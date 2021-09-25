This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict
The first full week of fall is here! Here's what mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, are predicting for it.
On Monday, September 27, Mercury pivots retrograde in Libra, the sign of justice.
Fairness and equity are the name of the game, but how do we actually define these ideals? This could be a hotly contested topic starting Monday. With pivotal court cases threatening constitutional rights, there's no better way to use this backspin than to remobilize for the cause. Write letters, sign petitions, call representatives, organize donations, march. Peaceful protests are the name of Libra's game, but with Mercury in reverse, it's equally important to prepare a good (self-) defense. Feuding with trolls is not just a distraction; it's a detour from doing what might actually make a difference. Keep the endgame in your crosshairs, and let that focus be your guide.
On a personal note, Mercury's retreat through Libra, the sign of romantic partnership, could get people wistful for "the one that got away." But easy does it! Hindsight won't be 20/20 while Mercury's in reverse until October 18. Glossing over problems practically guarantees that they'll be back to haunt again. Don't kid yourself into thinking that you can "work on a friendship" with someone who shredded your ego, your heart (or both).
Certainly, this is not the time to go testing those waters, especially if you've got a good thing going on with someone else. Couples can retrograde-proof their beautiful bond by filling the shared calendar with nostalgic experiences. Visit the place where you first kissed, make a playlist of your favorite songs over the year, and slow dance in the living room. Triggering the honeymoon phase might just flood you with sensations you forgot you could feel!
Venus in mystical Scorpio takes the wheel midweek, pulling the wool over everyone's eyes.
On Wednesday, the radiant planet forms a harmonizing trine (120-degree angle) to enchanted Neptune in Pisces. When these two planets sync up twice every year, life just feels magical, glamorous, and filled with possibility. With this wide-eyed wonder, you may drop your guard and attract exciting opportunities into your orbit. But don’t throw all caution to the wind.
Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion, while Venus is a die-hard romantic. Being open is great; being gullible is not. Watch for the smoke and mirrors and don't be a sucker for flattery. Maybe a "too good to be true" opportunity will check out as totally legit—a Venus-Neptune trine can usher in miracles just as often as it can pull the wool over our eyes. Run the background checks, or you could waste your weekend cleaning up the waste made by haste!
Then on Thursday, Venus meets up with another heavenly hedonist, #NoLimits Jupiter, who's freestyling in experimental Aquarius.
sleep support+
As they tangle in a confusing 90-degree square, indulgent desires can sweep away common sense. Venus is the planetary partier, and Jupiter just wants more...and more and more. No matter how and where they mash up, when these two get together, they're out to have a good time. As willpower flies out the window—along with budgets and common sense—this gravity-defying cosmic combo can lead to excess. But it can also bring a whole lot of fun.
The key to mastering a Venus-Jupiter square is to notice your desires and honor them. Instead of grasping for the shiniest object or letting FOMO take hold, sate your lust for life in a measured way. In the words of Jupiter-ruled Mark Twain, "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."