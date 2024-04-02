Advertisement
A Sneak Peek At Our Beauty Event In Miami (It’s Almost Like You Were There)
It was one of those inspiring mornings that leaves you full of gratitude and ready to seize the day. Yoga mats were rolled out under the warm Miami sun. Wellness enthusiasts and experts mingled excitedly over acai bowls and fresh fruit. Guests lathered on hydrating body oils and lotions from Brazilian beauty brand Nativa SPA. A gathering of like-minded community celebrating the power of health and well-being—is there anything better?
At the intersection of beauty and well-being
The further you get into it, the more you realize that well-being is about so much more than healthy eating and exercise. Well-being is a way of life; an intentional approach that touches every moment of our day. Our recent event was proof of that, as we gathered at The Sacred Space Miami to explore the intersection of well-being and beauty.
From the products we use to the ways that we use them, beauty is a language of self-care. In partnership with Nativa SPA, our Rise & Shine event was an invitation for attendees to embrace the nourishment of whole body care. Our guests experienced for themselves that beauty rituals go far beyond skin deep, especially when it involves Nativa SPA and the benefits of their super-concentrated quinoa oil.
Experts tell us their wellness non-negotiables
Our event connected the dots between whole body care and well-being, but also provided other avenues of reinvigorating self-care, starting with an inspirational panel. Moderated by mindbodygreen’s co-founder Colleen Wachob, we got first-hand health and wellness insights from fitness expert Ashli Katz, Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, and Intuitive Healing Coach Giselle Orentas.
What we really wanted to know was how these inspirational women manage well-being alongside their success. For Ashli Katz, a seasoned leader in the fitness space, movement is integral to who she is as a person. “I use it as my medicine,” she shared, “as my tool-of-choice to navigate life. It’s my favorite form of expression.”
For model Lais Ribero, well-being became a clear priority as her thirties brought changes to her mind and body. She shared her non-negotiables: “I’ll do sauna and ice every day and workout three times a week,” she said. “I just started yoga. It’s been helping me a lot with my mind, body, and soul as well.” Lais also gushed about Nativa SPA’s Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Scrub and Quinoa Firming Body Oil as a part of her sauna ritual.
Giselle Orentas, founder of La Vida Organica and mother of two, made it clear why health is always her top priority. “If I didn’t prioritize health, it would be hard to take care of my girls. It would be challenging to take care of my business,” she explains. “When you feel good, you do good.”
The wavelength of well-being
Nothing creates community like sharing a heartful and dynamic fitness experience, and our creative movement class with Ashli Katz was no exception. Infusing deep awareness of our bodies and breath with movement that synthesized yoga, dance, and cardio formats—her class was designed to get our bodies moving, but moved our hearts and souls as well.
High on endorphins and a little sweaty, the class left us vibing on the same wavelength. Well-being of all kinds has a magical way of creating and reinforcing connection. Not only did our participants unite through healthy bites, expert insights, and unique movement—they were able to connect through whole body care and Nativa SPA.
Experience the benefits for yourself
If you’ve ever tried a Nativa SPA product then you know: it’s certainly a conversation-starter. Their Quinoa Firming Body Lotion, for example, leaves your skin feeling soft and deeply nourished. Rich in omegas, it even increases the firmness and elasticity of your skin in four weeks. With notes of peony and comforting vanilla—our event attendees were raving about the warm and floral scent.
We also sampled their Ginseng & Caffeine Toning Body Lotion, Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion, and Rosé Replenishing Body Lotion… But don’t ask us to choose a favorite because we adored them all.
You may have missed the event, but this takeaway is all yours: Beauty and well-being are one and the same. With Nativa SPA at the heart of your whole body care, you have a luxurious way to experience these benefits for yourself.