
The brand markets the cream as “ultra-rich,” but honestly, I find it to be more lightweight and spreadable than many others on this list. To each their own! It is quite creamy, though, and super hydrating—my neck and chest look just as dewy in the morning as they did when I slathered on. If you’re nervous about starting a retinol journey, this one is a great option for you to try—the 0.01% concentration is gentle enough for beginners, but you’ll certainly see results.
Dermatologist recommended: SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair
Pros
- Clinically-backed results
- Potent 0.2% retinol
Cons
- Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
Price:$135
Key ingredients:PeptidesRetinol
Board-certified dermatologist Geeta Yadav, M.D., founder of FACET Dermatology, considers this her go-to pick for sagging neck skin: “This formula from SkinCeuticals features both retinol and peptides to help strengthen the skin on the neck,” she says. “It's safe and comfortable for daily use, even though it has retinol, and the brand has performed clinical studies demonstrating its efficacy.” In that 16-week study, 27% of participants found an average improvement in crepiness, 16% had a better appearance of horizontal neck lines, and 13% saw improved appearance of sagging.
Best for dark spots: Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% AHA Firming Night Crème
Pros
- Great for fine lines & dark spots
- Great for dullness
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like the banana-like scent
Price:$60
Key ingredients:Shea butterGlycolic acidLactic acidEdelweiss stem cells
AHAs are great for easing discoloration concerns, as well as smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. This specific blend features both lactic and glycolic acids, which are top notch for fading dark spots. Glycolic acid in particular is best known for its ability to reduce hyperpigmentation, all while thickening the skin and making it more plump. As if those powerful AHAs weren’t enough, this formula also includes edelweiss stem cells to visibly firm the skin, as well as shea butter to keep everything smooth and soft.
What our tester says
This is one of the thickest creams of the bunch, which is a good thing here—it piles on the moisture, counteracting any potential irritation from those AHAs. I will say it does have a slight banana-like scent; I personally don’t mind the aroma and find it quite subtle, but some shoppers do call it out in reviews.
Best for mature skin: fresh Black Tea Anti-Aging Ceramide Moisturizer
Pros
- Great for sensitive skin
- Can use day and night
Cons
- Contains fragrance
Price:$95
Key ingredients:CeramidesSqualaneBlack tea extractRambutan tea extractPink porcelain lily extract
Can’t tolerate retinol? Get yourself a stellar retinol alternative, like this powerful-yet-gentle number from fresh. It features a signature BT Matrix of black tea and rambutan tea extracts for their retinol-like effects—both have been shown to improve firmness and smooth wrinkles. You’ll also find ceramides and squalane to flood the skin with moisture, as well as pink porcelain lily extract to improve skin texture and enhance the structure of the dermis.
What our tester says
The Black Tea collection is perhaps my favorite fresh range—it’s smooth, plumping, and luxuriously soft. This cream in particular absorbs quickly and leaves my skin looking dewy and—dare I say—fresh. I love the gentle firming power of the retinol-like tea extracts: I faced zero irritation, but I definitely noticed a plumper appearance.
Best texture: Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream
Pros
- Comes with gold spoon for easy application
- Very soothing
- Rich yet spreadable
Cons
- Pricey
Price:$112
Key ingredients:Green tea extractJapanese cornflowerPeony extractRed algaeAkita riceArtichoke leaf extract
The Tatcha experience is simply unmatched, and their fluffy neck cream certainly fits the bill: It’s rich yet airy, creamy yet spreadable, lightly scented yet gentle. I seriously want to slather this formula all over—in fact, I often massage a dollop on my chest and shoulders, too. In terms of ingredients, it features lovely Japanese botanicals and extracts known to plump and fortify aging skin, including the brand’s Hadasei-3 complex: a trio of Uji green tea, Okinawa red algae, and Akita rice to soften, hydrate, and smooth.
What our tester says
My neck tends to get red and splotchy when I wake up in the morning and feel itchy throughout the day (which only makes the skin angrier). Since using this Tatcha cream, I’ve noticed my skin looking so much calmer and hydrated. When I do feel the occasional itch coming on, a swipe of this hydrating formula instantly soothes the area.
Best serum: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum
Pros
- Subtopical firming technology
- Innovative formula
- No tacky residue
Cons
- Pricey
Price:$145
Key ingredients:Vitamin CPeptidesNiacinamideHyaluronic acid complex
’ll say it upfront: This is a pricey serum. But trust me, the innovative formula is worth the steep price tag: The brand’s patent-pending Subtopical Firming Technology directly delivers hyaluronic acid and peptides into the skin and allows those actives to perform at optimal potency levels. And the skin-plumping results are astounding—the serum truly is like filler in a bottle. Ourself even conducted clinical trials specifically for neck and décolletage, where 88% of participants found an improvement in crepiness, skin texture, and smoothness in just two weeks.
