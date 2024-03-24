Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

Um, 45% Of US Water Contains Chemicals — This Filter Is A No-Brainer

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 24, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
cloud RO reverse osmosis water filter
Image by mbg creative
March 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When recent research found that nearly half of U.S. drinking water contains potentially toxic "forever chemicals,"1 our first thought was, what does this mean for our health? Quickly followed by, and what can we do about it

Of course, a lot needs to be done from an environmental standpoint to improve tap water safety, but one thing's for sure: We should all be filtering our drinking water. 

In researching the best under-sink water filters, we found the Cloud RO Water Filtration System, a reverse osmosis filter that removes 99% of toxins in drinking water—and it's currently $200 off.

Cloud RO Water Filter

$550 (was $750)
cloud RO reverse osmosis water filter

What's great about the Cloud RO

Not only does this reverse osmosis system filter nearly 100% of the particles out of your water, but it also adds back important trace minerals through a remineralization stage. All water is restored with calcium, magnesium, and potassium for a natural pH balance between 7.5 to 9.5.

This creates a true alkaline water—and reviewers say you can actually taste the difference.

What's more, this compact system also attempts to resolve some of the biggest issues with reverse osmosis systems: water waste and a slow flow rate.

The Cloud Filter wastes 80% less water than a standard reverse osmosis system, which can add up for those with a water bill. Instead of the 10:1 ratio of water to waste seen in most competitors, the design has a 1:1 waste ratio.

And despite giving you some of the cleanest H2O possible, the system doesn't just let water slowly trickle out of the faucet as you might expect. It uses an internal hydraulic pump to maximize pressure in the tank, which keeps water flowing at a faster rate. What's more, filtered water is stored in a 2.8-gallon tank—so it's ready to go when needed.

What are "forever chemicals"

While there's plenty to be impressed about with Cloud, reviewers seem to love Cloud RO's smart technology the most. The unit has internal sensors to track water quality and consumption with all data available in a corresponding app.

The app provides concrete evidence of the filter's efficacy while also helping you stay accountable with your hydration goals (another key factor in staying healthy). No wonder one reviewer called Cloud RO "the iPhone of water filters," between the sleek design and efficient operation.

What are "forever chemicals"

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment or our bodies. They're resistant to water, heat, and grease.

Unfortunately, PFAS are everywhere, including clothing, cosmetics, food packaging, and now drinking water. 

How can PFAS impact our health?

There are still many questions to be answered about the effect PFAS have on our health, as the chemicals were only created less than 100 years ago (in the 1940s). 

That said, early research has linked exposure to high levels of PFAS with extremely concerning health challenges, including metabolic concerns2, thyroid issues, adverse birth outcomes3, and higher incidence of cancer.

So what can you do about PFAs?

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new limits for PFAS in drinking water earlier this year—but until the government steps in, you'll have to deal with your PFAS yourself by installing a water filter.

The right filtration system for you depends on the contaminants in your water, which can be found using the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) tap water database. Once you know what you need to filter out, you can find the right water filter for your concerns.

If your main contaminants are PFAS, then you'll want to go with a reverse osmosis system.

Considered one of the most effective water filters, they use a combination of a carbon filter and a semipermeable membrane to remove even the tiniest of particles. This includes both metal and chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead, fluoride, phosphorus, and (you guessed it) PFAS. 

Erik D. Olson, a senior strategic director with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), previously told mindbodygreen, "[Reverse osmosis filters] will filter out virtually everything from your water, to the point where you actually might want to add back some things, like salts or minerals, to give it some taste."

That's where the Cloud RO really shines.

Cloud RO Water Filter

$550 (was $750)
cloud RO reverse osmosis water filter

The takeaway

Recent findings have opened our eyes to just how prevalent potentially harmful chemicals are in our drinking water. While there's still a lot of research needed to fully understand how PFAS impact our health, we're not taking any chances with unfiltered drinking water. The compact Cloud RO is easy to install and provides a steady stream of clean water that users say tastes amazing. Plus, it's currently on sale for $550 (from $750).

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do
Beauty

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This
Beauty

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This

Jamie Schneider

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)
Beauty

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)

Hannah Frye

18,000+ Joined A Waitlist For This Hair Growth Serum & It’s Back With A Discount
Beauty

18,000+ Joined A Waitlist For This Hair Growth Serum & It’s Back With A Discount

Hannah Frye

Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s
Home

Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s

Braelyn Wood

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs

Alexandra Engler

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

This Is A Golden Ticket For Fuller Lips (No Filler Or Stinging Gloss)
Beauty

This Is A Golden Ticket For Fuller Lips (No Filler Or Stinging Gloss)

Hannah Frye

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do
Beauty

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This
Beauty

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This

Jamie Schneider

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)
Beauty

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)

Hannah Frye

18,000+ Joined A Waitlist For This Hair Growth Serum & It’s Back With A Discount
Beauty

18,000+ Joined A Waitlist For This Hair Growth Serum & It’s Back With A Discount

Hannah Frye

Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s
Home

Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s

Braelyn Wood

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs

Alexandra Engler

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

This Is A Golden Ticket For Fuller Lips (No Filler Or Stinging Gloss)
Beauty

This Is A Golden Ticket For Fuller Lips (No Filler Or Stinging Gloss)

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.