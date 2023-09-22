Skip to content
Beauty

We Came, We Saw, We Moisturized: The 12 Best Conditioners For Dry Hair

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
September 22, 2023
Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Best conditioners for dry hair
Selection process
Comparing conditioners
Why trust us
What else does dry hair need?
FAQ
best conditioner for dry hair
Image by Asya Molochkova x mbg creative
September 22, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I have perpetually thirsty hair. I frequently glob oil on my strands overnight, knowing they’ll soak it right up come the a.m. Greasy roots? Don’t know her.  

I’ve been told many times I should thank my lucky stars that I don’t typically deal with grease, but let me tell you, the grass is always greener. I’ll see your lack of oil and raise you rough texture and tangles. And frizz—lots of frizz. 

Conditioner (and lots of it) is nonnegotiable to balance out my dryness-prone strands, so I’ve tested quite a few to discover the formulas that deliver long-lasting moisture. And I won’t gatekeep: Below, find the formulas that made the cut. 

mbg's picks for the best conditioner for dry hair of 2023

Best overall: Ouai Thick Hair Conditioner

:
view on Ouai | $32
:
view on Sephora | $32

Pros

  • Smells amazing
  • Smooths frizz
  • Provides similar results to a hair mask

Cons

  • Contains dimethicone, if you tend to avoid silicones

Key ingredients:

Shea butterAvocado oilMarshmallow rootHydrolyzed keratin

Certifications:

Cruelty-freePhthalate-free

Price:

$32

As you can probably tell from the photo, this conditioner is very, very loved. I typically sub in a hair mask for regular conditioner since it’s difficult to find one thick enough to soften my thirsty locks—but this one works like a charm. It actually has a similar rich texture to the hydrating masks I hold dear. Shea butter and avocado oil are known for smoothing and moisturizing dry, frizz-prone strands, while antioxidant-rich marshmallow root makes my tresses feel soft as silk.  

Best budget: OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner

:
view on Amazon | $7
:
view on Ulta | $11

Pros

  • Smells great
  • Relatively large bottle that lasts a while

Cons

  • Contains dimethicone, if you tend to avoid silicones

Key ingredients:

Argan oilGlycerin

Certifications:

Paraben-free

Price:

$7

Argan oil is rich in fatty acids—namely oleic and linoleic acids—which make it extra hydrating for hair. "It's great for many conditions, especially dry, damaged hair because its trove of fatty acids lock moisture into the hair follicle," Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an American Board Family Medicine physician and mbg Collective member, says regarding argan oil for hair. This rich number from OGX uses cold-pressed Moroccan argan oil and features a green, woody scent that will leave your locks shiny and fresh. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for fine, dry hair: Aveda Nutriplenish Conditioner Light Moisture

:
view on Aveda | $46

Pros

  • 96% naturally derived ingredients
  • Hydrates without weighing down strands

Cons

  • Really dry hair might want something thicker

Key ingredients:

Pomegranate oilCoconut oilMango butterOat extract

Certifications:

Cruelty-freeParaben-freeSilicone-free

Price:

$46

Those with fine, dry hair often find themselves in a sticky situation: They want to feed their thirsty strands with moisture, but too many oils and butters can easily weigh down their locks. The answer? A lightweight conditioner, like this Aveda number. It contains pomegranate oil, a touch of coconut oil, mango butter, and oat extract to deeply hydrate, yet it features an airy, weightless consistency that won’t make your strands fall limp. Still, those with super-fine hair might want to apply only on the lengths to avoid flat roots. 

Best for thick, dry hair: Odele Moisture Repair Conditioner

:
view on Odele | $12
:
view on Target | $12
:
view on Ulta | $12

Pros

  • Contains all-natural fragrance (that smells amazing!)
  • Functions similar to a hair mask

Cons

  • Can be difficult to squeeze product out of the bottle

Key ingredients:

Argan oilJojoba oilHydrolyzed rice protein

Certifications:

Phthalate-freeSilicone-freeSynthetic fragrance-free

Price:

