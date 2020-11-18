Nail polish remover is one of those items that always seems to go suspiciously missing just when you need it most. Ever get the urge to take off your lacquer—like, right now—only to go digging through bathroom cabinets and bins to no avail? Because been there, done that.

Perhaps you make an emergency trip to the drugstore to snag a new bottle (and somehow it magically disappears the next time you’re itching for a bare nail. No? Just me?), but did you know you could create your own DIY nail polish remover with a few household ingredients? It’s true: Behold, four ways to dissolve your polish without searching for your AWOL remover. Thank us later.