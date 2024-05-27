Advertisement
The 8 Best Adjustable Bases & Matching Mattresses To Maximize Your Sleep
A good night's sleep isn't just essential to starting your day off on the right foot—it's also crucial to your overall well-being and longevity. While one night of subpar snoozing may not seem like a big deal, the resulting hour of sleep deprivation could take up to four days1 to recover from. Yikes!
One of the easiest steps you can take to maximize your shut-eye is finding the right mattress; some of us may require an extra-firm mattress to optimize our zzz's, while others need something entirely different.
If you're not sure where you fall into the spectrum or need something highly personalized, the best adjustable beds are the optimal way to upgrade your sleep space.
The ability to adjust both the firmness and angling of your bed comes with plenty of perks, including the ability to potentially mitigate pain or find your Goldilocks mattress.
Plus, adjustable beds often allow for two separate customizations, so those sleeping with a partner can further personalize their side of the bed.
Whether you're considering an adjustable bed or mattress, we've got all the right picks to ensure your sleep setup sets you up for a night of success.
- Best eco-friendly: Avocado Green Mattress Eco Pro Adjustable Base
- Best split king: Tempur-Pedic Tempur Ergo® Smart Base
- Best design: The Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame
- Best bundle: GhostBed Adjustable Base Combo Bundle
- Best hybrid: Saatva Lineal Adjustable Bed Base
- Best for seniors: Reverie R650 Adjustable Power Base
- Best luxury: Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Base
- Best budget: Helix Adjustable Base
Avocado Green Mattress Eco Pro Adjustable Base
Attention to detail elevates the entire Avocado setup. The upholstered base is headboard-compatible and has a "wall-hugging effect," which means it keeps your head and neck in the same positioning near your nightstand. The practically silent motor lifts both the head and base of the frame, offers dual tension-relief massages, and powers under-the-bed lights.
And it only gets better when you add on their eco-friendly signature mattress; organic latex, wool, and cotton combine beautifully here to create an ethical, breathable oasis. The medium-firm mattress offers support to maintain alignment all night but is still flexible enough to get the most from the Eco Pro Adjustable base underneath it.
The bottom line: The tricked out base, aesthetically-pleasing design, and Avocado's use of sustainably-sourced materials make this combination our favorite here at mbg.
Pros & cons:
- Sustainable materials
- Stylish linen base
- Linen may be difficult to clean
TEMPUR-Pedic Ergo Smart Base
Smart products that improve your sleep score will always earn extra points from mbg—and this adjustable bed frame is no exception. The smart base offers AI sleep coaching and smart home capability to help you track the quality of your sleep (which is almost more important than the duration of your snooze), as well as automatic snoring detection. This unique feature elevates your head in your sleep, nipping snoring in the bud before it wakes your partner. (A standout for couples considering a sleep divorce.)
The innovation doesn't end there; advanced Tempur material in the Tempur-Adapt mattress responds to your movements throughout the night, making it a great match for the Smart Base. It also has a unique open cell design, which allows airflow to keep you cool. Just note that it's a medium-firm thickness, so it may not work for these needing a firmer base. One major downside is that this bed is not returnable and there is no trial period.
The bottom line: Because this high-tech setup features snore-detecting technology and a temperature regulating mattress, we think it's a great pick for couples wanting a customizable, split king setup
Pros & cons:
- Cooling technology in mattress
- Base offers sleep coaching
- Not returnable and no trial period
- Not sustainable materials
Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame
Minimalist shoppers will love that this adjustable base doesn't need a headboard to look visually appealing—but don't mistake the simple design for inefficiency. It still elevates both the head and base of the mattress, offers a vibration setting, has USB charging ports, and comes with a Zero-G setting. Plus everything can be controlled through a smartphone app (or the included wireless remote).
Pair your new base with the brand's Premiere Memory Foam Mattress. The flexible design easily contours to the demands of the adjustable frame beneath it despite offering five layers of foam. Three inches of dynamically adjusting foam offer consistent support, while a cushioning layer provides pressure relief. Most importantly, the unique phase change material automatically adjusts to your body's rising temperature to keep you cool throughout the night.
The bottom line: Paired with their Premiere Memory Foam Mattress, Nectar's sleek and feature-packed adjustable base will bring an elevated look and feel to any bedroom.
Pros & cons:
- Phase-change material in mattress
- Sleek finish on base
- No twin size
- Only split king offers adjustable firmness per side
GhostBed Adjustable Base Combo Bundle
When it comes to keeping you cool, hardly anybody does it better than GhostBed. The patent-pending Ghost Ice technology senses excess heat and pulls it away from you, transforming a typically toasty bed into a tundra—all without sacrificing comfort. Three inches of gel memory foam offer a medium firmness, while aerated latex helps support cool sleep.
The best part? It's sold in a discounted bundle with the brand's adjustable base. Available in four sizes, including a twin XL, the adjustable bed allows you to elevate your head and feet. Other bonuses include under-bed LED lighting, built-in USB ports, and massagers at two parts of the frame. The stainless steel pick also has anti-skid fabric to keep your mattress in place when adjusting.