$12

This conditioner is capital-T Thick. Like, requires strength to squeeze it out of the bottle thick. (That is my one con with this conditioner—it can be difficult to get the super-creamy conditioner out of the disc top lid!) But the extra effort is worth it for my parched strands: The argan- and jojoba-infused number deeply moisturizes after just one use. I like to leave it in for five or-so minutes so the hydrators can really soak into my strands—after rinsing it out, my dry hair feels noticeably softer and smoother. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for mature, dry hair: Coco & Eve Youth Revive Pro Youth Conditioner

:
view on Coco & Eve | $28
:
view on Amazon | $28

Pros

  • Great for shine and moisture
  • Moisturizes without weighing down strands

Cons

  • Not vegan (although honey is ethically-sourced)

Key ingredients:

Coconut oilRetinolProbiotic-rich blendManuka honey blend

Certifications:

Cruelty-freeParaben-freeSilicone-free

Price:

$28

Retinol is arguably the gold standard for aging skin—why not use it for your hair, too? It turns out, the beloved vitamin A-derivative has some benefits for aging hair: It helps minimize excess oil and prevents dandruff on the scalp. Not to mention, topical retinol has been linked to hair growth (when paired with minoxidil) in research studies.

The conditioner also calls upon probiotic-rich ingredients to help restore a healthy scalp microbiota, as well as star hydrators coconut oil and Manuka honey to infuse strands with moisture. Not for nothing, this conditioner smells divine.  

Best for curly, dry hair: Living Proof Curl Conditioner

:
view on Living Proof | $36
:
view on Amazon | $36
:
view on Sephora | $36

Pros

  • Defines curls and makes them stronger
  • Great for breakage-prone hair

Cons

  • Some reviewers don’t like the scent

Key ingredients:

Shea butterHealthy Curl ComplexMethiopeptide

Certifications:

Cruelty-freePhthalate-freeSilicone-freeClean at Sephora

Price:

$36

Curls are particularly prone to dryness, so a moisturizing conditioner is a must. But if you find one that also defines your gorgeous ringlets in the shower? Consider it a bonus. The brand features a patent-pending curl technology that encourages the formation of curl groupings, as well as a special methiopeptide—and amino acid lauded for hair strength and elasticity—and shea butter for glorious slip. Simply lather on from root to tip, then use a comb to form your curl clumps in the shower. Rinse as usual, and you’ll be left with the glossiest, silkiest texture. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for color-treated, dry hair: dpHUE Color Fresh Conditioner

:
view on dpHUE | $26
:
view on Amazon | $26

Pros

  • Enhances & protects color
  • Also protects hair from UV rays

Cons

  • Contains butylene glycol, which can irritate sensitive scalps

Key ingredients:

GlycerinSunflower seed extractKumquat extract

Certifications:

Paraben-freeSilicone-freeLeaping Bunny Certified

Price:

$26

Hair color can leave your hair drier than usual, since color processing limits the hair's ability to hold on to water. This makes keeping the hair fiber hydrated á la rich conditioners (and weekly hair mask) nonnegotiable. You can’t go wrong with this nourishing number: Formulated by famed celebrity colorist Justin Anderson, the rich confection is made specifically to keep color-treated hair vibrant and healthy between salon visits.

It features a white base to avoid any color shifting (which can happen with tinted products) and lots of hair-healthy antioxidants to maintain a bright hue, like sunflower seed and kumquat extracts. 

Best for damaged, dry hair: Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner

:
view on Briogeo | $39
:
view on Sephora | $39

Pros

  • 95% naturally-derived ingredients
  • Nice sized bottle

Cons

  • Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those

Key ingredients:

Argan oilAlmond oilRosehip oilPanthenolAlgae extract

Certifications:

Silicone-freeLeaping Bunny CertifiedClean at Sephora

Price:

$39

Biogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! collection is, hands down, one of the best remedies for stressed locks. In fact, the brand swears it will decrease hair breakage after just two (!) uses. It features argan, rosehip, and almond oils for their beloved fatty acids, panthenol for moisture retention, and algae extract to protect strands from free radical damage. It’s also protein-free, so you don’t have to worry about protein overload (which leads to more breakage), making this a great option to use in between bond-building masks. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for frizzy, dry hair: Love Beauty And Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Conditioner

:
view on Amazon | $9
:
view on Target | $9

Pros

  • 97% naturally derived ingredients
  • Smells amazing

Cons

  • Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those

Key ingredients:

