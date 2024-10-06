Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Rich? Take A Cue From These 3
The 12 zodiac signs each have their strengths, weaknesses, and inclinations. Some of them aren't so good with money and finances, while others are careful about saving, investing, and planning for the future.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following signs will definitely get rich quick or that the other signs don't have shot—but when thinking about the quintessential energy of the signs, these three are the ones to watch.
And for what it's worth, this would apply to anyone who has these signs prominently placed in their chart (i.e., sun or rising sign, Mars sign, or even Venus sign, since Venus rules our relationship with money).
Capricorn
Taking our No. 1 spot for "most likely to be rich" is none other than Capricorn. Not only are these disciplined and structured folks some of the hardest-working people in the zodiac, but they take success seriously.
For them, achieving financial security isn't just a dream, it's a nonnegotiable, and many Caps won't be able to fully relax until they get it. They are, after all, ruled by Saturn, the planet of challenges and responsibility but also patience, authority, and long-term achievement.
It might take Capricorn longer than others on the long, winding road to riches, but you better believe they'll keep pushing until they get there.
Leo
Up next, we have Leo, the proud and confident lion of the zodiac. If there's one thing Leo wants in this life, it's recognition, and lucky for them, they tend to go for careers with a big paycheck.
Whether they're a professional actor, athlete, politician, or even news anchor, Leos make life their stage. They're also known to be regal and typically think highly of themselves. As such, they have standards to uphold, and that means having enough money to do so.
With their charm, sociability, and creative, dramatic flair, Leos garner attention wherever they go, and it's all too easy for them to get that raise, close a huge deal, or otherwise get their way financially.
Taurus
Last but not least, we have Taurus. And as the sign associated with the second house of money, material security, and possessions, it makes sense that Taurus prioritizes their financial wellness. Similar to Leo, Taurus values the finer things in life—but for slightly different reasons.
Where Leo wants nice things because they think they deserve them, Taurus simply enjoys being surrounded by beauty, opulence, and luxury. They're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which makes them appreciate those things, but this also helps them mind their money wisely.
Where some signs have a hard time saving and investing, Taurus is wise when it comes to protecting (and multiplying) their resources. The only thing they have to watch out for is their lazy streak! If they can avoid that, they're well suited for a high-paying career.
The takeaway
We'll say it again: There's no guarantee that these three signs will wind up rich—just that they're the most likely to. When we think about the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, all three have the astrological makeup to make big financial waves.
Just remember, even if you're not one of these signs, your birth chart can always point the way for how you can best make money.
