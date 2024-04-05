Skip to Content
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& Now It's On Sale)

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
April 05, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by mbg creative
April 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Primer is my go-to base layer for a full-glam look, but it's a step I tend to skip in my day-to-day routine. However, I still need something under my makeup that makes my skin look healthy, like I just slept for 10 hours and actually drank enough water the night before—and I finally found something to fill the gap.

No gatekeeping here: Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is my secret weapon to getting a bright, dewy complexion in just one step. And I love the effect so much, I'll even stick with a lightweight skin tint just to ensure the glow can shine through.

And while we're on the topic of oversharing, it's important to note that you can currently save up to 20% on the cream in Sephora's Spring Savings Event with code YAYSAVE. Here's why I just re-upped my supply—and you should too.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Sephora Spring Savings Sale Details
  • Rouge members: 20% off April 5 through April 15 with code YAYSAVE
  • VIB members: 15% off April 9 through April 15 with code YAYSAVE
  • Insider members: 10% off April 9 through April 15 with code YAYSAVE

My skin: dry and sensitive

Before I get into why I love this cream, let me set the scene. My skin is dry—so dry that I layer on hydrating serums, moisturizers, and face oil during the day. While this method helps hold in moisture (thanks to the occlusive property of oils), I craved a more streamlined routine (so many steps can get expensive).

What's more, putting on face oil before makeup never works that well for me; my foundation slips and slides around the oily canvas. This meant I had to let the oil soak in for a few minutes before starting my makeup, a few minutes I don't always have in the morning, I might add.

My mission was to find a face cream that locks in moisture, preps my skin for makeup, and gives me the dewy, radiant glow that many of us with dry skin search for.

Why I love the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

When I first read up on the Dewy Skin Cream, I had a feeling it could check all the boxes—not just because of the glowing reviews but also because of the ingredient list.

This daily moisturizer has it all: hyaluronic acid to make the skin plump, Japanese purple rice extract for the antioxidant boost, algae extract to tend to the barrier, and a blend of botanical oils to give the skin a noteworthy glow while locking in hydration.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

While many oil-rich moisturizers can make the skin feel heavy and weighed down, this one does the opposite. Once the cream is applied, my skin feels hydrated and supple but never greasy and overloaded by product. I was obsessed with the dewy look it gave right after applying, but I was doubtful it would last all day.

To be frank, I was wrong. Even after a long workday, my skin still had a healthy glow, whether it be shining through my makeup or worn solo. As I mentioned above, I'm so obsessed with the finish that I'll reach for a lightweight skin tint instead of a foundation, just so I can see the dew.

As mentioned, there's quite literally never a better time to try it out either, as Tatcha is participating in Sephora's Spring Savings Event with up to 20% off—just enter code YAYSALE at checkout.

The takeaway

While I have dry skin naturally, you wouldn't know it when I'm wearing the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. It's the perfect way to prep dry skin for makeup and provides hydration that lasts all day long. The supple, radiant glow has been irreplaceable since I've tried it—and now you can save up to 20% off in Sephora's sitewide sale with code YAYSALE. Just be sure to place your order before the deals end on April 15.

