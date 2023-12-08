Advertisement
We Found Them: The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals
Ah, the wild, wild West that is hair growth products. The market is chock-full of lofty promises (Grow ten inches in two weeks! Restore a receding hairline in three uses!) that are pretty enticing but, frankly, aren’t that simple. After all, hair loss is a very complicated process that requires a bit of detective work to untangle (had to).
That’s not to say the product category is all a farce. You can find some quality hair growth products that truly deliver on their claims—you just have to know where to look. Well, you’ve come to the right place: Ahead, find the best formulas for noticeably fuller locks, including shampoos, serums, and scalp massagers (oh my!).
- Best shampoo: Nutrafol Shampoo
- Best conditioner: Not Your Mother’s Tough Love Bonding Conditioner
- Best serum: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
- Best oil: Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
- Best tool: Ouai Scalp Scrubber
What are hair growth products?
It sounds straightforward: Hair growth products contain hair-healthy ingredients that can help you grow longer, fuller locks.
But the category actually casts a rather wide net. A hair growth product can be a shampoo that deeply cleanses the scalp and rids the follicles of inflammation-promoting buildup. Or it can be a conditioner that feeds the strands healthy nutrients for stronger hair fibers.
It could be a serum that stimulates the follicles and promotes circulation on the scalp. All of the above are necessary for speedy hair growth!
That being said, there is no one magical formula that will instantly grant you lush locks. Hair growth is complex, and the journey is often multifaceted.
It likely takes multiple products (plus other lifestyle methods, like reducing stress) to achieve longer, stronger hair—and that’s where these recommendations come into play. Feel free to snag all of the tried-and-tested hair growth products below!
How we tested the best hair growth products
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the hair growth products on this list, and judged them on the following criteria:
- Ingredients: We sought out formulas with ingredients known for their hair-healthy properties, like rosemary oil, peptides, amino acids, etc. We also made sure to note if a product had silicones, fragrances, or any other ingredient that might give you pause.
- Efficacy: We tested each product to make sure they, well, worked. Our editors spent ample time with these products and assessed any noticeable changes—like sprouting baby hairs, a denser hairline, or growth at the temples.
- Gentleness: Scalp irritation will only impede hair growth. We made sure each product was safe for sensitive skin; if we found an ingredient to be potentially irritating, we made sure to flag it.
- Sensorial appeal: The best hair growth products are the ones you’ll actually use—daily. Scent, texture, packaging, and overall aesthetic can totally influence your commitment to a product, and we made sure our picks trump in terms of ease, fragrance, and overall experience.
Nutrafol Shampoo
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Why we picked the Nutrafol Shampoo
Why we picked the Nutrafol Shampoo
You can’t have healthy hair growth without a high-quality shampoo. After all, your follicles are the literal source of hair growth, so you want to keep them cleansed and happy.
That being said, you also don’t want a shampoo that’s over-drying, as stripping your scalp of essential moisture can totally hinder hair growth. Good news: Clinical results show this Nutrafol number reduces dryness and flakes. I’ve been using it exclusively for the past few weeks, and my scalp feels invigorated and fresh.
What you need to know
What you need to know
It features gentle surfactants to lift buildup and remove excess oil, along with prebiotics to feed the scalp’s delicate microbiome. There’s also vegan protein to actively strengthen strands with every wash. Not to mention, there are no sulfates or synthetic fragrances.
“I wish it had more ingredients specifically focused on hair growth (i.e., peptides or rosemary oil), but the point of this shampoo is to use as part of a broader system from Nutrafol,” says mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. That said, it does its job as an invigorating scalp cleanser.
It’s also silicone-free, which Engler and I both appreciate. “Silicone-free isn’t mandatory for me, but it certainly is a nice bonus,” Engler says, and I wholeheartedly agree. Here, find how we scored this shampoo on a scale from 1 to 5:
- Efficacy (4): “I used this a while back for a few weeks. Not enough time to see a major difference, but I did find it was a great shampoo. I found it soothed my scalp, cleaned the roots without stripping, and left the hair looking full,” says Engler. I suspect for best results you really need to use alongside the rest of the system, which I didn’t do. But as far as shampoos go, a success!”
- Gentle (4.5): It lathers so well that I thought my scalp and hair would feel parched dry post-shower. Thankfully, I couldn’t be more wrong! Trust, this sulfate-free formula is super gentle on your skin and strands. Engler feels the same, though she knocked off half a point for the fragrance, as folks with sensitive skin can’t use products with any scent.