The bottom line: GhostBed's bundle option lets you design a high-tech, cooling sleep setup at a budget-friendly price.
Pros & cons:
- Cooling technology
- Bundled discount
- Less stylish
- No full option
Saatva Lineal Adjustable Bed Base
Elevate your sleep from head to toe with the American-made base from Saatva. The high-tech base is controlled via remote control and offers both custom and preset positions, including settings for restorative sleep, watching TV, and working. If the built-in massager doesn't offer ultimate relaxation, opt for the weightless zero-G mode, which elevates both your head and feet. Plus, white glove service means your new splurge isn't just delivered to your door; it's set up in the bedroom of your choice.
Feel like royalty yet? Add on the adjustable firmness mattress made with natural latex and cotton. The customizable design lets you select from 50 (!!) firmness levels with options to customize each side for mattresses larger than a queen—so you and your partner don't need to compromise an ounce.
The bottom line: The combination of Saatva's ultra customizable hybrid air mattress and adjustable base means there's a setting for each sleeper to find their perfect setup.
Pros & cons:
- White glove delivery
- 50 mattress firmness settings
- Massaging frame
- Memory foam
Reverie R650 Adjustable Power Base
Having trouble waking up in the morning? This adjustable base transforms into a physical alarm clock that springs you out of bed almost literally. Other perks that make this high price tag worth the splurge include a massage system, whisper-quiet motor, and preset positions for Zero-G and anti-snore. Of course, you'll also have access to infinite head and foot positions through the brand's Nightshade app or via the Bluetooth remote.
When paired with durable, flexible Talalay latex, your imagination is the only limit to finding the right firmness for your needs. The all-natural latex layer offers the perfect middle ground for support, leaving you comfortable without sinking in. Plus, latex's natural breathability means you'll sleep cooler all night long.
Reverie's mattress also goes above and beyond in terms of personalization. DreamCell technology gives you the chance to select your preferred firmness for each side of the mattress when ordering. Even better, these cells are completely movable, so you can adjust them at home should you need a change.
The bottom line: Sleepers of all ages can appreciate the customizable feel of Reverie's Dream Supreme mattress and easy to operate smart base, which operates via an app or (for the less tech savvy) included remote.
Pros & cons:
- Wake-up base alarm clock
- Massage system
- Mattress from latex
- No twin or full option
Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Base
The FlexFit 3 Smart Base transforms your sleep setup into a top-notch oasis with both adjustable head and foot positioning. Controllable from your smartphone, the smart base allows you to casually adjust your partner's head to alleviate snoring and features under-bed lighting to illuminate your way in the dead of night. But perhaps the most compelling feature is a foot-warming feature designed to help you fall asleep faster (although the science is still preliminary2).
When it comes to creating reliable adjustable mattresses, Sleep Number is a bonafide pick, as the company has been at it for over three decades. The company's i8 Smart Bed is no exception with sleep-quality tracking, temperature-balancing memory foam, and cool-to-the-touch fabric, as well as adjustable firmness on both sides of the mattress. Available in a set with the FlexFit 3, this combo is a top pick for those seeking pressure relief, support, and thermoregulation.
The bottom line: For a luxury feel, Sleep Number's tricked out base and temperature regulating mattress can turn your bedroom into your own personalized sleep oasis.
Pros & cons:
- Built-in foot warming
- Adjustable mattress firmness
- Not sustainable materials
Helix Adjustable Base
Want to snag an adjustable base at a great price? Look no further than this streamlined pick from Helix; it's equipped with memory settings, head and foot adjustability, and of course, massage options.
Although it comes in as our most affordable option, don't think Helix is going to leave you feeling cheated in any way, shape, or form. The hybrid mattress lets you get the most from the base underneath it without affecting your overall comfort; it all comes down to a pairing of memory foam and 950 individually wrapped steel coils, which leave you feeling supported yet cradled all night long.
The bottom line: We appreciate that—even at a lower price point—Helix's adjustable base and hybrid mattress don't skimp on features and comfort.
Pros & cons:
- Affordable
- Many adjustable features
- High quality for the cost
- Soft mattresses not ideal for many sleep types
- Must buy half sizes for king & California king
How we picked:
- Price: An adjustable bed setup can really be nonnegotiable for people who are in pain, so we wanted to make sure we included a range of options to help out all kinds of sleepers, no matter their income. While a great setup can be costly, we've included options that won't break the bank.
- Materials & sustainability: As always, sustainability is of the utmost importance to us. We focused on products that use sustainable materials, such as latex in the mattresses. You'll also find a few products with memory foam, as their flexibility works great with adjustable bed frames.
- Tester feedback: We prioritized products with high overall tester satisfaction, including ease of setup and the overall sleep experience.
- Quality: All products listed come from reputable brands with reliable customer support, as well as solid warranties to make sure that you're taken care of.
Adjustable mattresses vs. adjustable beds
An adjustable bed consists of both an adjustable bed frame and the mattress on top of it. Typically an adjustable bed frame does the bulk of the lifting, allowing you to adjust either the head or base of the mattress frame by up to 40 to 70 degrees, according to chiropractor Kevin Lees of The Joint Corp.
