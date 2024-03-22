As retinol becomes more and more prominent in body care, it only makes sense this beloved ingredient would make it into hand cream. It accelerates collagen production1 , increases cell turnover2 , and treats acne3 . OK, that last one probably isn't relevant for your hands, but it does prove a point. Retinol is a healthy aging all-star as long as you're using it correctly—and don't our hands deserve the same amount of TLC as our visage?