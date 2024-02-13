Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Avocado Green Mattress

PSA: Everyone's Favorite Eco-Friendly Mattress Brand Is Having A Sale

Author:
Ryan Brady
February 13, 2024
Written by
Ryan Brady
Image by Avocado Green Brands / Contributor
February 13, 2024

Feeling your best starts with good sleep. If we haven't said it enough, sleep is essential to well-being, impacting everything from health to energy levels to mood and more. But it's not just about how many hours you clock every night—it's also about how well you sleep. That's where your mattress comes in.

Obviously, comfort is crucial when choosing a new mattress, but we're here to tell you that materials are equally important. And finding a brand you can trust makes all the difference. That's why we love Avocado Green Mattressand why we're shouting their sale from the rooftops. But first, let's get into the need-to-knows of the mattress world.

Avocado Green Plush Mattress

The toxins that haunt your sleep

As the saying goes, you can't judge a book by its cover. On the outside, it may seem like the Rolls-Royce of mattresses—but it's what's on the inside that really matters. Many synthetic mattresses contain toxic materials like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), flame retardants, and phthalates that can be detrimental to health. 

While many people associate off-gassing with that distinctive new mattress smell, toxins don't necessarily dissipate when the smell does. In fact, a 2022 study1 that simulated memory foam mattress off-gassing found that chemical emissions were still present at the five-year mark. And the worst part is, the VOC emission rate actually increases2 while you sleep due to the elevated temperature caused by human body heat.

How to sleep safer (and sounder)

Something to remember: Not all mattresses are created equal. But just like with any industry, mattress brands can be rather deceptive in their marketing tactics. That's why it's important to look out for specific certifications and/or standards that substantiate their claims.

For instance, Avocado Green Mattresses are made with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton and wool, and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified latex. They're GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions and meet MADE SAFE® standards, meaning they've been screened for 6,500+ substances that are known or suspected to harm human health or the environment. For Avocado, it's all about safety and transparency—because when you spend one-third of your life asleep, you want to feel confident about where you're doing it.

Avocado Green Luxury Organic Ultra Plush Mattress

Meet your match-tress

Now let's back up and talk about comfort—because we're certainly not insinuating that you should write it off. On the contrary, finding a mattress that's suited to your sleeping position and preferred firmness can transform the quality of your sleep3

With craftsmanship that goes well beyond their sustainability mission, Avocado's mattresses are the pinnacle of comfort and luxury. Their Organic Plush Mattress contains up to 1,459 individually wrapped support coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones for supreme comfort all night long. And their Luxury Organic Ultra Plush Mattress takes it one step further with 17 layers of organic latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with 2,419 individually encased coils for extra support and motion isolation. It truly doesn't get much better.

Image by Avocado Green Brands / Contributor

Don't sleep on this sale

Getting quality sleep may be one of the simplest routes to well-being, but it can require some effort—and choosing the right mattress is Step No. 1. If you're due for an upgrade, there's never been a better time: Avocado is offering up to 20% off mattresses and 10% off sitewide through February 19. You can thank us later.

But the sleep journey doesn't end here. For more tips on how to achieve your best rest, subscribe to our Sleep School newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekly. With Avocado Green Mattress as our launch partner, you can expect to learn even more about how your mattress may be impacting your sleep. Stay tuned!

More On This Topic

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

The Secret To Glossy, Shiny, Healthy Hair, From A Celebrity Colorist
Beauty

The Secret To Glossy, Shiny, Healthy Hair, From A Celebrity Colorist

Alexandra Engler

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says
Beauty

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says

Alexandra Engler

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin
Beauty

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin

Hannah Frye

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide
Beauty

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide

Jamie Schneider

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway
Travel

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway

India Edwards

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn
Beauty

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn

Hannah Frye

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train
Home

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train

Emma Loewe

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

The Secret To Glossy, Shiny, Healthy Hair, From A Celebrity Colorist
Beauty

The Secret To Glossy, Shiny, Healthy Hair, From A Celebrity Colorist

Alexandra Engler

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says
Beauty

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says

Alexandra Engler

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin
Beauty

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin

Hannah Frye

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide
Beauty

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide

Jamie Schneider

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway
Travel

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway

India Edwards

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn
Beauty

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn

Hannah Frye

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train
Home

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train

Emma Loewe

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.