Although, you definitely don't want to overdo it on the sanitizer: "These types of alcohols do major damage to the natural lipids and fatty acids on the surface of your skin, so they damage your skin barrier," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., told us about how to protect your skin microbiome during COVID-19. If you've used your fair share of hand sanitizer (perhaps if you're on the go, unable to wash your hands with soap and water), you might want to remove your nail polish with another alcohol-free solution.