Argan oilCoconut oilLavender oil

Certifications:

Cruelty-freePhthalate-freeSilicone-free

Price:

$9

Argan oil is great for masking split ends and frizz. You could warm up the oil in your palms to smooth down flyaways, or you can always rely on this smoothing conditioner to target frizz from the get-go. After all, replenishing moisture is the answer to frizz: “If the hair is already saturated and coated with nutrient-rich ingredients, it is far more protected from being affected by the elements that contribute to frizz," stylist Amy Stollmeyer says regarding frizz remedies. With argan oil, coconut oil, and French lavender, your strands will be full of those necessary fatty acids and nutrients. 

Best mask: Act + Acre Restorative Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

:
view on Act + Acre | $38
:
view on Amazon | $38
:
view on Sephora | $38

Pros

  • Great for longer treatments
  • Doesn’t weigh down hair, even if you use a lot

Cons

  • Pricey for a smaller bottle

Key ingredients:

Shea butterGlycerinCastor oil

Certifications:

Phthalate-freeParaben-freeSilicone-freeSynthetic fragrance-freeClean at Sephora

Price:

$38

Super-dry hair can use a hydrating hair mask instead of conditioner, especially if you only wash your hair once a week. I often gravitate towards this Act + Acre number, with castor oil, glycerin, and shea butter to soften, smooth, and lock in necessary moisture. Sometimes I’ll even hop out of the shower, toss my hair into a clip, and let it marinate on my strands for 30-ish minutes before rinsing. It’s a total revival hack when my parched strands need saving. I do wish the bottle was bigger, considering how fast I blow through product after product; Helen Reavey, call me if you ever come out with a jumbo size!  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best splurge: Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Replenishing Conditioner

:
view on Vegamour | $58

Pros

  • Targets shedding in addition to dryness
  • Smooths frizz

Cons

  • Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those

Key ingredients:

KarmatinCBD

Certifications:

Cruelty-freePhthalate-freeSilicone-free

Price:

$58

Is $58 a pretty penny for one bottle of conditioner? Perhaps, but when you find one infused with so many science-backed ingredients for hair growth, you’ll surely understand the higher price tag. The hero ingredient, of course, is Karmatin, Vegamour’s signature vegan alternative to keratin and silicone. The biotechnology-derived ingredient (made from fermented silk protein) creates a mirror image of the amino acids that naturally occur in hair and helps seal in moisture. With broad-spectrum CBD to help soothe the scalp, it’s great for those dealing with dryness and hair loss.  

Best scent: Arkive Headcare All Day Everyday Lightweight Conditioner

:
view on Arkive Headcare | $16
:
view on Walmart | $16

Pros

  • Smells like perfume
  • Enhances shine

Cons

  • Thicker hair may need to use a lot of product

Key ingredients:

Baobab oilBetaine

Certifications:

Cruelty-freeSilicone-freeCertified B Corp

Price:

$16

A conditioner fit for dry hair doesn’t always need to be whip-thick. Try this weightless-yet-hydrating formula whenever your strands (and senses) need a little pick-me-up. The signature Future Bloom fragrance smells like “a sun-soaked summer walk,” which ups the ante from your classic floral. I’m a sucker for complex, woody notes, and the vanilla, rose, and white musk base make this conditioner my personal fragrance heaven. Those with thicker hair may need to use quite a few pumps of product to fully saturate from root to tip—but trust me, once you take a whiff, you won’t be able to get enough. 

How we picked

  • Science-backed hydrators: We specifically sought out conditioners with fatty acid- and humectant-rich ingredients known to hydrate dry hair. We paid special attention to oleic acid and monounsaturated fats, which help various oils actually penetrate the hair shaft and moisturize your hair, as opposed to merely sitting atop the strands. 
  • Hair type: Dry hair is not a one-size-fits-all category. You can have thin, dry hair; thick, dry hair; coarse, dry hair; fine, dry hair; and so on. We made sure to include an array of options for every strand pattern and texture. 
  • Texture: We also considered the actual consistency of the formulas. Some people prefer butter-thick confections, while others love a lightweight, milky number. You’ll find multiple options from both camps here. 

