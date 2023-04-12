Welcome to the happiest place on earth. International surveys and reports often rank the capital city of Denmark as one of the most joyful cities to live in. There are a few reasons for this—strong social networks, access to free, quality education, and a robust public health care system just to name a few. But it doesn’t take a sociology degree to get a sense of the city’s good attitude: Just take a stroll through the city’s historic streets, take advantage of the bustling bike lanes, explore the thriving sub-community that is Christiania, and get out on the calm waterways.

And while Scandinavia isn’t necessarily known as a well-being destination or hot spot, it should be. Most cities have many of the wellness staples baked into their infrastructure: Easily walkable or bikeable, access to fresh, whole foods, and an emphasis on living a balanced life.

Here, the best things Copenhagen has to offer. Happy travels, my friends.