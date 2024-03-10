Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 10, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
coco & eve hair mask
Image by mbg creative
March 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As we age, our hair ages with us; it's a fact of life. Changes in texture, volume, color, and overall appearance are all common in aging hair—but there are plenty of ways to optimize the health of your strands.

This Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is formulated to do just that. The mask restores shine, vitality, and strength, with visible results reported after just one use (trust me, even my hair stylist complimented my stronger, shinier locks).

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve pro youth hair & scalp mask

What's great about this hair mask

Coco & Eve makes high-quality beauty and skin care products formulated without damaging sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the shipping cardboards are sourced from FSC-certified sustainably managed forests. 

Like the rest of the brand's products, this mask is cruelty-free, gluten-free, toxin-free, and ethically sourced. The luscious formula contains a proprietary PRO-VITALI-B blend, which combines Manuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract. These ingredients contain powerful antioxidants that help nourish and strengthen the hair and scalp.

Retinol minimizes excess oil, prevents dandruff, and gives the mask its anti-aging benefits, while probiotic-rich ingredients help restore a healthy scalp microbiota. Plus, nourishing coconut oil gives your hair a healthy-looking shine that's sure to bring an influx of compliments. 

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve pro youth hair & scalp mask

The best part? Coco & Eve designed this moisture-locking mask for all hair types. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once per week for oily hair. 

Reviewers with wavy hair love the way this mask hydrates without weighing down thicker locks, while those with thinner, finer manes say their hair has never felt (or looked) so good.

I recently gave the mask a try (after being swayed by endless rave reviews), and it's made my hair noticeably softer. What's more, my strands actually feel stronger. Like I said: Even my stylist complimented my healthy mane.

It's no surprise the Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is one of the brand's bestsellers—but it's just one of many. Shoppers also flock to the Sweet Repair Hair Mask for damaged hair, and the Antioxidant Face Tanning Mist is my secret weapon for a beachy glow all through the winter.

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve pro youth hair & scalp mask

The takeaway

I spent five minutes reading reviews on the Coco & Eve website and immediately added the mask to my cart—and I'm so glad I gave it a try. The Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is a standout pick for anyone who wants to keep their strands looking shiny and full, and the subtle honey scent will make you feel like you've teleported right to the beach. Bonus: This one tub will last you months on end.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens
Beauty

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens

Hannah Frye

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros
Beauty

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros

Jamie Schneider

I Thought My Dark Spots Were Unshakable — Until I Started Using This
Beauty

I Thought My Dark Spots Were Unshakable — Until I Started Using This

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura
Travel

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura

Alexandra Engler

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home
Beauty

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home

Hannah Frye

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist
Beauty

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens
Beauty

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens

Hannah Frye

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros
Beauty

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros

Jamie Schneider

I Thought My Dark Spots Were Unshakable — Until I Started Using This
Beauty

I Thought My Dark Spots Were Unshakable — Until I Started Using This

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura
Travel

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura

Alexandra Engler

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home
Beauty

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home

Hannah Frye

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist
Beauty

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.