Comparing the best conditioners for dry hair

ProductSuperlativePriceSubscription discount?Consistency
Ouai Thick Hair ConditionerBest overall$32YesThick
OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco ConditionerBest budget$7NoMidweight
Aveda Nutriplenish Conditioner Light MoistureBest for fine hair$46YesLightweight
Odele Moisture Repair ConditionerBest for thick hair$11.99NoThick
Coco & Eve Youth Revive Pro Youth ConditionerBest for mature hair$28NoThick
Living Proof Curl ConditionerBest for curls$36NoMidweight
dpHUE Color Fresh ConditionerBest for color-treated hair$26YesThick
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair! Super Moisture ConditionerBest for damaged hair$39YesMidweight
Love Beauty And Planet Argan Oil & Lavender ConditionerBest for frizz$9NoMidweight
Act + Acre Restorative Deep Conditioning Hair MaskBest mask$38YesThick
Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Replenishing ConditionerBest splurge$58YesThick
Arkive Headcare All Day Everyday Lightweight ConditionerBest scent$16NoLightweight

Why you should trust us 

I test hundreds of products as mindbodygreen’s beauty editor, and I’m always on the hunt for the most innovative, effective formulas. I’ve been a journalist for over five years, and I take my time researching products so I can deliver the most informed recommendations. It turns out, I also have perpetually dry hair—so you can trust that every option here actually revives parched strands. It simply wouldn’t make the list otherwise. 

What else does dry hair need? 

Conditioner is only one part of the equation. 

1.

Sulfate-free shampoo

Your shampoo is arguably just as, if not more, important than your go-to conditioner. Sulfate-laden washes deliver a sudsy lather, but they can also strip your scalp's natural oils and dry out your hair. The most moisturizing conditioner in the world won’t help if you keep sabotaging your scalp with every wash. Find our favorite sulfate-free shampoos here, all of which contain natural emollients to refresh and strengthen strands. You may also want to edit your wash schedule—read more about that over here

2.

Leave-ins & oils

"A leave-in conditioner is to be used after washing your hair to replenish and maintain moisture," hair expert and consultant Sarah Roberts once shared with mbg. "They are useful for controlling frizz, detangling strands, and keeping curls smooth.”

Oils, on the other hand, have occlusive properties—meaning they seal in moisture. If you find your hair easily becomes frizzy and dry post-wash, you might want to slick on an oil to make sure all that water stays put. Here, you can find our favorite leave-ins and hair oils to try. 

3.

Regular treatments

Conditioners do a lot of heavy lifting, but those with really dry hair might want to use a deep conditioning mask every so often. These treatments feed your strands with extra moisture and active ingredients—think of them like a five-star meal for your tresses. Find our favorites here

Feel free to read our full guide to moisturizing dry hair for even more expert tips. 

FAQ

Why is my hair so rough, dry, and frizzy?

There could be myriad reasons why your hair is dry, including heat or chemical damage, the environment, moisture-stripping hair care products, or your natural hair type. We recommend checking out this guide to I.D. your specific cause. 

What's the best conditioner for extremely dry hair?

Overall, I’d recommend Ouai’s Thick Hair Conditioner. It’s the closest you’ll find to a hydrating hair mask, in my opinion, and it leaves my strands silky-smooth. Those with thinner locks might want to opt for something a bit more lightweight, like Aveda’s Nutriplenish Conditioner or Arkive Headcare’s Lightweight Conditioner; both are brimming with hair-healthy actives (think oils and butters) without making strands fall limp. 

How do you moisturize dry hair overnight?

Try an overnight mask! Slather on your favorite hydrating treatment (just make sure the instructions approve overnight use), wrap the hair in a plastic cap, secure it so it doesn't slip throughout the night, then wash your hair as normal in the morning. You could also do this with natural oils—coconut, olive, and argan are some of our favorites. 

The takeaway 

Dry hair needs all the nutrients, humectants, and emollients it can get, and these conditioners above will surely quench thirsty strands. Believe me, I’ve tried the majority on this list and have found success. Just remember that a high-quality conditioner needs an equally hydrating shampoo, lest you strip your hair of even more precious moisture—find your new wash essentials here

Meet The Experts

Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.