- Sensorial appeal (5): Engler and I both adore the fragrance. No lie, this shampoo smells like perfume. You’ll first smell citrus and florals up top—but give it a moment, and you’ll notice more complex, musky notes shine through. “I do enjoy scents in my shower products; I just don’t like them to be too punchy or sweet,” adds Engler. “This wasn’t. Very mature scent.” The twist-to-open packaging also allows for a leak-free experience, which my clumsy self definitely appreciates.
What the science says
What the science says
The link between prebiotics and skin (or scalp) health is well documented. Prebiotics—such as plant sugars, algae, and minerals—are essentially ingredients that "feed" good bacteria on the skin, and studies show that they can support skin barrier function. And healthy, thriving skin up top is crucial for hair growth.
Nutrafol also conducted a clinical study of 37 people, in which 100% of the participants had immediate improvement in scalp dryness; they also showed a reduction in sebum (aka oil) after two weeks of using this shampoo.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Boy, does this shampoo please my scalp! It lathers effortlessly yet doesn’t strip my scalp or strands of precious moisture. I’ve been using it exclusively for the past few weeks, and my scalp feels more balanced than ever, which is a great sign for healthy hair growth.
Engler agrees: “This helps restore the pH and microbiome of the skin in the area, resulting in balanced sebum production and improved hydration—with clinical results to back it,” she notes. That said, it’s difficult to glean results from a shampoo alone, since I also use targeted serums and oils (which I’ve added below).
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Contains prebiotics to feed the scalp microbiome
- Clinical results show it reduces dryness and flakes
Cons
- Pricey, especially with the set
Not Your Mother’s Tough Love Bonding Conditioner
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Why we picked the Not Your Mother’s Tough Love Bonding Conditioner
Why we picked the Not Your Mother’s Tough Love Bonding Conditioner
Keeping the strands you have aptly moisturized is crucial for hair growth down the line, so we definitely wanted a conditioner on this list. And this one plays double duty: Not only does it seriously hydrate my lengths but it also helps repair damage from heat styling, chemical processing, and the like. With every use, I can feel my tresses becoming softer and smoother.
What you need to know
What you need to know
As far as ingredients go, this conditioner contains a signature “Active Bonding Technology” to penetrate strands and repair broken hair bonds, as well as protect vulnerable hairs from future damage. Note: The formula does contain dimethicone if you’re someone who avoids silicones. I don’t personally follow a hard no-silicones rule, but I try not to overdo it. Something to note!
Below, discover how this conditioner measured up to our testing rubric:
- Efficacy (4): Since using this conditioner, I have noticed my hair appearing smoother and bouncier—a telltale sign of healthy strands. I specifically struggle with broken hairs at the crown of my head and around my hairline due to heat styling, and have noticed even those looking less frizzy.
- Gentle (5): Its name may be “Tough Love,” but this is a gentle formula made for sensitive, damaged strands. Super moisturizing, it provides more than enough slip for me to detangle my easily knotted strands.
- Sensorial appeal (3): I personally love the scent: It smells super clean and comforting, almost like fresh laundry. The packaging, however, I have a slight problem with: I have thick 2c curls that need a ton of moisture, so I use a lot of conditioner. It’s a little difficult to squeeze product out of the lip of the cap—I have to shake it vigorously to get enough on my palm. That’s my only note!
What the science says
What the science says
Protein-rich ingredients—like arginine, an amino acid—help protect the hair from damage and keep it healthy. And as a general rule, healthy hair grows way faster. Take it from celebrity hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor: "A good protein treatment can aid in the repair of severely damaged hair, hair growth, and the penetration and healing of a dry, flaky scalp," she once told mbg about protein treatments.
This conditioner also features humectants, like panthenol, which have the ability to attract water to the surface of the skin and hair and plump the strands with hydration. You can probably guess where I’m going here: Aptly hydrated strands appear fuller, too.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Like I mentioned, I did notice my broken hairs at the crown of my head becoming less noticeable, which I see as a success. When those hairs stick out, it’s easy for them to break further (thus impeding hair growth).
However, this conditioner exists as part of a 4-step bonding system—shampoo, conditioner, treatment, and leave-in—and I didn’t add the full regimen to my routine. It’s a solid conditioner, don’t get me wrong, but I suspect better results from using the full system.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Contains bond-building technology
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Difficult to get product out of the bottle
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Why we picked Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Why we picked Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Of all the hair growth serums out there, this Vegamour number is one of the best. It comes recommended time and again by experts, hairstylists, and editors—both Engler and I consider ourselves loyal fans.
“This is the No. 1 serum I recommend to folks for hair growth,” Engler says. “It’s efficient, doesn't weigh hair down, and easy to fit into your routine.” On a personal note, it’s one of the few serums I’ve actually noticed visible results from, like new baby hairs along my temples.
