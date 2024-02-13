Advertisement
PSA: Everyone's Favorite Eco-Friendly Mattress Brand Is Having A Sale
Feeling your best starts with good sleep. If we haven't said it enough, sleep is essential to well-being, impacting everything from health to energy levels to mood and more. But it's not just about how many hours you clock every night—it's also about how well you sleep. That's where your mattress comes in.
Obviously, comfort is crucial when choosing a new mattress, but we're here to tell you that materials are equally important. And finding a brand you can trust makes all the difference. That's why we love Avocado Green Mattress—and why we're shouting their sale from the rooftops. But first, let's get into the need-to-knows of the mattress world.
The toxins that haunt your sleep
As the saying goes, you can't judge a book by its cover. On the outside, it may seem like the Rolls-Royce of mattresses—but it's what's on the inside that really matters. Many synthetic mattresses contain toxic materials like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), flame retardants, and phthalates that can be detrimental to health.
While many people associate off-gassing with that distinctive new mattress smell, toxins don't necessarily dissipate when the smell does. In fact, a 2022 study1 that simulated memory foam mattress off-gassing found that chemical emissions were still present at the five-year mark. And the worst part is, the VOC emission rate actually increases2 while you sleep due to the elevated temperature caused by human body heat.
How to sleep safer (and sounder)
Something to remember: Not all mattresses are created equal. But just like with any industry, mattress brands can be rather deceptive in their marketing tactics. That's why it's important to look out for specific certifications and/or standards that substantiate their claims.
For instance, Avocado Green Mattresses are made with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton and wool, and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified latex. They're GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions and meet MADE SAFE® standards, meaning they've been screened for 6,500+ substances that are known or suspected to harm human health or the environment. For Avocado, it's all about safety and transparency—because when you spend one-third of your life asleep, you want to feel confident about where you're doing it.
Meet your match-tress
Now let's back up and talk about comfort—because we're certainly not insinuating that you should write it off. On the contrary, finding a mattress that's suited to your sleeping position and preferred firmness can transform the quality of your sleep3.
With craftsmanship that goes well beyond their sustainability mission, Avocado's mattresses are the pinnacle of comfort and luxury. Their Organic Plush Mattress contains up to 1,459 individually wrapped support coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones for supreme comfort all night long. And their Luxury Organic Ultra Plush Mattress takes it one step further with 17 layers of organic latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with 2,419 individually encased coils for extra support and motion isolation. It truly doesn't get much better.