Imagining a hospital bed is the easiest way to grasp how an adjustable bed works—but at-home models are often much sleeker and can even come with standout features like massagers or heating elements.
Although the frame does the bulk of the lifting—quite literally—the mattress must still be flexible enough to move into a less conventional positioning, per Lees. This flexibility allows the bed frame to do its job more effectively, as a super-stiff design won't be able to meet the demands of the bed frame. Using a mattress not suited to an adjustable frame could also void its warranty, so it's important to consider both elements when making your purchase.
Who should use an adjustable mattress?
We'll never stop stressing the importance of a good night's sleep, but we also know it can be elusive to some due to personal sleep preferences or even health conditions.
If you're looking for the best mattress for fibromyalgia, lower back problems, osteoarthritis, or degenerative spondylolisthesis, Lees says that an adjustable frame could be an option for you, as changing the mattress positioning can help with relieving joint pressure. Plus, increased firmness in specific areas can also help maintain spinal alignment, which is key to restful, restorative sleep.
But the benefits of an adjustable bed frame are not limited to helping reduce pain. The customizable design is also a good option for anyone who wants to stay comfortable finishing a page-turner or binge-watching Netflix in bed without having to use nine pillows behind their heads.
An adjustable bed is also a good choice to prevent snoring. Similar to an anti-snore pillow, it allows you to slightly elevate your head positioning, which helps keep airways open and prevents the vibrations responsible for the sleep-ruining sound—even if you're a back sleeper. Equally fun? Playing around with positioning could also spice up your sex life.
How to choose the best adjustable mattress or base
When searching for an adjustable mattress or base, consider the below factors:
Budget: Any large purchase should begin with clarity on how much money you are willing to spend. Sleep is a vital part of our lives and plays a huge role in our health and well-being. In other words, the right base and mattress is a worthy investment. Once you decide your budget range, you'll be able to narrow down your options a bit. Also consider the brand's trial period and warranty.
Sleeping position: The best part about many adjustable mattresses and smart mattresses is that you can often adjust the firmness. Consider your sleeping position and make sure the mattress you choose has a firmness level that's best for that sleep style. For example, back sleepers will want something a bit firmer, while side sleepers tend to benefit from a more plush design that will contour to their body and relieve pressure points.
Materials: Unfortunately, most smart mattresses and adjustable mattresses are not the most sustainable. That said, you can find some that shine brighter than others in the sustainability department. Consider how important these factors are to you and pay close attention to the materials each mattress and base is made from.
Features: In the world of smart sleep, the features are seemingly endless. It can be easy to get lost down the rabbit hole of everything each of these products has to offer. Instead, enter into your search knowing the features that are important to you (e.g. sleep tracking, charging ports, or built-in lighting), and choose an option that most closely aligns with your preferences.
FAQ:
Are adjustable beds worth it?
Adjustable beds are worthwhile if you are in pain, you have very specific needs, or if you and your partner have different sleep styles.
Split California King options can sometimes allow two partners to sleep in entirely different positions, or allow for anti-snoring positioning by allowing one person to elevate their heads (so both can rest peacefully).
Are adjustable beds good for snoring?
Yes! They can help with snoring by keeping the head elevated, which leaves the airways open throughout the night. Pro tip: check out these best mattresses for snoring to help you sleep through the night, uninterrupted by your partner's snoring (or your own!).
What is the best mattress for an adjustable bed?
While any mattress technically works, it's important to consider the flexibility, weight, and thickness of your mattress. If your mattress is too firm, it may create painful pressure points when folded; if your mattress is too heavy, it may wear out your adjustable base faster; if your mattress is too thick, it may create uncomfortable bulges.
The easiest way to know your mattress is well suited to an adjustable base is by buying a combo set from a trusted brand. If you are opting to use your existing mattress with a new adjustable base, be sure to check the weight limits of your new frame.
Are adjustable mattresses good for side sleepers?
An adjustable mattress and bed works for any style of sleeper as long as the mattress fits your desired firmness needs and desired positioning. Learn more about the best mattresses for side sleepers here.
Can you use a regular mattress on an adjustable bed?
Because the majority of the adjustment work is done by the frame, any standard mattress should work on an adjustable bed frame. That said, some mattresses are more compatible than others. Lees recommends a flexible mattress, made from latex or memory foam, to get the most out of your new bed frame.
If you're using a standard spring mattress, you may be limited in how far your mattress can bend unless it uses individual coils (which are more flexible). It’s also important to double-check that your adjustable frame is compatible with the dimensions of the mattress that you’re planning to use.
The takeaway
Adjustable bed frames and mattresses can offer relief to those in pain or simply provide a more luxurious sleep setup for someone who spends extra time in bed. When all is said and done, most people can probably benefit from an adjustable bed frame and mattress—whether out of necessity or simply for pure comfort. And once you've purchased your new adjustable bed, make sure that your sheets keep you just as comfortable.