What you need to know
What you need to know
“This checks a lot of hair growth boxes, with turmeric, caffeine, and biotin,” says Engler. “The only thing missing is some peptides or stem cells.”
I will point out it does contain natural fragrance (in the form of essential oils), and it has butylene glycol and denatured alcohol, which can be irritating for sensitive scalps. “I am very sensitive to EOs, so I will say sometimes the smell irritated my eyes (since I was mainly applying it around my temples), but those without those sensitivities won’t have that issue,” adds Engler.
Here, find our full rubric:
- Efficacy (5): “It works! This has helped refill my thin part and has even encouraged some baby hairs to grow in around my temples,” says Engler. I agree, though it does take a few restocks to actually see results. I have a lot of hair, so I go through bottles quickly. I’ve noticed other reviewers with thick hair say the same!
- Gentle (3): It has butylene glycol and denatured alcohol, which can be irritating for sensitive scalps. For me, though, it’s very gentle. I can barely even tell it’s there after applying it. Engler does face some eye irritation from the essential oils, but still, it’s pretty minimal. “I notice it most during allergy season, when my eyes are sensitive anyway. Less so during normal times,” she notes.
- Sensorial appeal (3.5): Engler considers the scent bright and pleasant, while I find it a little clinical (to each their own!). Overall, this is a product I would buy for the efficacy, not the sensorial experience. The pipette is the perfect applicator to drop into precise areas on my scalp and hairline (very efficient!), and it practically disappears upon application. “I don’t have issues with buildup or greasy roots when using it, which is a common problem with scalp serums,” notes Engler. “But I also wear my hair purposefully messy.” (Same here.) So if you favor a stick-straight blowout, you may run into issues.
What the experts say
What the experts say
“I think that one of the star ingredients is the topical caffeine, which has been shown to stimulate hair growth and also counteract the potentially damaging effects of hormones and stress on the hair follicle,” board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, M.D., says about the formula. “Curcuma longa, or turmeric, is another powerful active that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”
Certified trichologist Bridgette Hill is also a fan of using vasodilators (like caffeine) for hair follicle health, as they boost circulation. In addition, mung bean extracts are "believed to strengthen the dermal papilla. The dermal papilla, which is at the base of the hair follicle, regulates hair growth functions,” she previously told us.
What our tester says
What our tester says
I used this serum after a stint of stress-induced hair shedding, and, boy, am I so glad I did. After a few weeks of consistency, I finally started to see precious baby hairs cropping up around my temples. Take it from me, this product works. Says Engler, “This serum has noticeably helped fill in my part and hairline.”
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Lightweight
- Effective
Cons
- Contains essential oils
- Pricey for the size
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Why we picked the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Why we picked the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
We’d be remiss not to call out Mielle’s famed rosemary oil. It went viral for a reason, after all. Still, we don’t merely hop on the bandwagon without testing a product thoroughly. We take pride in our discerning recommendations, and lo and behold: This oil really works. I have noticed more baby hairs growing around my temples since adding it to my routine, and I have the simple-yet-effective ingredients to thank.
What you need to know
What you need to know
The workhorse here of course is rosemary oil, which stimulates circulation on the scalp—this, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth. Peppermint oil also helps stimulate those follicles, which can contribute to growth. It also features biotin, which strengthens existing strands and provides antioxidant properties.
Here, find our full testing rubric:
- Efficacy (5): It totally works—as I mentioned, I have noticed more baby hairs growing around my temples since adding it to my routine.
- Gentle (4): I would personally consider it super gentle, but I know some with sensitive skin find essential oils irritating—and this formula has a lot of potent EOs. I suggest patch testing before applying right on your hairline.
- Sensorial appeal (4): It has a very strong peppermint smell, which is something to call out if you don’t typically enjoy peppermint. It also works best as a treatment oil (to apply on the scalp and hairline) as opposed to an oil you can saturate your whole hair with. I mean, you totally could glob it all over, but it might take a while on longer hair since it’s pretty lightweight. I prefer to use it to treat targeted areas on my scalp, then take a heavier carrier oil (like argan) to coat my lengths.
What the science says
What the science says
Rosemary oil is frequently lauded for its hair growth properties. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months. Perhaps that's why holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., deemed the blend "a very reasonable option for people who want to stay natural and have some thinning hair issues" on the mindbodygreen podcast.
Peppermint oil, too, has some follicle-stimulating power: In one animal study, peppermint oil improved hair growth in mice when compared to jojoba oil and minoxidil. According to researchers, this suggests that peppermint oil may speed up the anagen stage, aka the active growing phase of hair growth.
