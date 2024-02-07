Advertisement
Are Press-Ons That Bad For Nails? Not If You Remove Them Like This
It’s 2024, and press-on nails have received quite the face lift. As a novice in the at-home mani department, I’ll admit that I often go the artificial route; if you happen to see me with immaculately designed tips, please know that they are 100% fake and I did not suddenly master nail art.
Still, the press-ons came with cons: They were clunky, difficult to manage, and left my natural nails in disarray. So they became my guilty pleasure, a once-in-a-while treat for important events to show off my decorative digits.
Today, however, you can find a number of elevated options that use gentler glues (sometimes even no glue at all!), formaldehyde-free formulas, and an easy-peasy removal process. These updates beg the question: Are press-ons really that bad for nails? I immediately tapped one of my most trusted nail experts, who breaks down everything you need to know below.
Are press-ons bad for nails?
Here’s the thing: Natural nails will always be the best option for nail health. But if you are craving a set of long, faux tips, press-ons do tend to be gentler compared to gels and acrylics. The gel and acrylic processes can be very damaging to your nail beds, as they entail soaking in pure acetone and filing down the nail plate, which can weaken your nails over time.
Press-ons, however, use only a sticky adhesive or thin layer of nail glue, which are much easier on the nail beds; plus the removal process requires no acetone whatsoever.
Gel press-ons do exist, which offer a longer wear-time but, as you can guess, are harsher on the nails. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll discuss adhesive and glue-on options only. Here, editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JINSoon, gives us the skinny on each:
Glue-on press-ons
As the name suggests, these require applying a layer of glue to your natural nail before pressing on the artificial tip.
“Some glues for press-ons can be harsh, containing formaldehyde, which can lead to dryness and weakening of nails,” Choi explains. She advises looking for glues labeled “formaldehyde-free” to ensure they’re gentle on the nails.
These gentler glues also tend to be water-soluble, meaning you can dissolve them by soaking your nails in soap and water. “They significantly reduce the drying and weakening effects commonly associated with traditional nail glues,” Choi adds.
Adhesive tab press-ons
These days, plenty of brands offer glue-free press-ons, relying on adhesive tabs to peel and stick to the natural nail. “I personally use this method on photo shoots,” says Choi, as she regards them the safest press-on choice.
“Eliminating glue entirely removes the potential for harsh chemicals and improper removal techniques that could damage your nails,” she adds. “I appreciate these options for nail health due to their gentleness, easy application, and removal.”
That said, these aren’t the most durable—the tabs lose their stickiness over time—which is why Choi recommends strong, double-sided adhesives to enhance stability.
It can be so tempting to peel off the remaining sticky material once you pop off your press-ons, but this harsh scraping can damage the nail plate. Like glue-on versions, soak your nails in soap and water to lift residue off the nails, or you can use an acetone-free, oil-based remover to further clean the surface.
No matter which type of press-ons you choose, please, remove them with patience. “Many people tend to just pull them off in one fell swoop, but proper removal is crucial for nail health, as improper removal can lead to nail damage,” says Choi.
Tips to apply & make them last
Press-ons are more delicate than gels and acrylics, so you’ll want to make sure you apply them correctly. Below, find Choi’s tips to extend the longevity of your press-on nails:
Prep
After filing and shaping your nails, “Use a cuticle pusher to gently push back cuticles and buff the natural nail surface,” she explains. Make sure the nail plate is super clean and even before using glue or adhesives. Any lingering oil on the nails can keep the adhesives from bonding.
Most brands will also include different sizes in their press-on kits, so match a tip to each nail before beginning (trust me, this makes the process go much smoother). “Select press-on nails that snugly fit your natural nails, avoiding overlaps or gaps,” advises Choi.
Apply
If you’re using glue, apply a thin layer of the substance to your nail plate. “Avoid excess glue, as it can make the press-on bulky and prone to lifting,” says Choi. “A thin, even layer is sufficient.”
If you have adhesives, peel one off from the tab and stick it onto your nail plate. Press firmly for 30 seconds, then peel off the backing to reveal the second sticky side.
Firmly place the press-on onto your natural nail, holding for 30 seconds to ensure a secure bond, says Choi. Repeat the process on all of your nails, one at a time, until you have a full set of tips. Easy!
Maintain
As we mentioned, press-ons aren’t as durable as other fake nail options (especially adhesive versions), so proper maintenance is crucial. After applying your press-ons, you’ll want to avoid water for a few hours as the glue (if using) dries down—remember, gentle glues are water-soluble, and any liquid can dissolve the substance.
Even days after applying, you’ll want to refrain from soaking your nails in water, especially warm water. This helps prevent the adhesive from loosening, says Choi. “Wear gloves for tasks like dishwashing,” she says.
You’ll also want to be as physically gentle on those tips as you can. “Avoid activities that exert excessive pressure on your nails, such as vigorous typing or using your nails to open cans,” says Choi.
And if your press-on does lift slightly, don’t panic: Just dab on a small amount of glue to the area and reattach it. “Don't wait for it to fall off completely, as reapplication becomes more challenging,” advises Choi.
How to remove them (safely!)
The removal process is arguably the hardest part, as it has the potential to damage nails when done incorrectly. As a general rule: Go slow. Don’t try to force the fake nail to pop off, or you’ll wreak havoc on your natural nail plate.
From there, you have a couple removal options depending on your press-on type:
- Glue-on: “Mix warm water with gentle dish soap or oil, soak nails for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently push press-ons with an orangewood stick, avoiding prying or forcing,” says Choi. Alternatively, you could also saturate a cotton ball with acetone-free nail polish remover, dabbing it on the edges of the press-on until it loosens. “While it may take more time, this method is gentler on the nails,” Choi adds.
- Adhesive tab: Over time, the press-on nails should simply pop off. Grab any lifted edge and slowly (very slowly!) peel from the edges. If they are resistant, Choi recommends soaking your tips in warm water for a few minutes or applying a drop of cuticle oil along the edges to help loosen up the adhesive.
After removing, you might not want to pop on another set of press-ons right away. It’s just like how experts advise against jumping from manicure to manicure, especially if you’re partial to gels. “Give your natural nails a break from press-ons every few weeks to allow them to breathe and recover,” Choi recommends.
The takeaway
No artificial nail will ever be that great for your nails, but when done correctly, press-ons reign supreme in terms of keeping your natural tips healthy—especially if you choose a set with a gentle, formaldehyde-free glue or adhesive tabs. Find our favorites below, along with some nourishing nail care to strengthen those tips.
Olive & June Pink Checker Party Tab Press-Ons
JINSoon Primrose + Honeysuckle Healing Cuticle Oil
ColorFX by imPRESS "This City"
