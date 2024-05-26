Skip to Content
|medically reviewed

The 7 Best Mattresses For Allergies Of 2024 + What Materials To Avoid

 Medical reviewer:
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
May 26, 2024
Contributing writer
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Name something more annoying in life than disrupted sleep—we'll wait. If sneezing and sniffling are keeping you up at night, you're not alone.

Up to 42% of the U.S. population experience allergies1 and these symptoms are proven to be extremely disruptive to your sleep2.

The good news? While you'll need to pay even closer attention to the materials you're sleeping on, the best mattresses for allergies will help you breathe easier and feel way more rested in the morning.

Below, find our list of allergist-guided recommendations and expert insights on what could be causing your symptoms. Plus, learn what materials to look for when choosing the best mattress for allergies.

Best mattresses for allergies:
  • Birch Natural Organic Mattress
     
View on Birch

Birch Natural Organic Mattress

Best for dust mite allergies
Materials
Organic New Zealand wool, Organic Fair Trade cotton, Natural Talalay latex, 8” steel coils, GOLS-certified organic Arpico latex
Certifications
GREENGUARD Gold, eco-INSTITUT®, GOTS
Firmness
Medium-Firm
Sizes available
Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
See all specs

Birch (a sub-brand of the mattress company Helix) only makes one mattress: the Birch Natural Mattress. It's a medium-firm hybrid with natural Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of organic cotton and organic wool. As long as latex and wool aren't allergens for you, these two materials do an excellent job of wicking away moisture and preventing dust mites.

How it arrives

This mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box. Once unboxed, the brand recommends allowing just one to two hours for the mattress to expand before sleeping on it. Thanks to the natural materials, there shouldn't be any unpleasant off-gassing smell.

Unfortunately, this bed does have a shorter sleep trial than some other beds on this list—but you still have 100 nights to make your decision.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Moisture-wicking wool & antimicrobial latex
  • Organic & natural materials
Cons:
  • Only one firmness option
  • Not for people with latex or wool allergies

What testers say

Our editors tested the Birch Natural Mattress and found that it truly excels in pressure relief, edge support, and responsiveness. While the motion isolation could be a little better, it’s still pretty solid.

Based on extensive testing, we’d recommend this mattress for any type of sleeper (side, back, or stomach)—and based on customer reviews, it’s a particularly strong choice for people with allergies. 

One such reviewer wrote, "I love that it's 100% organic cotton, and the quality exceeds my expectations. With other mattresses, I used to wake up congested and with allergies. This mattress doesn’t do that to me, and it’s by far the best decision I have made."

  • Saatva classic innerspring mattress on bedframe
     
View on Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

Best for latex allergy
Materials
Organic cotton, Recycled steel coils, CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam
Sizes Available
Twin,Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King
Trial Period
365 nights
Warranty
Lifetime

For a latex-free option, this mattress is a great pick. It combines the traditional support of steel innersprings with a plush layer of nontoxic memory foam and an organic cotton cover. Plus, the brand uses a botanical antimicrobial treatment on all of its beds, to ward off bacteria, mold, and mildew.

You can customize this bed by choosing an 11.5- or 14.5-inch height and selecting from three different firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. It's definitely a firmer bed—smaller-bodied side sleepers should try the Plush Soft model.

How it arrives

The brand delivers all of its mattresses through white glove delivery, which means someone will bring it into your home and help set it up. Another allergy-friendly perk is the lack of off-gassing smells.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Natural, organic materials
  • Nontoxic, antimicrobial treatment wards off mold & mildew
  • Multiple firmness options
Cons:
  • Some find all options too firm

What testers say

Because this mattress has multiple firmness options, our testers recommend it for all sleep styles. Side sleepers will enjoy the plush model, and back or stomach sleepers will be best with the luxury firm or firm.

We were thoroughly impressed by Saatva’s white glove delivery, and love that the mattress has sewn-in handles that make it easy to move around your space if you do need to adjust it on your own.

One reviewer with allergies says this mattress helped her wake up without allergies or back pain for the first time ever, which she attributes to the bed not being sprayed with chemical fire retardants and also the design of the mattress. "Strongly recommended for allergy sufferers and people with inflammatory conditions that may be exacerbated by chemicals," the reviewer adds.

