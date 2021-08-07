This Supercharged New Moon In Leo Is Asking You To Step Into Your Power

How To Step Into Your Power For The Supercharged New Moon In Leo
Fierceness is on-trend, as the year's only new moon in Leo powers up this adventurous, action-oriented fire sign on August 8, 2021 (at 9:49 a.m. EDT).
When the cosmic jungle ruler takes charge, confidence soars and we're ready to prowl for new and entertaining options. Bonus: The 2021 Leo new moon coincides with the 8-8 Lion's Gate, a powerful portal that opens up every year as our Sun aligns with Sirius, aka "the spiritual Sun," generating high-frequency energy that is here to help us evolve.
With the 2021 Leo new moon buoying everyone's romanticism, it may be hard to focus on anything super practical. (Yes, even though Venus and Mars are both in Virgo during this new moon.) While we can't completely blow off our daily duties, taking regular screen breaks is a must. See what happens if you turn your focus toward synergy, spark, and opportunity. Park your inner cynic in the timeout chair for one day. A curious attitude and willingness to experiment could blow the roof off your limited beliefs.
Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world is endlessly filled with fear and uncertainty, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love. If you're feeling a call to leadership, this lunar lift is like a launchpad to your chosen throne.
This new moon will square humanitarian Uranus in Taurus, which can curb some of the self-serving tendencies that are the downside of the prideful Lion. During the 2021 Leo new moon, your best moves don't just draw applause, they lift up the people around you.
Here are six transformative tips for making the most of the 2021 Leo new moon:
1. Make sure you really are that into it.
Did your mouth utter, "yes," but your soul say, "meh"...or maybe cry out with a resounding "heck no!"? The 2021 Leo new moon gives you permission to gracefully bow out of activities that aren't lighting your fire.
Most of us don't have enough hours in the day for the things we do love, much less activities that drain our spirits. Consider this new moon your call to seek fresh avenues of inspiration. And make sure they align with your deepest desires! Dream in V.R. and ratchet up the romanticizing. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what could be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and the 2021 Leo new moon delivers divine downloads.
2. Wear your heart on your sleeve—and lead!
Hiding your feelings is supposedly a sign of self-control and maturity—but what good does it actually do? Leo energy is all about naked honesty, childlike glee, and unmasked excitement. It's anything but remote, cool, and unruffled. At this Leo new moon, open your heart and get vulnerable. Why hold back your true feelings about an issue, especially when you know speaking up can move the conversation in a new direction? Or pretend you don't love something that's "so last season" according to the self-appointed tastemakers of the world? If it's still your ever-loving jam, carry on and do you. Try being unapologetically yourself, even if someone else finds it awkward or controversial.
Romantically, this new moon resets your compass. Whether you're looking for love with a fairy-tale quality or "a lover and a best friend," set aside cynicism and generate sparks. Already way past the initial honeymoon phase of a relationship? Sharing a new adventure can produce sexy, bonding hormones like dopamine and oxytocin that add fire for you and the love of your life (LOYL).
3. Practice enlightened self-promotion.
The term "self-promotion" gets a bad rap, but let's face it: In this challenging marketplace, even the squeaky wheel needs to spell out offerings in a way that clearly demonstrates benefits. There are a lot of people hyping themselves up who don't have the goods. But there are also a lot of genius products and services that never get off the ground, simply because they're not properly publicized. Showy Leo loves attention, and hey, there's no shame in that.
If what you're offering adds value and inspiration to someone's life, then why not share it? You never know when your story could open another person's eyes or give them life-changing validation. Someone out there could be seeking your very skill set. If you don't put it out there, how will they find you?
First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and the 2021 Leo new moon raises the question: How do you want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your goals into practice now. Whether you're "rebranding" yourself with a totally new look and messaging or just glossing things up a bit, visuals are Leo's language.
4. Strengthen your backbone.
Leo is the sign of courage, and this new moon can help you develop a stronger backbone. Have you been making excuses, not sticking up for your beliefs, or freaking out before taking action? Maybe good old-fashioned fear has disguised itself as a perfectly reasonable excuse to avoid taking a risk or pursuing what you really want. And now, you're being challenged—should you forge ahead or back down? The 2021 Leo new moon says: If you want it, pounce!
Your willingness to fight for your desires is the first catalyzing step. As the zodiac's royal, Leo shows us how to lead with heart and nobility. There will always be people who oppose your stance, but this new moon reminds us that it's better to be respected (and moreover, to respect yourself) than to gain the so-called popular vote. Leaders blaze trails, which might mean standing alone for a minute. But in the six months to follow—leading up to the full moon in Leo in early 2022—your brave stance will attract people who haven't had the courage to advocate for themselves.
5. Vocalize your appreciation.
Pride can be the shadow side of Leo's expression, but a healthy sense of self can strike just the right balance. We're not suggesting you let your swagger balloon into an ego trip. But frankly, most people (with the exception of a few notable narcissists) are bigger than we really imagine ourselves to be. Find at least one thing to celebrate about yourself—and if that involves dressing up for a photoshoot, all the better under the 2021 Leo new moon.
As a bonus exercise, sync up with a few friends and take turns acknowledging one another. Nothing feels better than vocally appreciating the kings and queens in your life who deserve to hear it.
6. Activate your creative side.
Leo energy is all about revelry. It doesn't matter if you're "rhythm challenged" or haven't drawn anything more intricate than a stick figure for years. The point is to dive in and unleash your creativity. If you feel like developing a craft, treat yourself to an online course on watercolor techniques or lessons with a dance instructor. Leo has the confidence to spare—so if you make a fool of yourself, who cares?