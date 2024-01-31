How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis

We mind the ingredient lists on our food, but what about bath products? While the E.U. has banned more than 2,400 chemicals for use in cosmetics, the U.S. has only banned 11. Found in soaps, shampoos, conditioners, makeup, and the like, these chemicals are hard on our body and planet. Anything that goes down the drain eventually reaches our waterways and oceans, and this toxic runoff can harm marine life and coral reefs. Look for cosmetic products that have pledged earth-friendly, non-toxic ingredients.