  • Best Extra-Firm Avocado Latex mattress on bed frame in mindbodygreen studio
     
View on Avocado | $2,400

Avocado Latex Mattress

Best for asthma
Material
Latex, Cotton, Wool
Trial
365 nights
Warranty
25-year
Sizes
Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

One of our favorite nontoxic and organic mattresses, this bed has no shortage of certifications for nontoxic materials, making it a great pick for people with asthma. It's a hybrid combination of supportive coils, GOLS-certified organic latex, and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton—you won't find any synthetic foams, chemical adhesives, or chemical flame retardants here. It is a firmer bed, but there's also an option to add a plush latex pillow top, which the brand recommends for smaller bodies or side sleepers.

How it arrives

Avocado's beds are compressed in a box before being shipped from the brand's California factory. It's actually a carbon-negative company, which means it voluntarily offsets more than 100% of its emissions. Because the mattress is made with natural and organic materials, you won't experience any weird smells while it expands.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Organic, nontoxic, sustainably sourced materials
  • Great feedback from testers with asthma
  • Carbon-negative company
Cons:
  • May be too firm for smaller side sleepers
  • Customer service could be better

What testers say

We're big fans of Avocado at mindbodygreen for the brand's dedication to sustainability, and our testers say this mattress strikes the perfect balance between firm and comfortable. Reviewers agree—and it has 4.7 out of 5 stars overall, with more than 17,000 reviews in total and a lot of comments from folks with asthma. 

One person writes, "The mattress itself is firm, but the pillow top is so soft and comfy. As an asthma and allergy sufferer, I love that it is organic. There were no funky smells or irritating materials."

  • Saatva Solaire Mattress Review
     
View on Saatva

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

Best for general allergies
Materials
Air bed, latex & cotton pillow-top
Sizes available
Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King
Trial period
365 nights
Warranty
Life time

This air bed allows you to customize your sleep by choosing from among 50 remote-controlled firmness options. In a queen size or larger, each side of the bed offers a separate air chamber and remote, great for anyone sharing their bed with a partner. 

Because most of this mattress is, well, air, there's less chance of dust mites staking their claim in your bed. Plus, it has the same botanical, antimicrobial treatment as the Saatva Classic (which helps prevent the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria), and the same allergy-friendly organic cotton Euro-top. Just note that there's a layer of natural latex underneath, which may not suit folks with latex allergies.

How it arrives

Your order comes with free white glove delivery and setup—and the extra help will be welcome if you order a split king model or the brand's adjustable base.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Customizable firmness on each side
  • Antimicrobial treatment fights against mold, mildew & bacteria
  • Air chamber prevents dust mites
Cons:
  • Not a good choice for people with latex allergies

What testers say

There aren't very many reviews of this bed on the brand's website (and none that speak to allergies specifically), but most of the comments are positive. Plus, both positive and negative reviews rave about the generous trial period and the customer service, so if you decide to return it, you'll be in good hands.

View on PLUSHBEDS

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress

Best medium firm
Materials
Organic cotton, Organic wool, Talaly latex, ARPICO latex
Trial Period
100 nights
Warranty
Lifetime

PlushBeds' Botanical Bliss is a great hybrid option for anyone who likes a firmer feel to their mattress. The design, which is comprised of three layers of certified organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton, is available as either a medium or medium-firm model. The brand says medium is a good pick for side and combination sleepers, whereas the medium-firm is better suited for stomach and back sleepers.

For additional customization, you can also choose between a 9, 10, or 12 inch height and from a variety of split model options. We also love that the Botanical Bliss has plenty of feel-good certifications to back up their hypoallergenic and nontoxic claims.

How it arrives

The Botanical Bliss arrives compressed and rolled into a box and there shouldn't be any off-gassing smells while it expands. One consideration to call out: the 100-night sleep trial on the Botanical Bliss is shorter than most other brands on our list.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Multiple firmness and height options
  • Hypoallergenic materials
  • GOLS and GOTS certified materials
Cons:
  • Very heavy

What testers say

With 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 8,200 reviews, the Botanical Bliss gets excellent reviews, especially from allergy sufferers. One customer writes, "A plus is that I have allergies to dust mites and latex naturally repels them. I also have allergies to wool but have had NO reaction to the wool lining on the inside."

View on BRENTWOOD

Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam Mattress

Best memory foam
Materials
Plant-based memory foam, Charcoal-infused memory foam, Optional steel coils
Sizes Available
Twin,Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
Trial Period
365 nights
Warranty
25 years

This memory foam mattress has more certifications for nontoxic materials than most foam-based options, and people with allergies will appreciate badges like OEKO-TEX Standard 100, CertiPUR-US, and GREENGUARD Gold.