What our tester says
My immediate thought: This isn’t your average hyaluronic acid serum. For starters, it’s not clear like most pillowy HA formulas—it resembles more of a milky hydrating serum, since the HA is encapsulated by lipid-rich compounds (that encapsulation is what helps deliver the HA more effectively into the skin). And while you should always apply hyaluronic acid to damp skin to avoid drying out the surface, you actually don’t need to worry about dehydration with this formula; because of the top notch delivery system, it chauffeurs the HA into the deeper layers of the skin without any water droplets. Essentially: This is a high-tech serum that deserves space in your line-up.
Best for tech neck: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Pros
- Great to pair with retinol
- Great for everyday use
Cons
- Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
Price:$57
Key ingredients:Shea butterHyaluronic acidPlant-based retinolCandelilla waxChaga mushroom
This cream is thick, thick, thick. We can thank shea butter and candelilla wax for the rich texture, while the chaga mushroom and hyaluronic acid drench the skin in much-needed hydration. Those humectants also provide a temporary plumping effect, which can help fill out those bemoaned “tech neck” lines. In fact, the brand conducted a 12-week consumer study and found 92% of participants had visible improvement in the neck area. Plus, the cream features a plant-based retinol alternative to further tighten the skin and smooth wrinkles.
What our tester says
mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler has previously sung the praises of this Kiehl's cream: "I’ve used this as a night cream on both my face and neck, and it’s notable how refreshed it makes my complexion come morning,” she says. “My face looks plump and lifted, and the neck looks smoother. I found it to be an excellent cream to pair with retinol, in case you want to amp up your skin boosting routine. And while this isn’t directly related to skin health, I do appreciate that the chaga mushroom is grown using regenerative farming methods."
Best for wrinkles: Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Overnight Retinoid Cream
Pros
- Sustainable glass bottle
- Lightweight yet hydrating
- Budget friendly
Cons
- Some reviewers say it can pill
Price:$25
Key ingredients:RetinolChaga mushroomQuinoa seed oilMelatonin
This formula features a special kind of retinoid—hydroxypinacolone retinoate—that has been shown to be more stable and cause less skin irritation than retinol. That said, it’s a great option to promote collagen production and ease fine lines without the dreaded retinol side effects. In addition, you’ll find melatonin, which has topical antioxidant properties, as well as chaga mushroom extract and quinoa seed oil for hydration.
What our tester says
A good measure of a cream’s skin-plumping ability is how “bouncy” it feels in the jar. Tap your finger lightly against the top of the formula, and watch how it reacts to your touch: Does the cream stay put, or does it rebound immediately? This plush formula feels especially bouncy, thanks to the ultra-hydrating humectants, and it makes my skin feel just as juicy.
Best luxury: Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Serum
Pros
- 100% natural origin ingredients
- Quick results
Cons
- Smaller bottle
Price:$350
Key ingredients:Gotu kolaKelpHyaluronic acidRosewaterGreen tea oilWhite willow barkVitamin ECamellia oil
There’s a reason many beauty experts consider this the ultimate splurge-worthy serum: It is seriously good. In it, you’ll find 14 ingredients known for their ability to lift and firm the skin (think gotu kola and kelp), 22 players for skin-plumping hydration (like hyaluronic acid and rosewater), 11 sources of antioxidants (green tea oil, vitamin E, etc.), and 15 ingredients beloved for smoothing wrinkles (think white willow bark and camellia oil). Essentially: This little serum packs quite the punch. One reviewer even notes their skin “feels tighter and smoother right away.”
What our tester says
While it’s marketed as a serum, I find it has the consistency of a lightweight moisturizer. Think of a super pillowy, plush serum rather than a thin, water-based number. However, the serum does deliver enough slip for a quick gua sha routine and leaves behind a dewy glow —in other words, it’s capital-P perfect for the neck. It does have essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those, and it’s quite fragrant, but I actually love the wafts of floral as I tuck into bed. To me, it smells like pure luxury.
