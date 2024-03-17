Skip to Content
Beauty

This Hand Mask Manages My Eczema With Just One Daily Application

March 17, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask
Image by Nikita Sursin x mbg creative
March 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Growing up in sunny California, I never had to worry about the harsh effects of bone-chilling cold and dry weather. It just wasn't part of my world. But when I made the move to New York, well, let's just say my skin wasn't too happy about it.

Within a month of arriving in New York, my hands were hit with a major eczema flare-up. And it wasn't just any eczema—it seemed to have a personal vendetta against the backs of my hands. Those little red patches drove me crazy, constantly itching and flaking, especially whenever I washed my hands or tried to slather on my usual lineup of beauty products.

I tried everything, including prescription-strength creams, but nothing seemed to work. Fast forward two years and a mountain of hand creams later, and I've finally found a few go-to products that actually make a difference—like Paume's Overnight Hand Hydration Mask.

The unique formula better resembles a mask than a hand cream—and it's been a total game-changer. Here's why the hand cream sold out earlier this winter (and yes, it's officially back in stock).

What makes the Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask unique

If you've been fortunate enough to never experience dry hands or dry skin in general, let me tell you, the struggle of constantly reapplying moisturizer throughout the day can be incredibly frustrating. Even the best hand creams that I've tried in the past had their flaws. Primarily these formulas would never last for more than a few hours.

Enter: Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask. I only need to apply it in the evenings and the concentrated cream lasts long enough to mitigate daytime flare-ups, too. I'm currently on my second tub of it, and I've been putting it to the test during the harshest, driest months of the year.

Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

The formula—housed in a pretty, neutral-toned tub—is packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, castor oil, mango seed butter, squalane, and more. This perfect blend of oils and butters keeps my hands feeling soft and hydrated for hours on end (and protects them from losing moisture overnight).

Now, I'll admit, I was a bit wary at first because I'm sensitive to fragrances. But this one? The natural scent has never once irritated my skin, even during flare-ups.

The texture is another perk; it glides over my hands like silk, instantly soothing and softening my skin. And here's the best part: by using it at night as intended, my hands get to soak up all those healing ingredients while I sleep, which means I wake up with baby-soft hands every morning. It's like a little spa treatment while I sleep!

Plus, it's refillable, so you can save a few bucks (and prevent excess waste) when you re-up.

Paume

Overnight Hand Hydration Mask

$38
Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask

Results

The most remarkable advantage I've found isn't just the immediate soothing—many hand creams I adore can accomplish that much—but rather, this mask has acted as a barrier, shielding my hands from further troublesome flare-ups.

Despite the relentless dryness of New York winters, my hands remain nourished, smooth, and evenly toned. Whenever I sense a hint of itchiness or redness, a generous application of the cream swiftly alleviates it within an hour.

Moreover, this mask works wonders overnight, effortlessly smoothing out the calluses from my weightlifting sessions, and eliminating the need for any harsh filing or exfoliation.

Another reviewer on Paume's website shared, "This isn't just a hand mask, but a body treatment! I suffer from severe eczema and was astounded by how effectively this soothes my skin and reduces flare-ups." And I couldn't agree more.

Truly, there's nothing more comforting than knowing the mask resting on my bedside table rejuvenates my hands every night without fail, never once irritating my sensitive skin. Those with dry or reactive skin understand that such peace of mind is a rare luxury when it comes to skincare products.

Paume

Overnight Hand Hydration Mask

$38
Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask

The takeaway

The Paume Overnight Hand Hydration Mask is an ideal product for anyone who’s looking for smoother, softer, and less irritated hands but doesn’t want to apply cream three or four times daily. As someone who has struggled with hand eczema, I can tell you this product is one of the best I’ve tried—and trust me, I’ve tried plenty. 

