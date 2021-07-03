If Ever There Was A Week To Redecorate Your Home, Astrologers Say This Is It

Twice each year, these heavenly bodies lock into a challenging 90-degree square, which intensifies passions, to put it mildly.

Although this cosmic event is brief, it is high-impact and can push emotions to a combustible point. Certainly, this can produce some amazing pyrotechnics in (and out of) the bedroom. On a literal level, this might be the moment where you drum up the courage to take a stand for what you want your love life to look like.

Boundaries must constantly be redrawn to accommodate the ever-changing restrictions of these times. With "anything goes" Uranus in traditional Taurus, you may be ready to remix radical relationship ideas with some old-school romantic ideals. No, we can't tell you exactly what that means. Why? Because a Venus-Uranus square makes this process yours to invent.