The brand uses a blend of plant-based memory foam, which is better for the environment and reduces the potential for off-gassing smells. That said, it's worth noting that there is wool in the paneling (so it's not fully vegan)—in case that's a deal-breaker for you.

You can choose from an 11- or 13-inch height, and there's an option to make this bed a hybrid, which adds an additional layer of coils for support and airflow. The firmness will vary, depending on the model you choose.

How it arrives

This mattress is compressed and rolled in a box for shipping, but it shouldn't have any off-gassing smells when unboxed. Like Brentwood Home's sister brand, Avocado, it's also a carbon-negative company. On the downside, some reviewers complain about poor customer service during returns.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Uses nontoxic, plant-based memory foam
  • Option for hybrid or taller models
Cons:
  • All-foam option may be too firm for smaller side sleepers
  • Reviewers say customer service could be better

What testers say

Another highly rated choice, this mattress has over 1,000 reviews and is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars overall. One shopper writes, "I've had this mattress for two years now and I love it! It truly has been wonderful. I have lots of allergies and I wanted something that would not have a smell that would give me a headache or rash."

View on Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding Owl Natural Latex Hybrid

Best soft
Materials
Natural talalay latex, Organic cotton, Steel coils
Trial period
365 nights
Thickness
12 inches
Sizes available
Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Spit King, California King, Split California King

The Owl Natural Latex Hybrid from Nest Bedding is a great customizable pick for anyone seeking a softer, hypoallergenic mattress. While most latex mattresses tend to fall on the firm side of the spectrum, the Owl is available in both a medium firmness (which Nest ranks at a 5 out of 10) and a plush firmness (a 3 out of 10).

Another feature that makes this mattress a standout is the brand's Lifetime Renewal Exchange program—the cover of this bed unzips, so if you want to swap out the comfort layer during the brand's 365-night sleep trial, you can. And, down the road, you can purchase a new comfort layer to extend the life of your mattress!

How it arrives

Nest ships its mattresses compressed and rolled in a box (or two boxes for larger beds). The mattress should reach its full height within 12 to 24 hours, and the brand says the foams and latex air out in the factory before shipping, which decreases residual off-gassing.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Lifetime Renewal Exchange program extends the life of your bed
  • Made from organic cotton and natural latex
Cons:
  • Very heavy

What testers say

The Owl gets great reviews, with 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 7,400 reviews. People have great things to say about the customizable softness of this bed, as well as the renewal exchange program. One recent reviewer says they have a latex allergy but haven't had any issues with this mattress.

Comparing the best mattress for allergies

ProductPriceMaterialsSizes availableTrial periodWarranty
Birch Natural MattressFrom $1400Talalay latex; Organic wool; Organic cotton; Wrapped steel coilsTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; California King100 nights25-year
Saatva Classic MattressFrom $1400Organic cotton; CertiPUR-US certified memory foam; Recycled steel coilsTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; Spit King; California King; Split California King365 nightsLifetime
Avocado Green MattressFrom $912Organic wool; Organic cotton; Organic latex; Steel coilsTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; California King365 nights25-year
Saatva Solaire Adjustable MattressFrom $2500Air chamber; Natural latex; Organic cotton pillow-topTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; Spit King; California King; Split California King365 nightsLifetime
PlushBeds Botanical BlissFrom $2949Organic wool; Organic cotton; Organic latexTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; Spit King; California King; Split California King100 nightsLifetime
Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam MattressFrom $580Plant-based memory foam; Charcoal-infused memory foam; Optional steel coilsTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; California King365 nights25-year
Nest Bedding Owl Natural Latex HybridFrom $2346Talalay latex; Organic cotton; Steel coilsTwin; Twin XL; Full; Queen; King; Spit King; California King; Split California King365 nightsLifetime

How we picked the best mattress for allergies:

  • Expert input: We took our experts' input into consideration when picking these beds and catered our choices toward different types of allergies.
  • Materials & sustainability: Each of these mattresses meets the basic industry standard for quality through CertiPUR-US certifications, and most also go the extra mile by using organic textiles and taking extra sustainability initiatives.
  • Testing: We read hundreds of reviews from people who have tested these mattresses, paying specific attention to feedback from people with allergies or asthma.
  • Price: Mattresses can be expensive, especially models that prioritize quality, nontoxic materials. Still, we were able to find beds to meet different budgets.

Can a mattress cause allergies?

