Integrative Health

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 08, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
January 08, 2024

Seeking longer locks? Consider hair growth an ever-evolving journey, not a one-and-done goal. Of course, there are plenty of factors you can't exactly change, like hormone fluctuations and genetics, but there's also a lengthy list of habits you can control to help your strands gain a few inches by 2025.

To come, three essential to-do's: 

1.

Stop wearing super-tight hairstyles, or oil your hair when you do

I love a slicked-back bun just as much as the next beauty fan, but these types of styles can be damaging to your scalp and strands. In fact, they can even cause a specific type of hair loss known as traction alopecia. 

This form of hair loss is caused by hairstyles (like tight ponytails, braids, and buns) that pull on the hair, leading to targeted breakage and shedding over time. Styles like slicked-back buns and ponytails can not only cause hair loss around the hair elastic but also around the face since the hair gets pulled back so tightly. 

You don't have to retire the look entirely; rather view it as an occasional treat. And when you do decide to go for it, consider oiling your scalp and hair beforehand (here's how). This way, you provide moisture and slip to your strands before you start tugging. 

2.

Fine-tune your wash schedule

Another worthy endeavor for healthy locks: Determine how often you need to wash your hair. While some people swear by a once-a-week rinse, others elect for almost daily shampoo treatments. The cadence that's right for your hair depends on a host of factors, from scalp concerns to hair texture to styling habits. 

The only real way to find out what's best is through trial and error. It may sound excessive, but keeping a note (digitally or on paper) detailing how your hair looks and feels with different wash schedules will help you build your best routine. 

For more tips on shampooing 101, check out this guide

3.

Find a growth serum and stick with it

Like any resolution, consistency is key. This is true for plenty of hair care habits, but especially growth serums. Should you decide to invest in a new growth product (our favorite options here) allow at least three months before evaluating whether or not it's working for you. 

Some brands may show before and after photos in their advertisements, which can get your hopes up for instant results. However, the fine print often reveals testers using the serum for three, six, or even 12 months before peak results appear—so be patient.

Bonus tip

Remember that stress and hair loss have a strong bond, so worrying too much about hair growth will only sabotage the chance of peak results. If you have any lingering concerns about hair loss, speak with a dermatologist before adopting new at-home rituals or products. 

The takeaway

If you want to see more hair growth by 2025, start by giving your strands a break from tight hairstyles, and make sure to give them extra love when you do decide to go for the slicked-back look. Spend some time experimenting with your wash schedule, and consider picking up a hair growth serum to top off your routine. Here, find more tips for hair growth (plus, how to tell the difference between shedding and hair loss). 

