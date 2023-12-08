We Found Them: The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals

It features gentle surfactants to lift buildup and remove excess oil, along with prebiotics to feed the scalp’s delicate microbiome. There’s also vegan protein to actively strengthen strands with every wash. Not to mention, there are no sulfates or synthetic fragrances.

“I wish it had more ingredients specifically focused on hair growth (i.e., peptides or rosemary oil), but the point of this shampoo is to use as part of a broader system from Nutrafol,” says mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. That said, it does its job as an invigorating scalp cleanser.

It’s also silicone-free, which Engler and I both appreciate. “Silicone-free isn’t mandatory for me, but it certainly is a nice bonus,” Engler says, and I wholeheartedly agree. Here, find how we scored this shampoo on a scale from 1 to 5: