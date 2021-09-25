mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict

This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict

Image by mbg creative x Yury Goryanoy / Stocksy

September 25, 2021 — 14:05 PM

The first full week of fall is here! Here's what mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, are predicting for it.

On Monday, September 27, Mercury pivots retrograde in Libra, the sign of justice.

Fairness and equity are the name of the game, but how do we actually define these ideals? This could be a hotly contested topic starting Monday. With pivotal court cases threatening constitutional rights, there's no better way to use this backspin than to remobilize for the cause. Write letters, sign petitions, call representatives, organize donations, march. Peaceful protests are the name of Libra's game, but with Mercury in reverse, it's equally important to prepare a good (self-) defense. Feuding with trolls is not just a distraction; it's a detour from doing what might actually make a difference. Keep the endgame in your crosshairs, and let that focus be your guide.

On a personal note, Mercury's retreat through Libra, the sign of romantic partnership, could get people wistful for "the one that got away." But easy does it! Hindsight won't be 20/20 while Mercury's in reverse until October 18. Glossing over problems practically guarantees that they'll be back to haunt again. Don't kid yourself into thinking that you can "work on a friendship" with someone who shredded your ego, your heart (or both).

Certainly, this is not the time to go testing those waters, especially if you've got a good thing going on with someone else. Couples can retrograde-proof their beautiful bond by filling the shared calendar with nostalgic experiences. Visit the place where you first kissed, make a playlist of your favorite songs over the year, and slow dance in the living room. Triggering the honeymoon phase might just flood you with sensations you forgot you could feel!

Advertisement

Venus in mystical Scorpio takes the wheel midweek, pulling the wool over everyone's eyes. 

On Wednesday, the radiant planet forms a harmonizing trine (120-degree angle) to enchanted Neptune in Pisces. When these two planets sync up twice every year, life just feels magical, glamorous, and filled with possibility. With this wide-eyed wonder, you may drop your guard and attract exciting opportunities into your orbit. But don’t throw all caution to the wind.

Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion, while Venus is a die-hard romantic. Being open is great; being gullible is not. Watch for the smoke and mirrors and don't be a sucker for flattery. Maybe a "too good to be true" opportunity will check out as totally legit—a Venus-Neptune trine can usher in miracles just as often as it can pull the wool over our eyes. Run the background checks, or you could waste your weekend cleaning up the waste made by haste!

Then on Thursday, Venus meets up with another heavenly hedonist, #NoLimits Jupiter, who's freestyling in experimental Aquarius.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(172)
sleep support+

As they tangle in a confusing 90-degree square, indulgent desires can sweep away common sense. Venus is the planetary partier, and Jupiter just wants more...and more and more. No matter how and where they mash up, when these two get together, they're out to have a good time. As willpower flies out the window—along with budgets and common sense—this gravity-defying cosmic combo can lead to excess. But it can also bring a whole lot of fun.

The key to mastering a Venus-Jupiter square is to notice your desires and honor them. Instead of grasping for the shiniest object or letting FOMO take hold, sate your lust for life in a measured way. In the words of Jupiter-ruled Mark Twain, "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

3 Ways To Avoid Falling Into The Trap Of Perfectionism, From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
3 Ways To Avoid Falling Into The Trap Of Perfectionism, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

Astrologers Have Your Libra Season Game Plan—And It's Downright Decadent

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Have Your Libra Season Game Plan—And It's Downright Decadent
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Get Enough Vitamin D On A Vegan Diet May Surprise You

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
The Best Way To Get Enough Vitamin D On A Vegan Diet May Surprise You
Integrative Health

These 10 Factors Affect Your Individual Response To Vitamin D

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
These 10 Factors Affect Your Individual Response To Vitamin D
Love

What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive-Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples

Sarah Regan
What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive-Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

This Is What Narcissistic Abuse Looks Like—And Why It's So Harmful

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
This Is What Narcissistic Abuse Looks Like—And Why It's So Harmful
Integrative Health

Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think

Josey Murray
Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall
Integrative Health

Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks
Integrative Health

Sleep Suffer On The Weekends? 5 Ways To Avoid "Social Jet Lag"

Emma Loewe
Sleep Suffer On The Weekends? 5 Ways To Avoid "Social Jet Lag"
Food Trends

Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy

Kristine Thomason
Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-sept-27-oct-3-2021-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!