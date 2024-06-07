As one of the world's most sustainable brands, Avocado is on a mission to be the most respected source of organic mattresses and bedding. The brand sells mattresses at affordable prices while maintaining environmentally conscious, ethical, and Sustainable Business Practices. Avocado truly cares about the health of the planet (and its people), which gets a big green thumbs-up from us. Avocado is a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade® certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters." It's also one of the world's few Zero Waste Certified manufacturers. Learn more about Avocado's certifications in the table below.