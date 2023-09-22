Retinol is arguably the gold standard for aging skin—why not use it for your hair, too? It turns out, the beloved vitamin A-derivative has some benefits for aging hair: It helps minimize excess oil and prevents dandruff on the scalp. Not to mention, topical retinol has been linked to hair growth (when paired with minoxidil) in research studies.

The conditioner also calls upon probiotic-rich ingredients to help restore a healthy scalp microbiota, as well as star hydrators coconut oil and Manuka honey to infuse strands with moisture. Not for nothing, this conditioner smells divine.