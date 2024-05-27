Because the majority of the adjustment work is done by the frame, any standard mattress should work on an adjustable bed frame. That said, some mattresses are more compatible than others. Lees recommends a flexible mattress, made from latex or memory foam, to get the most out of your new bed frame.

If you're using a standard spring mattress, you may be limited in how far your mattress can bend unless it uses individual coils (which are more flexible). It’s also important to double-check that your adjustable frame is compatible with the dimensions of the mattress that you’re planning to use.