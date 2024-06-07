Advertisement
Saatva vs. Avocado Mattress: A Deep Dive + Our Top Picks For Each
There's a lot you can do to improve the quality of your sleep, and upgrading your sleeping environment should be at the top of that list. Yes, we're talking about mattresses—but not just any mattresses.
Organic, nontoxic, and eco-friendly mattresses are much better for your health and the planet than their synthetic stepsiblings. We've tested all the top brands, and today we're telling you everything you need to know about two popular natural mattress companies: Saatva and Avocado.
Both brands offer a range of highly certified, nontoxic, luxury mattresses and bedding essentials for the whole family, from cribs to California kings. To help you consider whether a new mattress from Saatva or Avocado will suit your needs, we had our product testers identify who would benefit most from each brand, based on sleeping positions, a series of tests, and health priorities like safety certifications.
So, which brand is better? Read on to learn the key differences between Saatva and Avocado. Plus, find a few of our team's top mattress recommendations from both brands.
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a luxury nontoxic mattress company creating eco-friendly designs and boasting some of the best certifications you can get, such as GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT. A member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Saatva skips chemical flame retardants.
Rather than fiberglass—a common nontoxic option in cheaper mattresses—Saatva opts for plant-based thistle and wool. Plus, the company's manufacturing plants operate on solar power, and its distribution is set up specifically to minimize their carbon footprint (two big wins for Mother Earth).
If you're not on board with boxed mattresses, you'll love Saatva's luxury delivery. Every mattress order includes free white glove delivery, so you can sit back and relax while your new mattress is set up in your bedroom. The team will even take your old mattress away at no additional cost, depending on the brand and model. These are just a few great reasons why Saatva is one of the cleanest and greenest mattress options you can find.
What is Avocado?
As one of the world's most sustainable brands, Avocado is on a mission to be the most respected source of organic mattresses and bedding. The brand sells mattresses at affordable prices while maintaining environmentally conscious, ethical, and Sustainable Business Practices. Avocado truly cares about the health of the planet (and its people), which gets a big green thumbs-up from us. Avocado is a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade® certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters." It's also one of the world's few Zero Waste Certified manufacturers. Learn more about Avocado's certifications in the table below.
While Avocado's delivery service is not white glove like Saatva's, we give the brand extra points for shipping its mattresses in boxes made from fully recyclable materials. If you're someone who values knowing exactly where your materials come from and how, the transparency on Avocado's website is unparalleled. You can learn all about the brand's "farm to mattress" philosophy (yes, Avocado has its own certified organic farms!) and exactly how the organic latex mattress cores are made.
Comparing Saatva & Avocado
|Product
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Saatva
|$995-$5050
|Plush soft; luxury firm; firm; relaxed firm
|CertiPUR-US®; GOLS; GREENGUARD GOLD; eco-INSTITUT
|carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|White glove
|Avocado
|$777-$2799
|Standard; pillow-top; plush
|GREENGUARD Gold; eco-INSTITUT; OEKO-TEX; MADE SAFE
|100% organic certified latex; cotton; wool
|Arrives in a box
How to choose a mattress
When deciding between Saatva and Avocado, we recommend keeping firmness, materials, and price in mind.
Firmness: Mattress firmness is objective, and the size and distribution of your body weight will determine how firm a mattress feels. Most experts recommend a medium-firm mattress to reduce back pain1, which sits around a 6 to 8 on a firmness scale of 10. Mattress firmness is objective. Your body size and sleep position will determine how firm a mattress feels and how supportive it can be to your spinal alignment. Saatva and Avocado both offer mattresses at a range of firmness levels. Some are even adjustable!
Materials: Nothing's quite as comforting as a mattress with a slew of highly regarded certifications for safety and sustainability. Thankfully, Saatva and Avocado have titles, recognitions, and certifications that you can feel good about. Saatva is certified organic and safe by GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT and uses biodegradable materials, while Avocado is certified organic and safe by GOTS, GOLS, and MADE SAFE®. Avocado's mattress materials are entirely biodegradable and ethically harvested from their own farms. Saatva makes a vegan mattress, with no wool involved. Whatever your preference, you'll sleep soundly without breathing in toxins from synthetic materials.
Price: As far as nontoxic mattresses go, a higher price can indicate a higher quality. In Saatva's and Avocado's case, this seems to be true. The brands' prices are comparable, with queen-sized mattresses ringing in at around $2,500. Both offer a yearlong trial, which we (as sleep perfectionists) appreciate. Saatva has a lifetime warranty, while Avocado's warranty is 25 years.
How we picked
Testing
We've tested dozens of mattresses, including designs from Saatva and Avocado. For those that we haven't personally slept on, we relied on reviews to make sure the mattresses will live up to their claims.
Materials
We chose mattresses made from different materials, like natural latex, hybrid, and foam, to ensure there's a comfortable mattress option for everyone.
Sustainability
After we ticked all the boxes for mattress certifications that matter, we prioritized mattresses with additional efforts on safety and sustainability, like ethically harvested wool or reduced carbon footprint.
Firmness
We selected mattresses with various firmness levels, from very firm to plushy pillow top, to appeal to every sleep position and preference.