"There are a couple of different ways that mattresses can contribute to allergies," explains allergist Anjuli Mehrotra, M.D. "You could be allergic to dust mites or even mold, mildew, or pet dander that can accumulate in a mattress. Or, you could react to the materials the mattress is made from."

Allergy specialist Morris Nejat, M.D., agrees that while some people are allergic to the materials of the mattress itself, allergens can accumulate over time. "Mattresses typically cause allergies when allergens from the air get trapped inside," says Nejat. So, if you're experiencing a new reaction to an older mattress, it may be time for a fresh start.

While allergic reactions vary from person to person, there are a few common allergy instigators to look out for in a mattress.

Dust mites: "Dust mites are microscopic mites that live in house dust and live off of dead human skin. Some individuals are allergic to their feces," explains Nejat.

Material allergens: Latex is a popular mattress material for its buoyant support and antimicrobial and sustainable properties. Unfortunately, some folks have a latex allergy, which can make these mattresses unsuitable for sleeping. "Latex is a growing allergen that can cause reactions such as hives, rashes, and difficulty breathing and may be more severe than the reactions caused by dust mites," says Mehrotra. Wool is another common material found in natural mattresses that can be problematic for folks with an allergic aversion.

Mold, mildew, or pet dander: Mold and mildew can collect in a mattress, especially in warmer climates. Pet dander, on the other hand, is an issue if you have a pet allergy and are sleeping somewhere with pets.

Synthetic materials & VOCs: Synthetic materials are particularly triggering in folks with asthma but can cause skin irritations as well. "People with asthma may also react to VOCs or volatile organic compounds that can off-gas from certain mattresses," Mehrotra adds. "It can help to find mattresses with less off-gassing with less VOC exposure."

What bedding is best for allergies?

  • Certified nontoxic and organic foams: Our experts say nontoxic beds with less VOC exposure can help prevent allergic reactions from off-gassing. Look for certifications like GREENGUARD Gold, CertiPUR-US, and, ideally, GOTS- and GOLS-certified Organic.
  • Latex: Assuming you don't have a latex allergy, this material is a great pick, as it's often sourced from organic farms, is known for its antibacterial properties3, and naturally fends off mold.
  • Organic cotton & wool: Organic cotton is a good choice for folks looking to avoid synthetic, chemically treated textiles. Wool is known for being antimicrobial4 and moisture-wicking, which can help prevent the growth of mold and mildew.
  • Air beds: Because air beds use an air chamber, there's considerably less space for pesky dust mites to make their home. Even better are air beds that use natural and organic materials for the comfort layers.
  • A dust mite cover: Nejat suggests getting dust mite encasings to put over your mattress (under your sheets). "It also helps to wash sheets and pillow covers at least once a week in hot water, which will kill any surface dust mites," adds Mehrotra.

How to choose the best mattress for allergies

  • Read mattress descriptions carefully: The standout materials companies use to market mattresses aren't always the only materials inside. If you're allergic to materials like wool or latex, be sure to read the product description thoroughly so you'll know you're steering clear of all potential irritants.
  • Prioritize organic materials: Going green has plenty of benefits, including avoiding toxic chemicals that can trigger allergies. "The use of organic fabrics can help those sensitive to chemicals, fabrics, and additives," says Nejat.
  • Know the trial & return policy: Mattresses are an investment. If you're worried about how you'll react to certain materials, it's in your best interest to choose a brand with a generous trial period and an easy return process.

FAQ:

Can my mattress cause allergies?

While it's extremely personal, mattresses that aren't certified against nontoxic materials can irritate allergies. Older mattresses can also house dust mites, a common allergen. If that's the case, you're best off replacing the mattress and using a preventive cover on the new bed.

Is a memory foam mattress good for allergies?

It depends on the mattress. Nejat says that while dense foam is less likely to trap allergens, it can sometimes emit chemicals that can trigger allergies. CertiPUR-US- and GREENGUARD Gold-certified foams are your must-have certifications to limit off-gassing.

What are some hypoallergenic mattress brands?

"Hypoallergenic" is a term that isn't regulated, so take it with a grain of salt. All of the beds on our list can be classified as hypoallergenic, as they use materials that are unlikely to cause an allergic reaction in most people.

The takeaway

Catering your mattress and your sleeping environment to your personal needs is your best bet for an allergy-free night's sleep. Beyond your bed, be sure your pillow isn't causing your allergies any trouble (dust mites can get in there too!).

For a full sleep upgrade, consider investing in nontoxic sheets and an air purifier to help turn your bedroom into the oasis you deserve.