Best for sensitive skin: Nécessaire The Neck Serum
Pros
- Sustainable packaging
- Fragrance free
- Great for everyday use
Cons
- Smaller bottle
Price:$60
Key ingredients:RosewaterPeptidesNiacinamide
For those with sensitive skin who don’t want to slather on any retinoids or exfoliators, consider peptides your BFFs. Peptides are beloved for gently encouraging younger, firmer, smoother skin—and this serum includes five (yes, five) of them to help promote collagen production and strengthen the skin barrier. This serum also features niacinamide for even more barrier support, as well as rosewater to soothe the easily-irritated area. But just because it’s gentle doesn’t mean it’s not effective: In a four-week clinical study of over 50 participants, 92% said their neck looked firmer and visibly repaired after using the serum.
Best with SPF: Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Pros
- Whipped, fluffy texture
- Can use day & night
- Quick results
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Not as emollient as other options
Price:$89
Key ingredients:Vitamin CPeptidesNiacinamide
You need to protect your neck from sun damage, especially if you’re using retinol or exfoliants, as both can increase photosensitivity. And UV damage is a major culprit for sagging, crepey neck skin—so lather up! If you’d like to treat your neck with smart actives and protect it from UV rays, this SPF 25 has you covered. With peptides, vitamin C, and niacinamide, it provides antioxidant support, moisturizes, and evens tone “After using Perricone Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest for barely 2 months, I can see and feel visible results for the first time,” one 75-year-old reviewer writes. “Redness has faded, neck skin is firmer, and chest skin is smoother.”
What our tester says
While I tested most of these creams at night, I decided to slather this one on in the morning given the SPF protection—I was delighted to find my neck soft, soothed, and moisturized all day long. It’s not as spreadable as other options I’ve tried, but the added SPF is worth the extra effort.
Best for crepey skin: Renée Rouleau Intensive Firming Neck Creme
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Great to pair with retinol or AHA treatments
Cons
- Contains butylene glycol, which some may find irritating
Price:$54.50
Key ingredients:PeptidesBrown algae extractApple fruit extract
This confection features palmitoyl oligopeptide and palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, both of which have impressive skin care benefits. The former peptide promotes the production of collagen, while the latter is great for reducing inflammation (and inflammation is perhaps the No. 1 culprit for crepey skin). "It is thought that this peptide may be able to reduce inflammation and stimulate skin regeneration," King says. Then to further protect the sensitive skin from oxidative stress and promote cellular resilience, the cream contains brown algae extract and apple fruit extract.
What our tester says
I’m a Renée Rouleau superfan at this point (I’ll slather on whatever the famed esthetician tells me to at this point), so I knew I’d fall in love with this ultra-moisturizing neck cream. Just like the name implies, the hydration is intense—I can literally feel my skin drinking it up. Even after a few days of testing, I could already notice my skin looking plumper and more even-toned.
Best for menopausal skin: Stripes Evening Wear
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Airless pump
- Non-greasy
Cons
- Contains fragrance
Price:$80
Key ingredients:RetinolChrysolepis extractEcotineSqualane
This rich moisturizing cream was formulated with menopausal skin in mind, so its main gig is to plump, hydrate, and soften mature, sensitive skin. In it, you’ll find a gentle retinoid to increase elasticity, chrysolepis extract to protect against oxidative stress, and ecotine—an innovative yet underrated ingredient to strengthen the skin barrier and soothe dehydrated skin. Feel free to slather it on your face, neck, and décolletage—trust us, you’ll want to.
What our tester says
While I am not in menopause, I have found myself gravitating towards this luxe night cream. The skin-plumping ingredients are just too good to pass up, and anyone can benefit from the brand’s smart firming technology. Plus, there’s something so chic about the airless pump packaging—I proudly display it (along with my Stripes Power Move serum) on my vanity.
How to use a neck-firming cream
“I'd recommend applying neck cream exclusively at night. As they tend to be richer than most moisturizers, especially daytime formulas, you want to apply it before bed to give it a chance to fully sink in and support your skin's overnight regenerative properties without getting smeared off by clothes or sweat,” says Yadav.
Try to make it an everyday ritual, if you can; however, if yours has retinol, AHAs, or another potentially irritating active, you might want to start slow and work your way up as tolerated. Some people like to alternate between a retinol-infused number and a solely hydrating cream—that’s great, too!
When you do apply, Yadav recommends applying with long, broad strokes, starting from the clavicle and moving upwards to your chin. Those gentle, upward strokes are key: “You're working to counteract your skin sagging downward, so any techniques that reduce tugging are helpful,” Yadav notes.
Do firming neck creams actually work?
At this point, you may be wondering: What’s the difference between a neck cream and my regular moisturizer? Do we really need to create a whole other product category?
My personal POV is that you shouldn't feel pressured to invest in a fancy neck cream because of buzzy consumer language—while I do adore each and every formula on this list, there’s no reason why you can’t apply a richer moisturizer on your neck and reap similar results.