What our tester says
What our tester says
It makes for a wonderful hair growth treatment! I’ve loved using it as a pre-shampoo treatment: I’ll apply a few drops on my scalp and hairline, massage it in with my fingertips (or a scalp brush), and leave it in for at least 30 minutes before hopping in the shower.
It does contain other moisturizing oils (grapeseed, almond, and the like), but I prefer to use it only on my scalp and hairline, opting for a heavier oil to coat on my lengths. That said, this is definitely a treatment oil as opposed to a styling oil: It does make your hair look pretty greasy post-application. But if you’re using it as a pre-shampoo treatment (like me), you likely won’t mind the slick appearance.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Contains natural ingredients clinically shown to spur hair growth
Cons
- Some people might be sensitive to essential oils
- More of a treatment oil than a styling oil
Ouai Scalp Scrubber
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Why we picked the Ouai Scalp Scrubber
Why we picked the Ouai Scalp Scrubber
I love a scalp brush. As far as tools go, don’t underestimate the humble scalp brush. I’ll use one to help my shampoo lather, break up buildup, or give myself a follicle-stimulating scalp massage—and this Ouai tool is the perfect pick. Sure, high-tech red light devices and vibrating caps have all the bells and whistles, but a simple scalp massage goes a very long way.
What you need to know
What you need to know
The best “ingredient” for a scalp brush is silicone, since the gentle material won’t scratch up your scalp and is water-resistant (since, you know, you’ll likely store it in the shower). Below, see how this Ouai tool measures up:
- Efficacy (3): You might not see results right away (hence my score of 3) but it does work if you stick to a daily routine. I repeat: Do not underestimate the power of a simple scalp massage.
- Gentle (5): The bristles are sturdy enough to penetrate thick hair (nothing is more frustrating than when bristles break or bend!) yet remain gentle on the delicate skin. You can control the pressure however you like, but even firm-to-medium pressure doesn’t irritate my own scalp.
- Sensorial appeal (5): The handle feels comfortable in the palm of my hand, and as I mentioned up top, the sleek design gives my shower a chic aesthetic. Bonus points for the string attachment that allows me to hang it and save shelf space!
What the science says
What the science says
Regular scalp massages have been associated with hair growth: "Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., who specializes in hair care and founded MDHairMixtress about scalp massages.
In fact, in a 2016 study, a small number of men received a daily four-minute scalp massage. At the conclusion of the study, the investigators found an increase in hair thickness. A more recent 2019 study found that of the 300 or so participants who followed a specific massage regimen, nearly 70% reported improved hair thickness at the end.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Will this tool make or break your hair growth goals? Not exactly, but given the benefits of regular scalp massages, it’s a solid investment into an existing hair growth routine. And the wide silicone bristles on this Ouai number easily penetrate my thick locks and feel incredible on the scalp. Not for nothing, the sandstone hue looks oh-so-chic in my shower.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Great for working in shampoo, scalp massage, and lifting buildup
- Easy to store & clean
Cons
- Only comes in one size
FAQ
Do hair growth serums work?
Short answer? Yes—with consistency. Many serums include naturally derived ingredients to help stimulate the scalp (rosemary oil, lavender oil, and the like), which, in turn, deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle. These serums also contain antioxidants, humectants, and fatty acid-rich oils to keep the hair you already have healthy and thriving, which is crucial when you're trying to encourage length.
In the market for a serum, specifically? Find some more hair growth serum recs here.
Is hair growth serum better than oil?
Not necessarily. While there isn’t a clear definition of a hair “serum” versus “oil,” I consider the former to be more lightweight and targeted than the latter. Oils can include follicle-stimulating ingredients, like rosemary and peppermint, but their main gig is to moisturize the strands you already have. Serums, on the other hand, are meant to stimulate the follicles themselves and treat the source of growth.
But again, these are not hard and fast rules (the Mielle oil, for example, is meant to treat the scalp). Both serums and oils should be part of a solid hair growth regimen.
What is the best hair growth supplement?
Hair growth is complex and requires multiple approaches—including, yes, targeted supplements! You’ll want to look for formulas that provide antioxidant protection, cellular energy production, and/or amino acid building blocks used by your body to make keratin. Think vitamin D, collagen, iron, and vitamin E, among others. Find our full list of hair growth supplements here.
The takeaway
You’ll want to approach hair growth from multiple angles, including topical products and lifestyle interventions. On the topical front, these picks above definitely deserve your hard-earned dollar.
As for those other hair care practices? Find every science-backed tip you need to know here.
