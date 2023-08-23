First up, why should anyone prioritize this step in the first place? "The product typically works for all hair types," certified trichologist and founder of Act+Acre Helen Reavey previously told mbg.

"But [it] specifically targets concerns such as dryness, frizz, or damaged hair, working particularly well for wavy and curly textured hair to add some definition to the curl,” she added.

Not to mention, many leave-in conditioners contain antioxidants that can help to protect your strands from environmental damage from pollutants and UV rays.

The moisture boost can be particularly beneficial for natural styling purposes, as hydrated curls and coils will be able to hold shape better than extra dry strands.

In short, leave-in conditioner isn't just good for curly hair, but actually pretty essential for maintaining moisture. There are plenty of products out there, but we've compiled the best natural options for each curl and preference.