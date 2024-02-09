Advertisement
Why You Shouldn't Work Out After A Facial, From Skin Experts
Let me tell you a story that will save your skin. A few weeks ago I got a micro-infusion facial—a treatment I've received a handful of times. Right after, my skin was a bit red per usual, but that faded within the hour.
The very next morning, I took a super sweaty spin class. While the workout was great, my face began to burn the second I started sweating, which immediately threw me into a panic.
After the class, my face was inflamed, itchy, red, with a sea of bumps forming at warp speed. Unfortunately, the texture and inflammation lasted for a full week, never letting up even with a plethora of soothing products on my side. It was persistent, painful, and frustrating, especially given that I'd just endured a painful but promising treatment I'd adored in the past.
Now that my complexion is back to normal (counting my blessings), I’m here to tell the tale and provide a serious warning to skin care lovers and facial-goers alike. Here's why this reaction happened and how you can avoid a similar situation, from dermatologists and estheticians.
Why you shouldn’t work out after a facial
My big mistake: sweating within 24 to 48 hours of my facial treatment. If you don’t already know, it's generally recommended to avoid any kind of sweating or intense exercise post-facial, and not just because you risk sweating off those nice serums and creams. Below, find some other factors at play.
Inflammation & injury
“Most treatments have elements of steam and cryotherapy to heat and cool down the skin, [so] continuing that process of heat with a workout can be too much in one day and cause inflammation and further sensitize the skin,” explains licensed esthetician and founder of Root + Glow facial spa Melissa Croff.
Some treatments also create minor injuries to the skin, like the micro-infusion treatment I received, lasers, microneedling, or even intense extractions.
“These create a reaction on the skin, usually to stimulate collagen or do some form of repair. To do that, you have to create some micro-trauma to the skin,” explains celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau. Now typically, this brings great benefit for plumping, rejuvenation, and glow, but it also subjects your complexion to irritation.
Consider those minor injuries open wounds. Just as a paper cut would sting if sweat snuck in, your sweaty face might burn after a facial, even if the injuries are hardly noticeable.
Evaporation
You will likely walk out of a facial with some kind of heavy cream or oil on your face. This leaves a thin seal on your skin, which holds in moisture for optimized healing. “When you work out after this, you’re actually going to sweat more, because the occlusive of the oil will retain heat and heat up the skin,” Rouleau says.
The mix of occlusives and exercise also heats up your skin’s internal temperature, which can then cause water in the skin to evaporate. “Think about it like this: When you have a frying pan on the stove and turn it up really hot and then splash water onto it, it all bleeds away really fast. That’s what heat does to water, meaning you aren’t getting the full experience of the facial by letting the skin heat up afterward," Rouleau says.
Plus, your esthetician applied those creams, serums, and oils for a reason. If you sweat right after your facial, your skin won't have time to soak up the benefits from those products.
Breakouts
Those prone to acne may consider sweating post-facial dangerous for their skin condition, too.
“Exercising immediately after any facial may open pores, and sweat could introduce impurities, potentially leading to breakouts or irritation,” says board-certified dermatologist Anetta Reszko, M.D.
A spike in clogged pores can even happen to those who don't typically experience acne since the skin is so open to bacteria.
The bottom line
How long should you wait?
A 24 to 48-hour recovery time post-facial is a good idea, Croff says, but this timeframe can vary from person to person. As a rule of thumb: You should lean on the side of 48 hours if you leave your facial with any redness, flushing, or irritation—this is a dead giveaway that your skin barrier needs some extra T.L.C.
4 common questions on this topic
To ensure you know exactly what to do for your next facial, let’s quickly cover some FAQs experts hear all the time on this topic.
- Can you work out after exfoliating at home? “Unless you’re doing microdermabrasion or microneedling at home, most other products or devices should be fine,” Rouleau says. But everyone’s skin is different, so she suggests using irritation and redness as a sign to skip sweating for the time being, even if it was brought on by at-home exfoliation.
- What counts as “working out” after a facial? The main goal here is to avoid sweating and inflaming your skin, not necessarily moving your body. To engage in a light stretch, brisk walk, or mild strength training that doesn’t make your skin flush is not a post-facial crime in itself.
- If you do sweat, what should you do next? If you happen to sweat, from a workout or not, your next steps are critical yet simple. “After the workout, it is recommended to gently cleanse the skin and apply moisturizer and sunscreen,” says Croff. She stresses the importance of avoiding active ingredients during your post-sweat routine, too—steer clear of exfoliants, retinol, vitamin C, etc.
- What else should you avoid post-facial? Reszko also recommends avoiding saunas, steam rooms, makeup, and sun exposure for at least 24 hours after your treatment.
So the next time you schedule a facial, keep in mind the 24 to 48-hour healing period. Rather than engaging in a high-intensity workout, opt for gentle movement like walking, stretching, and so on.
Remember that everyone, and every complexion, is ultimately different. Be sure to ask your dermatologist or esthetician about the proper protocol post-facial and follow their guidance to reap the best results. After all, facials are pricey, and proper aftercare will give you the biggest bang for your buck.
The takeaway
You should wait 24 to 48 hours after a facial treatment to resume high-intensity exercise and other sweat-inducing activities. During this period, your skin is more sensitive and prone to irritation, flushing, and breakouts. Plus, the sweat may cause your skin to evaporate the very moisture it needs to heal from any micro-injuries.
When in doubt, ask your dermatologist or esthetician for the best post-facial routine. Here, find more on the benefits of facials, how often to get them, and the many different kinds to choose from.
