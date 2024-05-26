Because this mattress has multiple firmness options, our testers recommend it for all sleep styles. Side sleepers will enjoy the plush model, and back or stomach sleepers will be best with the luxury firm or firm.

We were thoroughly impressed by Saatva’s white glove delivery, and love that the mattress has sewn-in handles that make it easy to move around your space if you do need to adjust it on your own.

One reviewer with allergies says this mattress helped her wake up without allergies or back pain for the first time ever, which she attributes to the bed not being sprayed with chemical fire retardants and also the design of the mattress. "Strongly recommended for allergy sufferers and people with inflammatory conditions that may be exacerbated by chemicals," the reviewer adds.