Yadav agrees: “It's typically mostly marketing, and you can certainly slather your night cream on your neck if you'd prefer not to invest in a separate product,” she says.
Now that being said, some people do find that a separate product helps them treat the specific area with more intention (and more potent actives).
It’s similar to why you might invest in an eye cream: Sure, you could just massage your moisturizer underneath your eyes, but a proper eye-focused formula usually has concentrated ingredients known for brightening dark circles and reducing puffiness.
With neck creams, many formulas load up the skin-firming actives to really encourage a plumper appearance.
So is there a difference between a firming neck cream and a nighttime moisturizer with collagen-supporting ingredients? No, not really. But if you’re looking to give your neck some extra T.L.C., adding the extra step can make it more of an intentional ritual—for many, that makes it worth the buy.
How to choose the best neck-firming cream
What should you look for, exactly, in a neck-firming cream? Find our criteria below.
Collagen-promoting ingredients
First and foremost: You’ll want to look for ingredients that help stimulate collagen. "Neck wrinkles are caused by the same things that cause other wrinkles: a combination of aging of the skin—breakdown of collagen and elastic tissue—and movement," says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC and Long Beach, New York.
While you can’t really fight gravity, you can help promote collagen production via smart topicals (and supplements, if you please), which can help keep the skin firm and taut. Yadav specifically praises retinol, vitamin C for firming: “They're both proven to stimulate new collagen production, the protein responsible for skin's firmness,” she says.
Exfoliators—think AHAs and BHAs—are also top-notch for addressing skin texture and discoloration (think dark spots), and some, like glycolic acid, can stimulate collagen production as well.
Effective hydrators
Of course, you’ll want to drench the neck in hydration to prevent any more sagging. "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., tells mbg about tending to crepey skin.
Not only does keeping the skin moisturized help improve barrier function overall, but it also plumps up the skin and eases the appearance of neck wrinkles.
And because the skin on the neck is super thin, you’ll want to make sure your cream has plenty of hydrating players to buffer the more potent actives. Think: hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe, glycerin, shea butter, and plenty of fatty acid-rich oils.
Rich texture
Most neck-firming creams will be richer in consistency since folks will often apply them before bed. That’s not to say you can’t find a lightweight number, but you’ll want those hydrating and firming ingredients to really soak in and support the skin's overnight regenerative properties—so experts will typically recommend a whip-thick confection.
Bonus tools
“Neck creams tend to be a bit richer than regular moisturizers and, in some cases, feature unique applicators like rollers to support a lifted look,” notes Yadav. You can always scrape your own gua sha or facial roller across the skin to encourage lift, but some options do come with nifty applicators as a bonus.
FAQ
Do any firming creams actually work?
“Firming neck creams can help, but they're not a solution to a truly sagging neck,” says Yadav. “If you're using a reliable formula with collagen-promoting ingredients like retinoids, vitamin C, or peptides, what it'll do best is help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and even help to delay or mildly improve a crepey look; but if skin on the neck is already loose and sagging, nothing can correct that except in-office treatments.”
How can I tighten my neck fast?
“Tightening skin that is already lax is very challenging without more advanced ingredients or technology,” says Yadav.
That being said, “You could promote a sculpted look by regularly using a gua sha, but the most important thing is to avoid activities that exacerbate skin laxity or wrinkling in the neck,” she adds. “Those include unprotected sun exposure, which causes collagen breakdown, and looking down too frequently at your devices, which causes the creasing associated with ‘tech neck.’ Hold your devices in front of your face to reduce this repetitive, wrinkle-creating motion!”
What is the best non-invasive treatment to tighten your neck?
Yadav is personally a fan of red light therapy: “It is completely safe and comfortable—entirely non-sensitizing—and it helps stimulate collagen to promote firmer, smoother skin,” she notes. See here for our favorite science-backed devices.
The takeaway
Neck creams aren’t as necessary as, say, a face cleanser or sunscreen, but the right formula can certainly help ease textural and tonal concerns.
If you’re looking for a product with retinol, I’d recommend Paula’s Choice Intensive Repair Cream or the Stripes Evening Wear. Or if you have sensitive skin and want to focus on firming the skin via peptides, I’d say go for Ourself’s innovative HA+ Replenishing Serum.
No matter which firming neck cream you choose, you do need to protect the delicate skin with SPF—after all, even the most high-tech skin-plumping formula won’t help if you forget to fend off UV rays.
Find our favorite mineral sunscreens here, if you’re in the market for a new bottle.
Meet The Experts
