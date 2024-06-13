Advertisement
Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress Review + Who Should Try It
Pro tip: To significantly enhance your well-being, make getting a good night's sleep a top priority. Achieving high-quality sleep involves many factors, but starting with a premium mattress is essential.
In our Saatva Solaire mattress review, we’ll guide you through whether this adjustable mattress could be your perfect match. We’ll explore its construction, unique features, delivery process, and more.
Consistent, high-quality sleep has been linked to a lower risk of diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, and can help reduce stress levels and improve your mood.
Meanwhile, sleep deprivation is associated with poor work performance, a heightened risk of stroke, and an increased risk of car accidents. Albeit newer on the sleep scene, adjustable mattresses are an excellent way to deeper, more restorative sleep.
Let's dive into everything you need to know about one of our favorite adjustable mattresses, the Saatva Solaire, and whether it's right for you.
What is the Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress?
The Saatva Solaire is one of the most customizable mattresses when it comes to firmness. It's made with organic cotton, natural latex, and gel-infused memory foam and boasts a layer of vulcanized air chambers. Each mattress comes with a remote control (two if you order a Queen or larger). The remote can be used to choose from 50 firmness levels.
If the mattress is larger than a Twin XL, each side of the bed can be controlled separately. This mattress is offered in every standard size, including California King. It's crafted from sustainable and eco-friendly materials, which sets it apart from most other adjustable mattresses.
Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
Pros & Cons
Pros
50 adjustable firmness levels
Is a fit for all sleep positions
Good temperature regulation
Great motion isolation
Cons
Not offered in standard twin
Too techy for some
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a direct-to-consumer mattress company that's been around for over a decade. Known for its high-quality beds, furniture, pillows, and sheets, Saatva produces its mattresses made-to-order right here in the United States. The brand uses top-notch, eco-friendly materials.
What sets Saatva apart is that its mattresses are not shrink-wrapped or compressed in a cardboard box. Instead, each order includes white glove delivery and setup with no added costs. The delivery team will even remove your old mattress and foundation, depending on the brand—just make sure to select this add-on service at checkout. This means you don't have to lug the bed through your home or up any stairs.
The queen-sized Solaire clocks in at 114 pounds. So if you ever do need to move the mattress, you may want to have an extra set of hands available. Since this mattress does not come compressed, you do not have to wait for it to expand. This, plus the natural materials, means off-gassing odors are minimal.
Saatva offers a 365-night sleep trial if you want to try it out and a lifetime warranty if you decide to keep it.
How is the Saatva Solaire Mattress made?
The Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness mattress is 13 inches thick and made with vulcanized air chambers. The chambers deflate or inflate based on your preferred firmness level, offering top-notch support as you sleep. The bed has 2 inches of gel-infused memory foam to keep you cool and an inch of five-zone natural latex to relieve pressure points. Its surface layer is a 3-inch Euro pillow top wrapped in an organic cotton cover, giving this pick its cushiony feel.
All Saatva mattresses are made right in the United States at one of Saatva's 19 factories nationwide. Each bed is made to order using eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, CertiPUR-US certified foams, a flame retardant barrier with no harmful chemicals, and natural latex free from toxic chemicals and pollutants.
Features we love on the Saatva Solaire Mattress
Adjustable firmness
This mattress is a game changer for those looking for more control over how firm their mattress is. Its adjustable firmness, made possible due to a layer of vulcanized air chambers, allows you to precisely choose how hard or soft you want your bed to feel. If you buy a queen or larger, each side of the mattress has its own firmness level control, which allows couples the added bonus of deciding on their own settings.
Euro pillow top layer
Each mattress has a 3-inch Euro pillow top cover wrapped in a smooth organic cotton cover. This detail adds a bit of plushness to the bed's surface and gives more pressure relief as you sleep.
How firm is the Saatva Solaire Mattress?
The firmness varies, as it is adjustable. Choose from 50 firmness levels with just the press of a button. It's like having a soft, medium-firm, and firm mattress (and more) all wrapped in one. Remember, how hard a bed feels depends on your weight and size—so a firm level for some may feel softer to others.
Mattress sizes, cost & measurements
|Size
|Price
|Dimensions
|Twin
|$2525
|38" W x 80" L x 13” H
|Full
|$3395
|54” W x 75” L x 13” H
|Queen
|$3595
|60” W x 80” H x 13” H
|King
|$4145
|76” W x 80” L x 13” H
|Split King
|$5050
|76” W x 80” L x 13” H
|California King
|$4145
|72” W x 84” L x 13” H
|Split California King
|$5050
|72” W x 84” L x 13” H
|Queen Upper Flex
|$4175
|60” W x 80” H x 13” H
|King Upper Flex
|$4925
|76” W x 80” L x 13” H
What sizes does the Saatva Solaire Mattress come in?
The Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness mattress comes in various sizes, including twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king, split California king, queen upper-flex, and king upper-flex. Note that a standard twin size is not available in this model.
The queen-upper flex and king-upper flex are split from the top halfway, whereas the split king and split Cal king are completely split down the middle. The upper flex options have a flexible upper section that can be adjusted according to your preferences. This is especially helpful if you like reading a book or watching TV in bed or are a mild snorer. These models should be paired with a Saatva adjustable base.
How much does the mattress cost?
The Saatva Solaire mattress costs $3,145 for a queen size and about $500 additional for a king size. Although this model is pricier than other options, it clearly comes with more bells and whistles than a traditional mattress. Saatva often runs promotions and sales on its website.
The best sleeping positions for the Saatva Solaire Mattress
Side sleepers: Yes
This mattress will be a good fit for side sleepers if adjusted to a medium-firm setting. A medium-firm setting should give the proper support without feeling too hard. Side sleepers will benefit from this bed's cushiony pillow top that helps relieve pressure points on the body.
Stomach sleepers: Yes
If you're a stomach sleeper, you may also enjoy sleeping on this mattress in a medium-firm setting. Stomach sleepers, in general, should go for a medium-firm bed to help keep their spine aligned.
Back sleepers: Yes
Back sleepers also need a good amount of support for their spine. This mattress can also work for back sleepers as its firmness is adjustable.
Saatva Solaire mattress features
Motion Isolation: 5/5
Choosing a bed with minimal motion transfer can help you sleep more soundly. This is particularly true if you share the bed with a partner who tosses and turns or have your pets sleep beside you. This mattress has top-notch motion isolation.
Responsiveness: 4/5
A springier, bouncier mattress is helpful for combination sleepers who move around often during the night. When the mattress is at its softest firmness level, there will be minimal bounce. When the bed is set to a medium-firm level, it will be a bit more buoyant and will return to its original shape quickly.
Pressure Relief: 4/5
Pressure relief is especially important for side sleepers since their shoulders and hips may sink more into the bed as they sleep. This mattress provides a cradling sensation typical to the memory foam material. Overall, this pick offers good pressure relief due to its combination of memory foam, natural latex, and a Euro pillow top surface.
Edge Support: 5/5
Your mattress should have good edge support as this can keep you safer—edge support helps prevent you from sliding or slipping off the bed and may even allow your bed to retain its shape better over time. This mattress has excellent edge-to-edge support for every sleeping position.
The takeaway
The Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress is ideal for those looking for a bed with customizable firmness levels.
A few pros include that this mattress works for virtually any sleeper due to its adjustability, and it has very little to no motion transfer.
However, those not interested in a techy bed may want to go with something more traditional or pared down, such as the brand's Saatva Classic or Saatva latex Hybrid.
Learn more about the brand in our Saatva vs. Avocado comparison.
