When it comes to the brands’ supplements, it’s best to avoid taking them together.

“Since many of the ingredients [that both products have] overlap (including saw palmetto, ashwagandha and biotin to name a few), I would not recommend taking them together,” Kobets confirms. “This is especially true since excessively high levels of biotin have been associated with some side effects and lab abnormalities.”

Additionally, while you can theoretically take a supplement while using a topical product at the same time, it will be more difficult to identify which product is responsible for any results.