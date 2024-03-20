Skip to Content
Beauty

Reviewers Are Shocked By Their Results From This LED Face Mask (& It's On Sale For $50)

March 20, 2024
skin gym wrinklit LED mask
Image by mbg creative
March 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you don’t have an LED mask yet, chances are you’ve heard about their benefits. These in-demand devices are shown to support collagen production1, improve the appearance of wrinkles2, and promote younger-looking skin (among other enticing benefits).

The only issue? LED masks tend to cost a pretty penny. And, while I’m all about investing in skin longevity, not everyone wants to spend $400+ on a skin care tool. 

Luckily, today you can score Skin Gym’s WrinkLit LED mask for just $50 in Ulta’s Spring Semi-Annual Beauty Event—but the 50% off sale is only live through the end of the day. Here's why reviewers say you need to make the investment in this anti-aging tool.

Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Mask

$50 (was $99)
skin gym wrinklit LED mask

What’s great about the mask

For a budget-friendly option, Skin Gym’s WrinkLit LED mask has a lot to love. The hands-free device offers three types of light therapy—red, blue, and orange—to target a range of skin concerns.

Blue light fights acne-causing bacteria to minimize and prevent breakouts; orange light therapy helps to brighten dull skin, and red light has anti-aging properties. (I’ve personally seen a huge improvement in redness since incorporating red light tools into my routine!)

Like most designs, the face mask is totally wireless, but it doesn't wrap around your head like the Omnilux or HigherDose Mask. Instead the light panel is attached to frames that keeps a few inches of space between you and the mask.

Ideally a red light mask should touch the skin, but this design adjustment allows the mask to work better for those with sensory concerns. And users say it also makes the mask unbelievably comfortable to wear.

What's more, the device is super easy to use. Simply turn on, select your preferred light treatment, and relax for the next 15 minutes (when the device automatically powders down).

The benefits of red light therapy + tester feedback

I’ve seen firsthand the benefits of LED therapy, but I’ve only tested the aforementioned higher end masks (read: HigherDOSE, TheraFace, and Solawave).

Yet I simply cannot ignore the rave reviews this surprisingly affordable device gets. People who use it regularly say they saw results after just a few uses—including the same anti-aging perks and glow I've seen with high-end options.

Reduced wrinkles! Smoother complexions! Brighter skin! Cleared up acne! Shall I go on? One reviewer even called it their “best find in skincare,” and another swears it's become her “salvation from acne and wrinkles.”

The results

There’s no shortage of positive feedback for the Skin Gym WrinkLit LED mask, so let’s hear from those who have tested it:

  • “I've been using it several times a week, and my skin looks absolutely amazing!”
  • “An absolute game-changer! This LED mask has become an essential part of my skincare arsenal.”
  • “This LED therapy mask is simply amazing! After a few uses, I noticed an improvement in my skin; it became more radiant and firm.”

What we'd change

Of course, there are a few callouts we’d be remiss not to mention. One thing we look for in the best LED face masks is the number of bulbs each uses—and we can’t find this information on Ulta or Skin Gym's site. 

Additionally, as a less expensive option you can expect this mask to be less durable than the higher end options. Some say the plastic material is more flimsy than the silicone alternatives. Plus, it doesn't touch the skin directly, which is often recommended by experts.

With fewer bulbs and no infrared light, your results may be less significant with this mask—but Skin Gym WrinkLit LED mask can't be beat if you want to spend less than $50.

Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Mask

$50 (was $99)
skin gym wrinklit LED mask

The takeaway

The reviews speak for themselves: This LED face mask packs a big punch for a low price—and the current 50% markdown makes it a no-brainer. Don’t miss your chance to shop the Skin Gym WrinkLit LED mask for just $50 today only. Your skin will look younger in no time.

Want to splurge on a higher end investment for your skin's longevity? Shop our favorite LED masks and red light therapy devices, ranging from $149 to $1,900.

