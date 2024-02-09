Why You Shouldn't Work Out After A Facial, From Skin Experts

The mix of occlusives and exercise also heats up your skin’s internal temperature, which can then cause water in the skin to evaporate. “Think about it like this: When you have a frying pan on the stove and turn it up really hot and then splash water onto it, it all bleeds away really fast. That’s what heat does to water, meaning you aren’t getting the full experience of the facial by letting the skin heat up afterward," Rouleau says.